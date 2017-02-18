Ohio boys, girls high school basketball scores for Saturday, Feb. 18

Boys Basketball
Akr. Kenmore 52, Dalton 45
Anna 74, Covington 42
Ashland Crestview 62, Bucyrus 57
Ashville Teays Valley 71, Williamsport Westfall 32
Batavia 66, Blanchester 58
Bellevue 51, Oak Harbor 38
Beloit W. Branch 62, Mogadore Field 47
Bluffton 54, Kenton 47, OT
Bowling Green 46, Akr. Ellet 31
Bucyrus Wynford 67, New London 61
Can. Glenoak 51, Massillon Washington 45
Castalia Margaretta 58, Tiffin Calvert 39
Celina 48, Lima Cent. Cath. 46
Centerburg 63, Fredericktown 45
Cin. St. Xavier 46, Cin. Winton Woods 33
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 62, Bellbrook 47
Cols. Bexley 63, Heath 61
Cols. Ready 77, Cols. International 33
Cols. South 65, Cols. Northland 51
Cols. St. Charles 60, Wellington 46
Columbus Grove 61, Miller City 58
Continental 41, Defiance Tinora 36
Convoy Crestview 60, New Knoxville 51
Cory-Rawson 72, Dola Hardin Northern 49
Defiance 67, Archbold 62, OT
Delphos Jefferson 57, Elida 43
Delphos St. John’s 64, Lima Bath 33
Dublin Coffman 93, Can. McKinley 51
Dublin Coffman 93, Cols. Linden McKinley 51
Edgerton 73, Pioneer N. Central 49
Elyria Cath. 91, Hunting Valley University 81, OT
Elyria Open Door 84, Hartville Lake Center Christian 69
Fostoria 55, Attica Seneca E. 53
Ft. Loramie 37, New Madison Tri-Village 32
Ft. Recovery 81, McComb 40
Genoa Area 58, Old Fort 42
Germantown Valley View 62, Vandalia Butler 60
Goshen 66, Bethel-Tate 52
Greenwich S. Cent. 80, Sandusky St. Mary 72
Harrod Allen E. 68, Waynesfield-Goshen 53
Hebron Lakewood 69, Cols. Horizon Science 60
Hudson WRA 62, Gates Mills Hawken 49
Jackson Center 63, DeGraff Riverside 40
Lakewood St. Edward 65, Cle. Cent. Cath. 60
Leipsic 52, Ottoville 43
Lewis Center Olentangy 85, Mansfield Sr. 74
Lima Perry 91, Botkins 50
Lima Temple Christian 63, Ada 39
London Madison Plains 54, London 44
Lorain 78, N. Ridgeville 62
Mansfield Christian 63, Crestline 48
Mansfield Madison 80, Willard 48
Maria Stein Marion Local 50, Russia 43
Marietta 69, Athens 59
Marion Harding 72, Galion 48
Marion Pleasant 65, Caledonia River Valley 59
Massillon Perry 66, Canal Fulton Northwest 62
Middletown Madison Senior 75, Cedarville 59
Milan Edison 51, Collins Western Reserve 48
Milton-Union 49, Newton Local 44
Minerva 56, Ravenna SE 48
Mogadore 59, E. Can. 53
Mt. Vernon 57, Sunbury Big Walnut 44
N. Baltimore 61, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 58
New Riegel 47, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 46
Ohio Deaf 34, Ky. School for the Deaf, Ky. 31
Ontario 53, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 37
Pandora-Gilboa 56, Ft. Jennings 44
Paulding 56, Bryan 55
Plymouth 56, Lucas 45
Richwood N. Union 51, Delaware Buckeye Valley 47
Rocky River 56, LaGrange Keystone 46
Sandusky 63, Clyde 50
Sandusky Perkins 65, Norwalk St. Paul 56
Sherwood Fairview 61, Edon 47
Sidney Fairlawn 73, Sidney Lehman 46
Spencerville 46, New Bremen 33
Springfield 68, Miamisburg 60
Tol. Christian 70, Adrian Lenawee Christian, Mich. 56
Tol. Maumee Valley 62, Montpelier 48
Tol. Start 54, Perrysburg 48
Twinsburg 61, Chagrin Falls 54
