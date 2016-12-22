Posted on by

Ohio boys, girls high school basketball scores for Thursday, Dec. 22

Thursday

Boys Basketball

Anna 61, New Bremen 34

Bainbridge Paint Valley 70, Latham Western 69

Batavia 58, Cin. Madeira 48

Batavia Amelia 61, Cin. Turpin 54

Bellaire 77, Lore City Buckeye Trail 69

Bloom-Carroll 67, Circleville Logan Elm 58

Brookville 45, Day. Oakwood 33

Can. Glenoak 83, Cle. Max Hayes 40

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 88, Tolsia, W.Va. 62

Cardington-Lincoln 71, Fredericktown 40

Carlisle 68, Franklin Middletown Christian 51

Centerburg 49, Marion Elgin 28

Chagrin Falls Kenston 69, Cle. MLK 63

Cin. Christian 47, Lockland 41

Cin. Clark Montessori 67, Georgetown 57

Cin. Winton Woods 56, Day. Meadowdale 44

Cin. Withrow 60, Cin. N. College Hill 32

Cle. Benedictine 77, Cols. Beechcroft 62

Cle. Glenville 67, Bedford 44

Cols. South 65, Cols. Linden McKinley 45

Continental 44, Holgate 41

Cortland Lakeview 65, Salem 37

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 47, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 31

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 51, Hunting Valley University 46

Day. Dunbar 79, Versailles 70

Defiance Ayersville 62, Hamler Patrick Henry 40

Delaware Buckeye Valley 42, Plain City Jonathan Alder 41

Delaware Christian 83, Northside Christian 50

Gahanna Lincoln 62, Thomas Worthington 56

Galion Northmor 46, Howard E. Knox 26

Germantown Valley View 46, Day. Carroll 43

Gorham Fayette 41, Morenci, Mich. 32

Granville 48, London 28

Grove City Christian 74, Milford Center Fairbanks 42

Huron 68, Port Clinton 46

Kansas Lakota 52, Fostoria St. Wendelin 40

Lancaster 58, Grove City Cent. Crossing 41

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 56, Cols. Walnut Ridge 46

Liberty Center 44, Defiance Tinora 34

Mansfield St. Peter’s 76, Lucas 51

Mantua Crestwood 65, Salem 37

Marion Harding 76, Sunbury Big Walnut 47

Marion Pleasant 59, Richwood N. Union 43

Massillon Perry 61, Stow-Munroe Falls 47

Metamora Evergreen 47, Stryker 36

Milan Edison 57, Clyde 37

Millersport 49, Granville Christian 48

Montpelier 53, Hamilton, Ind. 31

Morrow Little Miami 59, Loveland 42

New Lexington 45, Sugar Grove Berne Union 39

New Riegel 70, Sandusky St. Mary 60

Newton Falls 63, Windham 61

Oberlin Firelands 58, Greenwich S. Cent. 50

Old Fort 49, Fremont St. Joseph 31

Oregon Stritch 69, Lakeside Danbury 37

Ottawa-Glandorf 68, Bryan 59

Rootstown 61, Vienna Mathews 42

Sandusky 70, Collins Western Reserve 54

Sandusky Perkins 46, Castalia Margaretta 33

Sherwood Fairview 60, Pioneer N. Central 41

Tol. Cent. Cath. 71, Celina 64

Tol. Christian 57, Gibsonburg 48

Tol. Ottawa Hills 42, Swanton 41

Tol. Start 64, Dublin Jerome 62

Vermilion 75, Oak Harbor 56

W. Jefferson 64, Tree of Life 34

Wapakoneta 56, Lima Cent. Cath. 51

Wauseon 54, Sylvania Southview 41

Westerville S. 77, Huntington Prep, W.Va. 67

Wilmington 71, Chillicothe Unioto 53

Ironton Tournament

Cols. Africentric 70, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 67

Ironton 72, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 69, OT

Pickerington North Tournament

Pickerington N. 79, Cols. Marion-Franklin 38

Simon Kenton Invitational Tournament

Scott, Ky. 67, Cin. Aiken 57

Swauger Holiday Classic

Cin. Western Hills 72, Dayton, Ky. 48

Postponements and cancellations

Mogadore vs. Norton, ppd. to Jan 7.

