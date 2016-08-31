Entertainment roundup: Stapleton, Morris, Church lead CMA nods

NEW YORK — Chris Stapleton, Eric Church and budding newcomer Maren Morris are the leaders at the 2016 Country Music Association Awards.

The three performers received five nominations each Wednesday. The awards show, in its 50th year, will air live Nov. 2 on ABC in Nashville, Tennessee at the Bridgestone Arena.

Stapleton is nominated for entertainer of the year along with Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan and Keith Urban. Stapleton’s nominations also include single, male vocalist, music video and musical event of the year, which he shares with wife Morgane for their performance of “You Are My Sunshine.”

Morris had a breakout year, getting nominations for female vocalist, new artist and album of the year for “Hero.” Her hit, “My Church,” is up for single and song of the year.

Church’s nominations include album, male vocalist, music video, single and song of the year.

The duo Joey + Rory earned a nomination for vocal duo of the year. Joey Feek, who formed the group with her husband Rory, died earlier this year at age 40.

Underwood and Brad Paisley will host the 2016 CMA Awards.

Facebook’s ‘Trending Topics’ questioned after blunder

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Facebook’s changes to its “Trending Topics” section are being questioned after it featured a false report about Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.

The story posted Saturday falsely claimed Kelly had been fired by Fox because she secretly supported Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Another topic trending was #McChicken, which took users to stories about a video of a man using the McDonald’s sandwich in a sex act.

Facebook announced Friday that an algorithm would select trending topics in place of humans but that human editors would still screen them.

Menlo Park, California-based Facebook has apologized for the Kelly story, telling CBS News its editors mistakenly thought it was legitimate before realizing the error. Facebook hasn’t responded to an inquiry on the McChicken topic.

Bill Nye brings science savvy to new Netflix series

NEW YORK — Bill Nye is going to be a Netflix guy.

The streaming network announced plans Wednesday to launch a series, “Bill Nye Saves the World,” hosted by the famed scientist, author and TV personality.

Each episode will tackle a chosen topic from a scientific point of view in an effort to dispel myths and refute anti-scientific claims that may be muddling the issue. Topics will include vaccinations, genetically modified foods and climate change.

According to Netflix, Nye will present guests, conduct experiments and ultimately let the facts lead each episode’s exploration.

“We’ll do our best to enlighten and entertain our audience,” Nye said. “And perhaps we’ll change the world a little.”

The new venture launches next spring and marks a return to series TV for the star of “Bill Nye the Science Guy.”

Jaden, Willow Smith plan to leave world a better place

NEW YORK — Jaden and Willow Smith thank their famous parents for inspiring them to change the world.

The teenage offspring of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith spoke to singer Pharrell Williams recently for Interview Magazine .

Eighteen-year-old Jaden tells Williams that he and 15-year-old Willow want to affect the world in a positive way and leave it “better than it was than when we came.”

Jaden says he and Willow used to get mad at each other, but don’t anymore. Willow says they have realized that each other is the “yin” to their “yang.”

When asked by Williams where they see themselves in 10 years, Jaden says he’ll be “gone.” Willow says she’ll be “living off the land” and experiencing life “in the most pure, natural way possible.”