Entertainment roundup: Teacher’s rap targets fourth-grade students

Dwayne Reed, who starts his first year as a teacher this fall semester, wrote a rap welcoming his fourth graders to school. His three-minute video was posted on YouTube this week.

SKOKIE, Ill. — A new teacher who made a music video to welcome his students has become a bit of a star with his fourth-graders.

Dwayne Reed’s video was posted on YouTube this week and has already been viewed more than a half-million times and earned him an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

The 25-year-old Reed just began teaching at Stenson Elementary School in the Chicago suburb of Skokie.

In his video, Reed wears a lab coat and sings, “Welcome to the fourth grade. So happy to meet you. Can’t wait till I see you.”

Reed says he wants his students to know they are important and loved and that they can be leaders.

He says students love the video and even introduced themselves to him using his lyrics.

‘Dr. Drew on Call’ to end 5-year run on HLN

LOS ANGELES — Dr. Drew Pinsky’s series on the HLN channel is ending its run after five years.

HLN said Thursday that “Dr. Drew on Call” will air its final episode on Sept. 22.

Pinsky’s previous TV series includes “Loveline” and “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew.”

His exit comes amid other changes at HLN, including the upcoming addition of CNN’s Ashleigh Banfield to the channel’s prime-time lineup and the planned October departure of longtime host Nancy Grace.

In a statement, Pinsky said he was excited to stay “within the CNN Worldwide family” as a contributor. CNN and HLN are part of the Turner Broadcasting System division of Time Warner Inc.

Springsteen breaks his record for longest US show

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — It was another record-breaking night for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band with a few surprises thrown in at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

The Springsteen fan website, Backstreets.com, says Thursday night’s show lasted nearly four hours, breaking the previous record for the group’s longest U.S. show of 3 hours and 52 minutes set at MetLife on Tuesday.

The Boss’ longest show was 4 hours and 6 minutes in Helsinki, Finland, in 2012.

Springsteen also acknowledged Thursday was the 41st anniversary of his “Born to Run” album.

Ending the 33-song set was a marriage proposal between a couple who came on stage before “Jersey Girl.”

One more MetLife concert scheduled for next Tuesday.

The River Tour 2016, which kicked off in January, ends in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sept. 14.

Spears hitches a ride for carpool karaoke

NEW YORK — Oops! James Corden did it again, sharing his Carpool Karaoke commute with Britney Spears on Thursday’s edition of “The Late Late Show.”

As they drove through LA byways with the CBS host at the wheel, they doubled up for Spears’ hit songs including “Superstar,” ”Make Me,” ”Toxic” and “Baby One More Time” (the latter performed in matching schoolgirl garb).

And, of course, there was one more signature Spears tune.

“You know your song, ‘Oops! … I Did It Again’?” asked Corden, leading up to it. “What’s that about? What’s it REALLY about?”

“I don’t know,” Spears demurely replied innocently. “I think it’s just a song.”

“Because every time I order at Domino’s,” said Corden, “I think, ‘Oops! I did it again!’”

Between their front-seat vocalizing during the 10-minute segment, the carpool couple engaged in chitchat.

