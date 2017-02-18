Posted on by

Ohio boys, girls high school basketball scores for Saturday, Feb. 18

Boys Basketball

Akr. Kenmore 52, Dalton 45

Anna 74, Covington 42

Ashland Crestview 62, Bucyrus 57

Ashville Teays Valley 71, Williamsport Westfall 32

Batavia 66, Blanchester 58

Bellevue 51, Oak Harbor 38

Beloit W. Branch 62, Mogadore Field 47

Bluffton 54, Kenton 47, OT

Bowling Green 46, Akr. Ellet 31

Bucyrus Wynford 67, New London 61

Can. Glenoak 51, Massillon Washington 45

Castalia Margaretta 58, Tiffin Calvert 39

Celina 48, Lima Cent. Cath. 46

Centerburg 63, Fredericktown 45

Cin. St. Xavier 46, Cin. Winton Woods 33

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 62, Bellbrook 47

Cols. Bexley 63, Heath 61

Cols. Ready 77, Cols. International 33

Cols. South 65, Cols. Northland 51

Cols. St. Charles 60, Wellington 46

Columbus Grove 61, Miller City 58

Continental 41, Defiance Tinora 36

Convoy Crestview 60, New Knoxville 51

Cory-Rawson 72, Dola Hardin Northern 49

Defiance 67, Archbold 62, OT

Delphos Jefferson 57, Elida 43

Delphos St. John’s 64, Lima Bath 33

Dublin Coffman 93, Can. McKinley 51

Dublin Coffman 93, Cols. Linden McKinley 51

Edgerton 73, Pioneer N. Central 49

Elyria Cath. 91, Hunting Valley University 81, OT

Elyria Open Door 84, Hartville Lake Center Christian 69

Fostoria 55, Attica Seneca E. 53

Ft. Loramie 37, New Madison Tri-Village 32

Ft. Recovery 81, McComb 40

Genoa Area 58, Old Fort 42

Germantown Valley View 62, Vandalia Butler 60

Goshen 66, Bethel-Tate 52

Greenwich S. Cent. 80, Sandusky St. Mary 72

Harrod Allen E. 68, Waynesfield-Goshen 53

Hebron Lakewood 69, Cols. Horizon Science 60

Hudson WRA 62, Gates Mills Hawken 49

Jackson Center 63, DeGraff Riverside 40

Lakewood St. Edward 65, Cle. Cent. Cath. 60

Leipsic 52, Ottoville 43

Lewis Center Olentangy 85, Mansfield Sr. 74

Lima Perry 91, Botkins 50

Lima Temple Christian 63, Ada 39

London Madison Plains 54, London 44

Lorain 78, N. Ridgeville 62

Mansfield Christian 63, Crestline 48

Mansfield Madison 80, Willard 48

Maria Stein Marion Local 50, Russia 43

Marietta 69, Athens 59

Marion Harding 72, Galion 48

Marion Pleasant 65, Caledonia River Valley 59

Massillon Perry 66, Canal Fulton Northwest 62

Middletown Madison Senior 75, Cedarville 59

Milan Edison 51, Collins Western Reserve 48

Milton-Union 49, Newton Local 44

Minerva 56, Ravenna SE 48

Mogadore 59, E. Can. 53

Mt. Vernon 57, Sunbury Big Walnut 44

N. Baltimore 61, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 58

New Riegel 47, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 46

Ohio Deaf 34, Ky. School for the Deaf, Ky. 31

Ontario 53, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 37

Pandora-Gilboa 56, Ft. Jennings 44

Paulding 56, Bryan 55

Plymouth 56, Lucas 45

Richwood N. Union 51, Delaware Buckeye Valley 47

Rocky River 56, LaGrange Keystone 46

Sandusky 63, Clyde 50

Sandusky Perkins 65, Norwalk St. Paul 56

Sherwood Fairview 61, Edon 47

Sidney Fairlawn 73, Sidney Lehman 46

Spencerville 46, New Bremen 33

Springfield 68, Miamisburg 60

Tol. Christian 70, Adrian Lenawee Christian, Mich. 56

Tol. Maumee Valley 62, Montpelier 48

Tol. Start 54, Perrysburg 48

Twinsburg 61, Chagrin Falls 54

