Marissa Parsons: Dad, mom and Ted Nugent

My dad has been a Ted Nugent fan since 1979, when he was a senior in high school.

Dad always told me he had a lot of things in common with Ted. My dad loves the outdoors, hunting and fishing, and he never had anything to do with drugs or alcohol. Dad told me he would pack his shotgun and ammo in his car in the morning before he went to school, and if he didn’t have a lawn to mow or an odd job to do for some spare money, he’d head to the woods after school while other classmates would head for a party or get-together.

Dad met mom in 1983 and turned her into a Ted fan. They have been to every Ted Nugent concert that they could go to over the years. I can always remember being in bed and hearing Mom and Dad come home after a Ted concert. Dad would be all charged up and getting a little loud, and Mom would be telling him to be quiet or he would wake up me and my sister.

Friends have given Dad a couple of Ted’s autographs, but Dad has never gotten his autograph directly from Ted or met him. Dad always said his dream was to go hunting with Ted some day.

My dad always went hunting with my grandpa. They rabbit hunted together since my dad was a kid. Then in January of 2006, my grandpa passed away with leukemia. I was just 6 years old. Without grandpa, Dad was alone out in the outdoors, just him and his beagles.

My mom had told me Dad was going to call it quits; it just wasn’t the same. Then Ted came to Van Wert for a concert in 2006 at our Wetzel biker party. A friend of my dad was able to grab Ted’s autograph for my dad. He also told Ted about Dad’s situation. Ted signed the autograph for Dad and added some advice: “Don’t stop hunting, chin up.”

Dad hung in there by himself, and then I started to tag along. The next thing you know, I’m carrying grandpa’s 20 gauge and wearing his coat and hat, and Dad is happy again. Me, Dad, the beagles, two 20 gauges, a cooler and a nice cool November day call for some good memories.

My Mom and Dad have always worked so hard to make a good home for me and my sister. I remember them always having two jobs.

Back in November of 2002, we lost our home to the F-4 tornado that went through Van Wert. I was just 2 years old. It turned our lives upside down for a while. We all survived, but Dad did lose his best beagle hound. It was a bad thing that happened, but we overcame it, and last year I found out there are far worse things out there.

Last spring my mom was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. It had spread from her breast to her lungs, to her spine and her bones. She was on chemotherapy till about fall time. With the help of the good Lord above and a lot of prayers, she was clear of the cancer except for two small spots that never disappeared but was not active. She was still on some type of medicine all through the holidays and spring of this year.

In the spring, her femur in her left leg snapped. It broke where the cancer had damaged the bone. The doctors pinned it back together with a rod. When that was done, her PT scan had revealed that her cancer was back in the spots that never disappeared. She has now had her sixth chemotherapy treatment and keeps fighting.

At the same time in the spring, my dad starting having back trouble with his lower back and also had leg pains.

My dad, who works two jobs and goes on about five hours of sleep each night, was headed for a crash. Dad had to have back surgery Aug. 8. He is off work until November.

Things have been pretty hard around here, with nothing to look forward to until we heard Ted was coming to Veterans Memorial Civic Center in Lima on Aug. 29. Mom and Dad started counting the days. The last time they saw Ted was about three or four years ago at Pierre’s in Fort Wayne.

This was great, Ted to the rescue. Dad said he would put a pillow behind his chair for his back. I also was allowed to go and was so excited! It was my first rock concert, and I would see and hear my Dad’s rock ‘n’ roll idol, the music I grew up with. My sister and I liked a song off the “Spirit of the Wild” album called “Kiss My Donkey” — except Ted used the other word for donkey. When we were younger Dad always told us the name of the song was “Cut My Grass.” So that’s what I always sang.

In closing, my thanks to Ted, Limaland and every single person who was responsible for bringing Ted here. It gave Mom and Dad something to smile about for a few hours.

Ted Nugent plays at the Veterans Memorial Civic Center in Lima on Monday evening. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_tednugent-August-29-20168.jpg Ted Nugent plays at the Veterans Memorial Civic Center in Lima on Monday evening.

Van Wert family gets a lift from rock star

By Marissa Parsons Guest Columnist

Marissa Parsons is 15 years old and a resident of Van Wert County.

