Editorial: Rumors killed Putnam County 6119 district

Putnam County proved this week that rumors can have more power than truth.

Video killed the radio star, and rumor killed the proposed 6119 water and sewer district in Putnam County. The villages of Pandora and Miller City dropped out of the proposed Black Swamp Regional Water and Sewer District, two of the last remaining municipalities associated with it.

And representatives from both government told The Lima News they still think it’s a good idea. They just couldn’t get other people to believe it.

“I still believe it’s a viable tool that would benefit Putnam County,” Pandora Mayor John Schlumbohm said. “But there was so much misinformation floating around about this particular project that there was probably no way it would pass, with too many elected officials running scared, including two of the commissioners.”

In one public meeting last month, one of the commissioners, Vincent Schroeder, admitted he’d misunderstood the county’s role in pushing the project, the beneficiary of a $100,000 Local Government Innovation Fund grant to see if the communities could get better water and sewer service by working together. (Schroeder still said he opposed the project, even with his better understanding.)

Parts of the county don’t have water and sewer service, and there’s a lingering threat that the EPA could come in and force these areas into joining a water and sewer system. As it is, Ottawa already provides water as far as Bluffton and Miller City. At one point, Commissioner John Love dreamed of most of the county joining the board, with some municipalities selling their water and sewer services, while others were buyers.

We don’t know if this particular plan was the best option available. The meetings and discussions could be difficult to follow, as members of the crowd would levy accusations against the group, only to have the board’s attorney try to field their concerns. Big-picture issues got drowned out by what people’s friends paid as bills in in other districts.

The group never exactly said what it hoped to accomplish, only that if people were forced into a shared situation that it was better to work with your neighbors than to get forced into a larger neighboring water or sewer district. It never proposed a project, which made people’s questions about how much the board would cost them very difficult to answer.

Maybe it was a wonderful idea. Maybe it was a horrible idea. Unfortunately, we’ll never know, since rumor and innuendo spread before the truth ever had a chance. Many people didn’t know about the project until they started seeing signs pop up opposing the 6119 district, forcing them to ask what the district is. Some of those signs remain standing today in areas that long dropped out of consideration.

What’s particularly sad is Ohio’s taxpayers invested $100,000 in this grant and have nothing to show for it, except a case study in how important better communication really is.