Girls Basketball

Amanda-Clearcreek 65, Williamsport Westfall 28

Anna 50, Sidney Lehman 41

Apple Creek Waynedale 62, Creston Norwayne 41

Arcanum 77, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 25

Archbold 58, Pettisville 38

Arlington 63, N. Baltimore 51

Barnesville 65, Sarahsville Shenandoah 56, 2OT

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 56, McComb 28

Bellaire 48, Martins Ferry 41

Blanchester 47, Fayetteville-Perry 40

Bluffton 48, Lima Cent. Cath. 45

Bowling Green 67, Tol. Woodward 53

Bradford 46, New Paris National Trail 38

Canfield S. Range 49, Streetsboro 27

Cedarville 77, Spring. Cath. Cent. 16

Chesterland W. Geauga 73, Wickliffe 54

Chillicothe 59, Lees Creek E. Clinton 44

Chillicothe Huntington 60, Mowrystown Whiteoak 37

Cin. Madeira 40, Goshen 37

Cin. Oak Hills 55, Cin. Western Hills 15

Cin. Walnut Hills 41, Ursuline Academy 38

Circleville Logan Elm 38, Chillicothe Zane Trace 36, OT

Cle. Collinwood 30, Richmond Hts. 15

Columbiana 58, New Middletown Spring. 35

Convoy Crestview 63, Kalida 55

Covington 71, Union City Mississinawa Valley 48

Crooksville 57, Heath 45

Crown City S. Gallia 45, Wahama, W.Va. 29

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 58, Elyria Cath. 55

Day. Christian 38, New Lebanon Dixie 27

Delaware Buckeye Valley 49, Cols. Bexley 12

Delaware Hayes 61, Delaware Christian 32

Doylestown Chippewa 40, Rittman 19

E. Palestine 46, Sebring McKinley 33

Elmore Woodmore 37, Genoa Area 26

Fairfield Christian 58, Cols. Ready 45

Findlay Liberty-Benton 51, Arcadia 30

Ft. Loramie 48, Houston 35

Garrettsville Garfield 80, Youngs. Valley Christian 28

Greenville 57, Milton-Union 56

Hamilton, Ind. 36, Montpelier 33

Haviland Wayne Trace 53, Ft. Jennings 38

Holland Springfield 40, Bryan 30

Jackson 62, Gallipolis Gallia 31

Leetonia 59, Mineral Ridge 45

Leipsic 41, Pandora-Gilboa 27

Lima Bath 60, Coldwater 51

Lima Sr. 62, Tol. Cent. Cath. 48

Lisbon David Anderson 49, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 44

Logan 57, Sardinia Eastern Brown 51

Mansfield Sr. 54, Bellville Clear Fork 37

Mansfield St. Peter’s 53, New London 33

Maumee 31, Northwood 22

McArthur Vinton County 47, Athens 27

Mechanicsburg 55, N. Lewisburg Triad 29

Millbury Lake 57, Fostoria 39

Millersburg W. Holmes 50, Lexington 20

Minford 68, Portsmouth 31

Mogadore 68, Windham 19

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 71, Vanlue 24

Mt. Notre Dame 81, Dublin Coffman 56

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 46, Bucyrus 38

Nelsonville-York 66, Wellston 26

New Boston Glenwood 54, Lucasville Valley 30

New Bremen 61, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 53

New Madison Tri-Village 76, Ansonia 38

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 79, Morral Ridgedale 48

Newton Local 53, Tipp City Bethel 40

Niles McKinley 81, Ashtabula Lakeside 46

North East, Pa. 48, Conneaut 20

Notre Dame Academy 64, Fremont Ross 13

Olmsted Falls 54, Strongsville 51

Oregon Clay 39, Tol. St. Ursula 28

Ottawa-Glandorf 46, Ottoville 43

Pemberville Eastwood 47, Rossford 35

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 40, Casstown Miami E. 34

Pomeroy Meigs 55, Bidwell River Valley 37

Portsmouth Clay 42, Manchester 38

Rayland Buckeye 67, Toronto 46

Reedsville Eastern 61, Belpre 41

Russia 65, Botkins 42

S. Charleston SE 65, London Madison Plains 39

Seaman N. Adams 81, McDermott Scioto NW 21

Shadyside 81, Bishop Donahue, W.Va. 64

Shaker Hts. Laurel 50, Akr. Hoban 42

St. Clairsville 42, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 32

St. Henry 59, Eaton 52

St. Marys Memorial 70, Sidney 59

Stewart Federal Hocking 43, Glouster Trimble 28

Sunbury Big Walnut 49, Johnstown-Monroe 38

Sycamore Mohawk 39, Bucyrus Wynford 20

Sylvania Northview 66, Tol. Bowsher 20

Tallmadge 62, Hudson 37

Tol. Whitmer 34, Findlay 26

Tontogany Otsego 46, Bloomdale Elmwood 40

Trenton Edgewood 50, Monroe 32

Twinsburg 46, Perrysburg 42

Uniontown Lake 66, Akr. Buchtel 64

Upper Sandusky 71, Attica Seneca E. 46

Van Buren 58, Cory-Rawson 29

Vincent Warren 44, Beverly Ft. Frye 37

W. Liberty-Salem 50, Milford Center Fairbanks 26

W. Salem NW 87, Jeromesville Hillsdale 16

Wadsworth 42, Rocky River Magnificat 40

Warren Champion 66, Warren JFK 49

Waterford 58, Racine Southern 19

Wheelersburg 54, Portsmouth Notre Dame 43

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 64, Hannibal River 40

Willard 44, Ashland 35

Wintersville Indian Creek 47, Richmond Edison 35

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 53, Caldwell 43

Wooster 68, Mansfield Madison 39

Worthington Christian 48, Utica 36

Worthington Kilbourne 49, Cols. Walnut Ridge 27

Rt. 49 Tournament

Antwerp 52, Edon 43

Hicksville 45, Edgerton 35

Mayor’s Cup Tournament

Can. South 32, Canal Fulton Northwest 31

Massillon Washington 46, Can. Cent. Cath. 32

Postponements and cancellations

Cols. Mifflin vs. Canal Winchester, ccd.

E. Cle. Shaw vs. Lewis Center Olentangy, ccd.

Smithville vs. Dalton, ccd.

