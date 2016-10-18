Regular season champ Barons chase ORCC tourney title

LIMA — Ohio State Lima/Rhodes State, which clinched the Ohio Regional Campus Conference regular season volleyball title Monday night, will play host to the league tournament Saturday and Sunday.

The Barons will open the tournament with an 11 a.m. Saturday match against University of Akron/Wayne College. Ohio In other Saturday matches, Ohio University Chillicothe takes on Ohio State Mansfield at 1 p.m., OU Lancaster plays Miami University Middletown at 3 p.m. and Miami Hamilton plays OU Eastern at 5 p.m.

Should OSU Lima win, it would play in an 11 a.m. semifinal Sunday followed by the other semifinal at 1 p.m. the championship match is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

On Monday, the Barons defeated Miami Hamilton 25-11, 22-25, 25-10, 25-23 to finish the regular season with a 16-2 mark and go 7-0 in the conference. Elida graduate Summer Grogg had 16 kills, Lima Central Catholic alum Meredith Niese had 23 digs and Alexus-Schmenk led the Barons in assists and aces.

ONU 3, Wilmington 0

ADA — Chelsea Huppert had 13 kills, leading Ohio Northern to its 13th consecutive victory, a 25-13, 25-11, 25-11 win over Wilmington at the ONU Sports Center. St. Henry graduate Madison Broering came off the bench for the Polar Bears to dish out 21 assists.

The Polar Bears improved to 21-3 and remained atop the Ohio Athletic Conference with a 6-0 league mark, while the Quakers fell to 3-20 (0-6 OAC).

Earlier, ONU found out it is ranked No. 24 nationally in the seventh weekly American Volleyball Coaches Association Division III poll.

Calvin (Mich.) is ranked first with 1,218 points and 42 first place votes, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (Calif.) is second with 1,178 points and seven first place votes and Wittenberg is third with 1.081 points.

Women’s soccer

ONU 2, Wilmington 0

ADA — Shelby Stephens scored a goal and added an assist as Ohio Northern won its fourth straight contest with a shutout at Kerscher Stadium. Missy Ward had the other Polar Bears goal.

The Polar Bears improved to 11-3 overall and 5-1 in the Ohio Athletic Conference, while the Quakers fell to 5-5-4 (0-4-2 OAC).

After a nearly scoreless first half, Stephens would dribble passed three defenders and find the back of the net as she went to the far post from the left wing in the 42nd minute to give ONU the 1-0 lead.

Goalkeeper Meagan Grierson posted her fifth shutout of the season.

Men’s soccer

ONU No. 5

ADA — Ohio Northern fell one spot to No. 5 in the seventh weekly D3soccer.com national poll.

Northern (13-0-3) is coming off of a 1-0-1 week in which it defeated Heidelberg 3-0 and posted a 1-1 tie with John Carroll.

Chicago remained at the No. 1 spot with 991 points and 17 first place votes, while Trinity (Texas) came in at No. 2 with 969 points and the remaining five first place votes, and Messiah (Pennsylvania) moved into the top-three with 873 points.

Ohio Northern moved up one spot in the National Soccer Coaches Association of America poll to No. 4.

Trinity (Texas) took the top spot, while Chicago ranked second, and Franklin & Marshall (Pa.) rounded out the top three.

Men’s golf

UNOH finished 2nd

KOHLER, Wis. — The University of Northwestern Ohio completed its fall schedule with the final day of the Kohler Collegiate Classic.

The Golfstat No. 8 Racers moved up to the second place position at the end of the event, surpassing Northern Michigan University which was in first after the first round. No. 2 Texas Wesleyan took first place with an 8-over 584 (294, 290) followed by UNOH’s 18-over 594 (295, 299). NMU shot a 292 in round one but scored a 303 for a two-day total of 595.

Lewis Scott led the Racers through with a three-over 147 (75, 72) for fifth while Ivar Blohm followed with a 148 (73, 75) for a sixth-place tie. Philip Fransson tied for 11th place with a 149 (76, 73) while Lewis Scott finished the scoring with a 151 (72, 79) and tied for 18th place.

Women’s golf

Racers are 2nd

BELMONT, Mich. — The University of Northwestern Ohio concluded fall season play with a second place in the Battle in Belmont event hosted by Davenport University.

The Golfstat No. 16 Racers finished with a 67-over total of 643 and finished behind Madonna University (622 - 307, 315). Wayne State (647) was third.

UNOH was led by Rebekah Rader who finished fifth with a 14-over 158 (78, 80). Caitriona Griffin’s 160 (82, 78) placed her in eighth while Natalia Quintero was in 12th with a 162 (83, 79). Brianna Baird wrapped up the scoring with a 163 (80, 83).

Softball

UNOH exceeds goal

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio softball team participated Saturday in the annual Making Strides against Breast Cancer Walk held on campus. All varsity and junior varsity players participated in the walk along with many of their moms and softball alumni.

The team set the goal to raise $1,000 and exceeded its goal by raising $1,372 placing it second among all community organizations that participated. The softball program also helped staff the food tent for the event.

Players solicited donations via social media and sold bracelets on campus.