Van Buren 54, Kalida 49

Vanlue 60, Ridgeway Ridgemont 55

Versailles 57, Greenville 56

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 42, Day. Christian 40

W. Jefferson 69, Grove City Christian 68

W. Unity Hilltop 47, Antwerp 38

Wapakoneta 79, Coldwater 73, 2OT

Wauseon 65, Pettisville 43

West Salem Northwestern High School 71, Orrville 56

Westerville N. 86, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 70

Westerville S. 84, Cle. St. Ignatius 83

OVAC Playoffs

Class 4A

Championship

Byesville Meadowbrook 81, Steubenville 73

Class 3A

Championship

Martins Ferry 64, Lore City Buckeye Trail 47

Class 2A

Championship

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 75, Shadyside 61

Class 1A

Championship

Madonna, W.Va. 65, Wellsville 62

Girls Basketball

Bellevue 60, Shelby 51

Collins Western Reserve 50, Wellington 32

Columbia Station Columbia 51, Garfield Hts. 41

Columbus Grove 66, Pandora-Gilboa 33

Elmore Woodmore 57, Kansas Lakota 27

Fostoria St. Wendelin 42, Van Buren 41

Ft. Recovery 58, McComb 28

Hartville Lake Center Christian 49, Atwater Waterloo 36

Ky. School for the Deaf, Ky. 33, Ohio Deaf 21

Mansfield St. Peter’s 40, Lucas 25

Metamora Evergreen 36, Tol. St. Ursula 30

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 62, Carey 59

N. Baltimore 50, New Riegel 39

Norwalk 54, Ontario 36

Ottawa-Glandorf 44, Wapakoneta 38

Ottoville 50, Findlay Liberty-Benton 36

Rocky River Lutheran W. 37, Cuyahoga Hts. 27

Solon 63, Wadsworth 48

Tiffin Columbian 59, Sandusky 51

West Salem Northwestern High School 46, Orrville 34

Division I

Aurora 47, Macedonia Nordonia 43

Batavia Amelia 38, Cin. Mt. Healthy 27

Beavercreek 88, Day. Ponitz Tech. 28

Can. McKinley 83, Akr. East 24

Canal Winchester 60, Cols. Centennial 45

Chagrin Falls Kenston 54, Mayfield 51, OT

Chardon 59, Madison 38

Cin. Glen Este 65, Seton 33

Cin. Oak Hills 42, Milford 34

Cin. Turpin 46, Cin. Mercy 30

Cols. DeSales 39, Cols. Upper Arlington 34

Cols. Northland 58, Worthington Kilbourne 52

Cuyahoga Falls 62, Brunswick 42

Dublin Coffman 102, Cols. Whetstone 12

Elyria 48, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 29

Euclid 66, Cle. Hts. 37

Fairfield 67, Cin. Withrow 48

Gahanna Lincoln 81, Cols. Mifflin 29

Green 69, Akr. Ellet 15

Hilliard Bradley 38, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 34

Hilliard Darby 52, New Albany 49

Huber Hts. Wayne 86, Piqua 70

Hudson 60, Cle. John Adams 38

Jackson 61, Louisville 44

Kettering Fairmont 48, Sidney 27

Kings Mills Kings 53, Cin. Winton Woods 31

Lorain 44, N. Olmsted 41

Massillon Washington 54, Uniontown Lake 31

Medina 50, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 35

Medina Highland 51, N. Royalton 41

Mentor 80, Painesville Riverside 27

Mt. Notre Dame 103, Cin. Colerain 55

New Carlisle Tecumseh 58, Miamisburg 44

Newark 80, Cols. Franklin Hts. 17

Olmsted Falls 58, N. Ridgeville 57

Parma Normandy 48, Rocky River 43

Pataskala Licking Hts. 44, Marysville 41

Pickerington Cent. 69, Cols. Briggs 13

Pickerington N. 63, Hilliard Davidson 44

Powell Olentangy Liberty 56, Dublin Scioto 52

Springboro 53, Springfield 29

Stow-Munroe Falls 72, Akr. North 10

Trenton Edgewood 44, Vandalia Butler 39, OT

Troy 40, Xenia 29

W. Chester Lakota W. 84, Cin. Western Hills 21