Van Buren 54, Kalida 49
Vanlue 60, Ridgeway Ridgemont 55
Versailles 57, Greenville 56
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 42, Day. Christian 40
W. Jefferson 69, Grove City Christian 68
W. Unity Hilltop 47, Antwerp 38
Wapakoneta 79, Coldwater 73, 2OT
Wauseon 65, Pettisville 43
West Salem Northwestern High School 71, Orrville 56
Westerville N. 86, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 70
Westerville S. 84, Cle. St. Ignatius 83
OVAC Playoffs
Class 4A
Championship
Byesville Meadowbrook 81, Steubenville 73
Class 3A
Championship
Martins Ferry 64, Lore City Buckeye Trail 47
Class 2A
Championship
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 75, Shadyside 61
Class 1A
Championship
Madonna, W.Va. 65, Wellsville 62
Girls Basketball
Bellevue 60, Shelby 51
Collins Western Reserve 50, Wellington 32
Columbia Station Columbia 51, Garfield Hts. 41
Columbus Grove 66, Pandora-Gilboa 33
Elmore Woodmore 57, Kansas Lakota 27
Fostoria St. Wendelin 42, Van Buren 41
Ft. Recovery 58, McComb 28
Hartville Lake Center Christian 49, Atwater Waterloo 36
Ky. School for the Deaf, Ky. 33, Ohio Deaf 21
Mansfield St. Peter’s 40, Lucas 25
Metamora Evergreen 36, Tol. St. Ursula 30
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 62, Carey 59
N. Baltimore 50, New Riegel 39
Norwalk 54, Ontario 36
Ottawa-Glandorf 44, Wapakoneta 38
Ottoville 50, Findlay Liberty-Benton 36
Rocky River Lutheran W. 37, Cuyahoga Hts. 27
Solon 63, Wadsworth 48
Tiffin Columbian 59, Sandusky 51
West Salem Northwestern High School 46, Orrville 34
Division I
Aurora 47, Macedonia Nordonia 43
Batavia Amelia 38, Cin. Mt. Healthy 27
Beavercreek 88, Day. Ponitz Tech. 28
Can. McKinley 83, Akr. East 24
Canal Winchester 60, Cols. Centennial 45
Chagrin Falls Kenston 54, Mayfield 51, OT
Chardon 59, Madison 38
Cin. Glen Este 65, Seton 33
Cin. Oak Hills 42, Milford 34
Cin. Turpin 46, Cin. Mercy 30
Cols. DeSales 39, Cols. Upper Arlington 34
Cols. Northland 58, Worthington Kilbourne 52
Cuyahoga Falls 62, Brunswick 42
Dublin Coffman 102, Cols. Whetstone 12
Elyria 48, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 29
Euclid 66, Cle. Hts. 37
Fairfield 67, Cin. Withrow 48
Gahanna Lincoln 81, Cols. Mifflin 29
Green 69, Akr. Ellet 15
Hilliard Bradley 38, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 34
Hilliard Darby 52, New Albany 49
Huber Hts. Wayne 86, Piqua 70
Hudson 60, Cle. John Adams 38
Jackson 61, Louisville 44
Kettering Fairmont 48, Sidney 27
Kings Mills Kings 53, Cin. Winton Woods 31
Lorain 44, N. Olmsted 41
Massillon Washington 54, Uniontown Lake 31
Medina 50, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 35
Medina Highland 51, N. Royalton 41
Mentor 80, Painesville Riverside 27
Mt. Notre Dame 103, Cin. Colerain 55
New Carlisle Tecumseh 58, Miamisburg 44
Newark 80, Cols. Franklin Hts. 17
Olmsted Falls 58, N. Ridgeville 57
Parma Normandy 48, Rocky River 43
Pataskala Licking Hts. 44, Marysville 41
Pickerington Cent. 69, Cols. Briggs 13
Pickerington N. 63, Hilliard Davidson 44
Powell Olentangy Liberty 56, Dublin Scioto 52
Springboro 53, Springfield 29
Stow-Munroe Falls 72, Akr. North 10
Trenton Edgewood 44, Vandalia Butler 39, OT
Troy 40, Xenia 29
W. Chester Lakota W. 84, Cin. Western Hills 21
