Grading the Buckeyes: Good grades all around

A Monday morning grade card on Ohio State’s 58-0 win over Rutgers. It was Homecoming and it also was a homecoming of sorts for Rutgers coach Chris Ash, who was OSU’s co-defensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015. Presumably, the alumni enjoyed it a lot more than Ash did.

OFFENSE: A

J.T. Barrett breaking the Ohio State record for career touchdown passes was the big story, but the Buckeyes’ running game should not be overlooked. The junior QB has 59 touchdown passes in 27 games at OSU. He passed Bob Hoying and Terrelle Pryor, who both threw 57 touchdown passes in their career, though officially Pryor’s touchdown throws in 2010 were removed from the OSU record book after that season was vacated because of NCAA rules violations.

The offensive line protected Barrett, who threw four touchdown passes and was not sacked. And it opened huge holes in the running game. Ohio State had 669 yards total offense and rushed for 410 yards, the highest total for a Buckeyes team in almost three years.

Mike Weber went over 100 yards for the third time in four games with 144 yards and had runs of 49 yards and 46 yards. Twelve receivers caught passes, including three who made the first catches of their career.

DEFENSE: A

Both Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and Rutgers’ Ash used the same word for what Ohio State’s defense did to the Scarlet Knights’ offense. Both of them said the Buckeyes’ defense “smothered” them.

OSU’s defense stopped Rutgers cold, allowing only 116 yards total offense. No Rutgers drive finished on the Ohio State side of the field and it never came close to threatening to put the ball into the end zone.

Ohio State did all that without producing a turnover for the first time this season. Before Saturday, OSU had forced 11 turnovers (nine interceptions, two recovered fumbles) and had scored four defensive touchdowns.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

Punter Cameron Johnston did not get on the field all day. After Barrett threw an interception on OSU’s first possession, it scored on its next nine possessions before coming up short on fourth down in the game’s final minutes. Kicker Tyler Durbin missed an extra point but hit the longest field goal of his career, a 33-yard effort in the first half.

OSU’s kickoff coverage team, which allowed a touchdown by Oklahoma and some other long returns, was markedly improved after getting probably more attention than it wanted from Urban Meyer last week.

OVERALL: A

The oddsmakers said Ohio State was a 38-point favorite and the Buckeyes went almost three touchdowns beyond that prediction, so there were a lot of good things going on for them at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

To be fair, a team of Ohio State’s talent level playing against a team of Rutgers’ level was a little like a group of graduate students taking a sixth-grade proficiency test. They were expected to get good grades.

But 669 yards of total offense and 116 yards allowed on defense are very good efforts whoever the opponent is. Other than a slow start and leading only 6-0 after one quarter, it’s hard for anyone to find much to complain about in this game.