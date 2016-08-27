Legal-Ease: Impending tax law change impacts family businesses

The nuances of federal tax laws, including specific deadlines and details on how certain laws will be enforced or administered, are carried out by the Internal Revenue Service through “regulations,” which have the force and effect of law.

The IRS is expected to issue a new regulation before the end of the year that is expected to significantly affect gift and estate taxes for many family businesses.

Traditionally, certain family-owned businesses could be very valuable due to the respective businesses’ synergy of having many people and their assets working together.

For example, five siblings may co-own a business worth $5 million. However, if one of the five siblings sought to sell his or her one-fifth share, the share would likely be worth something less than $1 million. This is because there are only a limited number of people who would want to own one-fifth of a $5 million business. And, a minority share in any entity necessarily means that a majority interest could “out-vote” the minority owner.

Stated otherwise, if someone owns an indivisible one-fifth interest in 50 acres, that interest would generally not be as valuable as owning 10 acres separately. Ten separate acres can easily be sold and includes complete control over the 10 acres. An indivisible one-fifth interest in 50 acres is worth something less than 10 separate acres. Professional business appraisers typically estimate that an indivisible one-fifth interest in 50 acres is equivalent to somewhere between five and nine acres separately.

This concept is called discounting for lack of marketability and lack of control. This concept is a tool that I very frequently include in farm and business succession planning to facilitate both fairness among heirs as well as continued viability of family businesses and farms.

This discounting is proper, acceptable, logical and generally respected and honored in the context of business valuations.

The IRS has decided to crack down on discounts for lack of marketability and lack of control in one specific area: estate and gift tax calculations. The pending regulation from the IRS would essentially eliminate discounts for lack of marketability and lack of control of family businesses when people gift (while alive) or bequest (after death) their minority shares.

The IRS is taking this step because some estate planners have piled in millions and millions of dollars of cash or other marketable and separable assets in with businesses try to make the value of people’s overall estates lower, based upon a lack of marketability and a lack of control. Money could easily be separated from the business in these contexts, but the desire for tax savings led to some abuse.

Notably, this change will likely generally only affect family business owners who give away $5.4 million or more while alive or upon death. The change will only affect gift and estate taxes, for now. Discounts for lack of marketability and lack of control within businesses’ buy-sell agreements and in other contexts are not expected to be directly affected by the IRS’s proposed regulation.

Lee R. Schroeder http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Schroeder-Lee-RGB-7.jpg Lee R. Schroeder

LEGAL-EASE

By Lee R. Schroeder Guest Columnist

Lee R. Schroeder is an Ohio licensed attorney at Schroeder Law LLC in Putnam County. He limits his practice to business, real estate, estate planning and agriculture issues in northwest Ohio. He can be reached at [email protected] or at 419-659-2058. This article is not intended to serve as legal advice, and specific advice should be sought from the licensed attorney of your choice based upon the specific facts and circumstances that you face.

Lee R. Schroeder is an Ohio licensed attorney at Schroeder Law LLC in Putnam County. He limits his practice to business, real estate, estate planning and agriculture issues in northwest Ohio. He can be reached at [email protected] or at 419-659-2058. This article is not intended to serve as legal advice, and specific advice should be sought from the licensed attorney of your choice based upon the specific facts and circumstances that you face.