Youngs. Boardman 68, Warren Harding 42

Zanesville 38, Groveport-Madison 27

Division II

Akr. Buchtel 64, Akr. Springfield 37

Akr. Hoban 62, Akr. Coventry 35

Akr. SVSM 64, Orange 39

Bay Village Bay 55, Sheffield Brookside 25

Bellbrook 79, Day. Stivers 27

Beloit W. Branch 89, Ashtabula Lakeside 32

Chardon NDCL 46, Jefferson Area 33

Chillicothe 36, Greenfield McClain 32

Cin. Indian Hill 45, Mt. Orab Western Brown 24

Cin. Mariemont 46, New Richmond 18

Cin. McNicholas 66, Cin. Woodward 32

Cin. Taft 42, Norwood 25

Cle. E. Tech 68, Peninsula Woodridge 31

Cle. VASJ 65, Ashtabula Edgewood 29

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 59, Cle. Cent. Cath. 54

Day. Carroll 64, Day. Meadowdale 14

Day. Thurgood Marshall 54, Middletown Fenwick 29

Kettering Alter 61, Hamilton Ross 16

Lodi Cloverleaf 58, Parma Hts. Holy Name 45

Lorain Clearview 69, Elyria Cath. 20

Medina Buckeye 64, Brooklyn 25

Mogadore Field 48, Can. South 35

Niles McKinley 71, Mantua Crestwood 32

Norton 59, Canal Fulton Northwest 25

Ravenna SE 71, Ravenna 36

Salem 55, Cortland Lakeview 50

Spring. Shawnee 30, Greenville 28, OT

Streetsboro 49, Akr. Kenmore 44

Thornville Sheridan 62, Pomeroy Meigs 36

Tipp City Tippecanoe 67, St. Paris Graham 29

Trotwood-Madison 63, Spring. Greenon 34

Vincent Warren 52, Lancaster Fairfield Union 42

Warren Howland 52, Girard 30

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 57, Chillicothe Unioto 35

Wilmington 53, Day. Oakwood 27

Division III

Albany Alexander 73, Williamsport Westfall 26

Anna 44, Milton-Union 40

Arcanum 46, Lewistown Indian Lake 23

Bethel-Tate 46, Cin. N. College Hill 34

Camden Preble Shawnee 37, Carlisle 28

Cin. Clark Montessori 66, Reading 49

Cin. Madeira 66, Batavia Clermont NE 49

Cin. Purcell Marian 51, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 38

Hamilton Badin 71, Cin. Finneytown 15

Ironton 43, Chesapeake 42

Lynchburg-Clay 82, W. Union 30

Middletown Madison Senior 52, Tipp City Bethel 46

Minford 67, S. Point 45

Nelsonville-York 41, Crooksville 38

Oak Hill 55, Chillicothe Zane Trace 31

Piketon 51, Peebles 33

Proctorville Fairland 64, Portsmouth 26

Sardinia Eastern Brown 63, Ironton Rock Hill 23

Seaman N. Adams 70, Chillicothe Huntington 39

Southeastern 65, New Lexington 26

W. Liberty-Salem 68, Spring. NE 39

Waynesville 72, Cin. Deer Park 34

Wheelersburg 53, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 36

Williamsburg 58, Lees Creek E. Clinton 49

Division IV

Belpre 42, Racine Southern 34

Botkins 41, Houston 28

Cedarville 47, Cin. Gamble Montessori 34

Cin. Christian 40, Georgetown 37

Covington 66, Day. Miami Valley 52

Felicity-Franklin 51, Hamilton New Miami 21

Franklin Middletown Christian 60, Lockland 43

Ft. Loramie 52, DeGraff Riverside 16

Jackson Center 62, Sidney Fairlawn 15

New Boston Glenwood 73, Bainbridge Paint Valley 68

New Madison Tri-Village 102, Day. Jefferson 24

Newton Local 72, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 22

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 33, Legacy Christian 31

Reedsville Eastern 65, Corning Miller 36

Russia 64, Sidney Lehman 26

S. Webster 40, Latham Western 39

Sarahsville Shenandoah 42, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 30

Yellow Springs 42, Bradford 40