Youngs. Boardman 68, Warren Harding 42
Zanesville 38, Groveport-Madison 27
Division II
Akr. Buchtel 64, Akr. Springfield 37
Akr. Hoban 62, Akr. Coventry 35
Akr. SVSM 64, Orange 39
Bay Village Bay 55, Sheffield Brookside 25
Bellbrook 79, Day. Stivers 27
Beloit W. Branch 89, Ashtabula Lakeside 32
Chardon NDCL 46, Jefferson Area 33
Chillicothe 36, Greenfield McClain 32
Cin. Indian Hill 45, Mt. Orab Western Brown 24
Cin. Mariemont 46, New Richmond 18
Cin. McNicholas 66, Cin. Woodward 32
Cin. Taft 42, Norwood 25
Cle. E. Tech 68, Peninsula Woodridge 31
Cle. VASJ 65, Ashtabula Edgewood 29
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 59, Cle. Cent. Cath. 54
Day. Carroll 64, Day. Meadowdale 14
Day. Thurgood Marshall 54, Middletown Fenwick 29
Kettering Alter 61, Hamilton Ross 16
Lodi Cloverleaf 58, Parma Hts. Holy Name 45
Lorain Clearview 69, Elyria Cath. 20
Medina Buckeye 64, Brooklyn 25
Mogadore Field 48, Can. South 35
Niles McKinley 71, Mantua Crestwood 32
Norton 59, Canal Fulton Northwest 25
Ravenna SE 71, Ravenna 36
Salem 55, Cortland Lakeview 50
Spring. Shawnee 30, Greenville 28, OT
Streetsboro 49, Akr. Kenmore 44
Thornville Sheridan 62, Pomeroy Meigs 36
Tipp City Tippecanoe 67, St. Paris Graham 29
Trotwood-Madison 63, Spring. Greenon 34
Vincent Warren 52, Lancaster Fairfield Union 42
Warren Howland 52, Girard 30
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 57, Chillicothe Unioto 35
Wilmington 53, Day. Oakwood 27
Division III
Albany Alexander 73, Williamsport Westfall 26
Anna 44, Milton-Union 40
Arcanum 46, Lewistown Indian Lake 23
Bethel-Tate 46, Cin. N. College Hill 34
Camden Preble Shawnee 37, Carlisle 28
Cin. Clark Montessori 66, Reading 49
Cin. Madeira 66, Batavia Clermont NE 49
Cin. Purcell Marian 51, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 38
Hamilton Badin 71, Cin. Finneytown 15
Ironton 43, Chesapeake 42
Lynchburg-Clay 82, W. Union 30
Middletown Madison Senior 52, Tipp City Bethel 46
Minford 67, S. Point 45
Nelsonville-York 41, Crooksville 38
Oak Hill 55, Chillicothe Zane Trace 31
Piketon 51, Peebles 33
Proctorville Fairland 64, Portsmouth 26
Sardinia Eastern Brown 63, Ironton Rock Hill 23
Seaman N. Adams 70, Chillicothe Huntington 39
Southeastern 65, New Lexington 26
W. Liberty-Salem 68, Spring. NE 39
Waynesville 72, Cin. Deer Park 34
Wheelersburg 53, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 36
Williamsburg 58, Lees Creek E. Clinton 49
Division IV
Belpre 42, Racine Southern 34
Botkins 41, Houston 28
Cedarville 47, Cin. Gamble Montessori 34
Cin. Christian 40, Georgetown 37
Covington 66, Day. Miami Valley 52
Felicity-Franklin 51, Hamilton New Miami 21
Franklin Middletown Christian 60, Lockland 43
Ft. Loramie 52, DeGraff Riverside 16
Jackson Center 62, Sidney Fairlawn 15
New Boston Glenwood 73, Bainbridge Paint Valley 68
New Madison Tri-Village 102, Day. Jefferson 24
Newton Local 72, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 22
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 33, Legacy Christian 31
Reedsville Eastern 65, Corning Miller 36
Russia 64, Sidney Lehman 26
S. Webster 40, Latham Western 39
Sarahsville Shenandoah 42, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 30
Yellow Springs 42, Bradford 40