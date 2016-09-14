Entertainment roundup: ‘The Force’ is with Turner networks now

NEW YORK — Turner networks TNT and TBS will be the exclusive basic-cable homes for all the “Star Wars” feature films, thanks to a multiyear deal with the films’ studios.

The deal, announced Wednesday, includes the network premieres of last year’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and the upcoming “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” opening in theaters in December.

The agreement with Walt Disney Studios also includes five of the six original “Star Wars” films, as well as the network television premieres of three future installments. The 1977 first film, “Star Wars: A New Hope,” completes the collection through a previous arrangement with 20th Century Fox.

TNT is set to premiere “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in early 2018, followed in 2019 by this year’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

The “Star Wars” canon comes to Turner’s airwaves beginning next Tuesday, when TNT kicks off six consecutive nights of the original six films.

Here’s the lineup (all times Eastern):

Tuesday, Sept. 20: 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. — “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace”

Wednesday, Sept. 21: 8 p.m. and 11:05 p.m. — “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones”

Thursday, Sept. 22: 8 p.m. and 11:05 p.m. — “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith”

Friday, Sept. 23: 8 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. — “Star Wars: A New Hope”

Saturday, Sept. 24: 10:45 a.m. — “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace”, 1:45 p.m. — “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones”, 4:55 p.m. — “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith”, 8 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. — “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back”

Sunday, Sept. 25: 5:15 a.m. — “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace”, 8:15 a.m. — “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones”, 11:20 a.m. — “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith”, 2:25 p.m. — “Star Wars: A New Hope”, 5:10 p.m. — “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back”, 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. — “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi”, 2 a.m. — “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace”

Lil Wayne: There’s ‘no such thing as racism’

LOS ANGELES — Lil Wayne says the racial makeup of the crowd at one of his shows was “clearly a message that there was no such thing as racism.”

The rapper was asked Tuesday on Fox Sports’ “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” about a show in suburban New York where the crowd was mostly white. He said it was “a perfect example” that racism doesn’t exist. Wayne says the crowd at his shows “has always been everybody.”

Wayne also touched on retirement rumors prompted by a tweet earlier this month. He explained that the tweet stemmed from a money dispute between him and Cash Money Records CEO Birdman. He said he wouldn’t work with Birdman again and plans “to walk off free” once the dispute is resolved.

Timberlake up for working with ex

TORONTO — A musical reunion between Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears could be in the works after the singer said he’s up for collaborating with his ex-girlfriend.

Spears said “Justin Timberlake is very good” last month while discussing whom she would like to work with one day. Timberlake, 35, said in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday that he would “be open to talking about” working on a song with Spears.

“It seems like a crazy idea, so I don’t know. I have a 17-month-old,” he said, laughing. “I don’t know anything. But yeah, that’s very flattering and could be something fun.”

Spears, 34, and Timberlake were castmates on Disney’s early 1990s version of the “Mickey Mouse Club.” They dated for three years before breaking up in 2002.

NYC unveils massive new sculpture

NEW YORK — The design of the massive centerpiece sculpture in a $200 million public space project at Hudson Yards was unveiled Wednesday, with the developer calling the inverted honeycomb-like structure of platforms and stairways “truly remarkable.”

“Vessel” from British designer Thomas Heatherwick will stand 150 feet high, measuring 50 feet across at the base and 150 feet across at the top. The concrete and steel structure will be situated in a 5-acre public space on Manhattan’s west side overlooking the Hudson River and surrounded by the skyscrapers of the expansive development project. The price tag for fabrication and installation of the sculpture alone is $150 million.

The design, which has a latticework of 154 interconnected flights of stairs and 80 platforms, had been shrouded in an aura of mystery for the past several months. Developer Stephen Ross of Related Companies offered hints of its potential impact, likening its appeal to New York City to the Eiffel Tower’s appeal to Paris.

“That was the whole idea of what I had in my mind.” he told The Associated Press. “What would create something that would be truly remarkable, that would be unique?”

In this Dec. 16, 2015 photo, characters from the film pose for photographers upon arrival at the European premiere of the film ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens ’ in London. Turner networks TNT and TBS will be the exclusive basic-cable homes for all the “Star Wars” feature films, thanks to a multiyear deal with the films’ studios. The deal, announced Wednesday, includes the network premieres of last year’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and the upcoming “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” opening in theaters in December. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_112449452-94c199cd1d5b4723864e6df3606cdb6b.jpg In this Dec. 16, 2015 photo, characters from the film pose for photographers upon arrival at the European premiere of the film ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens ’ in London. Turner networks TNT and TBS will be the exclusive basic-cable homes for all the “Star Wars” feature films, thanks to a multiyear deal with the films’ studios. The deal, announced Wednesday, includes the network premieres of last year’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and the upcoming “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” opening in theaters in December. Jonathan Short | Invision/AP