Ohio boys, girls high school basketball scores for Thursday, Dec. 22

Thursday
Boys Basketball
Anna 61, New Bremen 34
Bainbridge Paint Valley 70, Latham Western 69
Batavia 58, Cin. Madeira 48
Batavia Amelia 61, Cin. Turpin 54
Bellaire 77, Lore City Buckeye Trail 69
Bloom-Carroll 67, Circleville Logan Elm 58
Brookville 45, Day. Oakwood 33
Can. Glenoak 83, Cle. Max Hayes 40
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 88, Tolsia, W.Va. 62
Cardington-Lincoln 71, Fredericktown 40
Carlisle 68, Franklin Middletown Christian 51
Centerburg 49, Marion Elgin 28
Chagrin Falls Kenston 69, Cle. MLK 63
Cin. Christian 47, Lockland 41
Cin. Clark Montessori 67, Georgetown 57
Cin. Winton Woods 56, Day. Meadowdale 44
Cin. Withrow 60, Cin. N. College Hill 32
Cle. Benedictine 77, Cols. Beechcroft 62
Cle. Glenville 67, Bedford 44
Cols. South 65, Cols. Linden McKinley 45
Continental 44, Holgate 41
Cortland Lakeview 65, Salem 37
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 47, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 31
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 51, Hunting Valley University 46
Day. Dunbar 79, Versailles 70
Defiance Ayersville 62, Hamler Patrick Henry 40
Delaware Buckeye Valley 42, Plain City Jonathan Alder 41
Delaware Christian 83, Northside Christian 50
Gahanna Lincoln 62, Thomas Worthington 56
Galion Northmor 46, Howard E. Knox 26
Germantown Valley View 46, Day. Carroll 43
Gorham Fayette 41, Morenci, Mich. 32
Granville 48, London 28
Grove City Christian 74, Milford Center Fairbanks 42
Huron 68, Port Clinton 46
Kansas Lakota 52, Fostoria St. Wendelin 40
Lancaster 58, Grove City Cent. Crossing 41
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 56, Cols. Walnut Ridge 46
Liberty Center 44, Defiance Tinora 34
Mansfield St. Peter’s 76, Lucas 51
Mantua Crestwood 65, Salem 37
Marion Harding 76, Sunbury Big Walnut 47
Marion Pleasant 59, Richwood N. Union 43
Massillon Perry 61, Stow-Munroe Falls 47
Metamora Evergreen 47, Stryker 36
Milan Edison 57, Clyde 37
Millersport 49, Granville Christian 48
Montpelier 53, Hamilton, Ind. 31
Morrow Little Miami 59, Loveland 42
New Lexington 45, Sugar Grove Berne Union 39
New Riegel 70, Sandusky St. Mary 60
Newton Falls 63, Windham 61
Oberlin Firelands 58, Greenwich S. Cent. 50
Old Fort 49, Fremont St. Joseph 31
Oregon Stritch 69, Lakeside Danbury 37
Ottawa-Glandorf 68, Bryan 59
Rootstown 61, Vienna Mathews 42
Sandusky 70, Collins Western Reserve 54
Sandusky Perkins 46, Castalia Margaretta 33
Sherwood Fairview 60, Pioneer N. Central 41
Tol. Cent. Cath. 71, Celina 64
Tol. Christian 57, Gibsonburg 48
Tol. Ottawa Hills 42, Swanton 41
Tol. Start 64, Dublin Jerome 62
Vermilion 75, Oak Harbor 56
W. Jefferson 64, Tree of Life 34
Wapakoneta 56, Lima Cent. Cath. 51
Wauseon 54, Sylvania Southview 41
Westerville S. 77, Huntington Prep, W.Va. 67
Wilmington 71, Chillicothe Unioto 53
Ironton Tournament
Cols. Africentric 70, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 67
Ironton 72, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 69, OT
Pickerington North Tournament
Pickerington N. 79, Cols. Marion-Franklin 38
Simon Kenton Invitational Tournament
Scott, Ky. 67, Cin. Aiken 57
Swauger Holiday Classic
Cin. Western Hills 72, Dayton, Ky. 48
Postponements and cancellations
Mogadore vs. Norton, ppd. to Jan 7.
Girls Basketball
Amanda-Clearcreek 65, Williamsport Westfall 28
Anna 50, Sidney Lehman 41
Apple Creek Waynedale 62, Creston Norwayne 41
Arcanum 77, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 25
Archbold 58, Pettisville 38
Arlington 63, N. Baltimore 51
Barnesville 65, Sarahsville Shenandoah 56, 2OT
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 56, McComb 28
Bellaire 48, Martins Ferry 41
Blanchester 47, Fayetteville-Perry 40
Bluffton 48, Lima Cent. Cath. 45
Bowling Green 67, Tol. Woodward 53
Bradford 46, New Paris National Trail 38
Canfield S. Range 49, Streetsboro 27
Cedarville 77, Spring. Cath. Cent. 16
Chesterland W. Geauga 73, Wickliffe 54
Chillicothe 59, Lees Creek E. Clinton 44
Chillicothe Huntington 60, Mowrystown Whiteoak 37
Cin. Madeira 40, Goshen 37
Cin. Oak Hills 55, Cin. Western Hills 15
Cin. Walnut Hills 41, Ursuline Academy 38
Circleville Logan Elm 38, Chillicothe Zane Trace 36, OT
Cle. Collinwood 30, Richmond Hts. 15
Columbiana 58, New Middletown Spring. 35
Convoy Crestview 63, Kalida 55
Covington 71, Union City Mississinawa Valley 48
Crooksville 57, Heath 45
Crown City S. Gallia 45, Wahama, W.Va. 29
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 58, Elyria Cath. 55
Day. Christian 38, New Lebanon Dixie 27
Delaware Buckeye Valley 49, Cols. Bexley 12
Delaware Hayes 61, Delaware Christian 32
Doylestown Chippewa 40, Rittman 19
E. Palestine 46, Sebring McKinley 33
Elmore Woodmore 37, Genoa Area 26
Fairfield Christian 58, Cols. Ready 45
Findlay Liberty-Benton 51, Arcadia 30
Ft. Loramie 48, Houston 35
Garrettsville Garfield 80, Youngs. Valley Christian 28
Greenville 57, Milton-Union 56
Hamilton, Ind. 36, Montpelier 33
Haviland Wayne Trace 53, Ft. Jennings 38
Holland Springfield 40, Bryan 30
Jackson 62, Gallipolis Gallia 31
Leetonia 59, Mineral Ridge 45
Leipsic 41, Pandora-Gilboa 27
Lima Bath 60, Coldwater 51
Lima Sr. 62, Tol. Cent. Cath. 48
Lisbon David Anderson 49, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 44
Logan 57, Sardinia Eastern Brown 51
Mansfield Sr. 54, Bellville Clear Fork 37
Mansfield St. Peter’s 53, New London 33
Maumee 31, Northwood 22
McArthur Vinton County 47, Athens 27
Mechanicsburg 55, N. Lewisburg Triad 29
Millbury Lake 57, Fostoria 39
Millersburg W. Holmes 50, Lexington 20
Minford 68, Portsmouth 31
Mogadore 68, Windham 19
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 71, Vanlue 24
Mt. Notre Dame 81, Dublin Coffman 56
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 46, Bucyrus 38
Nelsonville-York 66, Wellston 26
New Boston Glenwood 54, Lucasville Valley 30
New Bremen 61, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 53
New Madison Tri-Village 76, Ansonia 38
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 79, Morral Ridgedale 48
Newton Local 53, Tipp City Bethel 40
Niles McKinley 81, Ashtabula Lakeside 46
North East, Pa. 48, Conneaut 20
Notre Dame Academy 64, Fremont Ross 13
Olmsted Falls 54, Strongsville 51
Oregon Clay 39, Tol. St. Ursula 28
Ottawa-Glandorf 46, Ottoville 43
Pemberville Eastwood 47, Rossford 35
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 40, Casstown Miami E. 34
Pomeroy Meigs 55, Bidwell River Valley 37
Portsmouth Clay 42, Manchester 38
Rayland Buckeye 67, Toronto 46
Reedsville Eastern 61, Belpre 41
Russia 65, Botkins 42
S. Charleston SE 65, London Madison Plains 39
Seaman N. Adams 81, McDermott Scioto NW 21
Shadyside 81, Bishop Donahue, W.Va. 64
Shaker Hts. Laurel 50, Akr. Hoban 42
St. Clairsville 42, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 32
St. Henry 59, Eaton 52
St. Marys Memorial 70, Sidney 59
Stewart Federal Hocking 43, Glouster Trimble 28
Sunbury Big Walnut 49, Johnstown-Monroe 38
Sycamore Mohawk 39, Bucyrus Wynford 20
Sylvania Northview 66, Tol. Bowsher 20
Tallmadge 62, Hudson 37
Tol. Whitmer 34, Findlay 26
Tontogany Otsego 46, Bloomdale Elmwood 40
Trenton Edgewood 50, Monroe 32
Twinsburg 46, Perrysburg 42
Uniontown Lake 66, Akr. Buchtel 64
Upper Sandusky 71, Attica Seneca E. 46
Van Buren 58, Cory-Rawson 29
Vincent Warren 44, Beverly Ft. Frye 37
W. Liberty-Salem 50, Milford Center Fairbanks 26
W. Salem NW 87, Jeromesville Hillsdale 16
Wadsworth 42, Rocky River Magnificat 40
Warren Champion 66, Warren JFK 49
Waterford 58, Racine Southern 19
Wheelersburg 54, Portsmouth Notre Dame 43
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 64, Hannibal River 40
Willard 44, Ashland 35
Wintersville Indian Creek 47, Richmond Edison 35
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 53, Caldwell 43
Wooster 68, Mansfield Madison 39
Worthington Christian 48, Utica 36
Worthington Kilbourne 49, Cols. Walnut Ridge 27
Rt. 49 Tournament
Antwerp 52, Edon 43
Hicksville 45, Edgerton 35
Mayor’s Cup Tournament
Can. South 32, Canal Fulton Northwest 31
Massillon Washington 46, Can. Cent. Cath. 32
Postponements and cancellations
Cols. Mifflin vs. Canal Winchester, ccd.
E. Cle. Shaw vs. Lewis Center Olentangy, ccd.
Smithville vs. Dalton, ccd.