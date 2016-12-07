Lima area roundup: Bluffton improves to 6-0 in women’s college hoops

BLUFFTON — The 19th-ranked Bluffton University women’s basketball team rolled up a 49-24 advantage at halftime en route to a dominating 88-54 victory Wednesday night against Earlham College.

Bluffton stayed perfect at 6-0 (2-0 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) on the season while the Quakers dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-2 in the conference.

Pacing the Bluffton offense was Macey Sheerer who poured in a game-high 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field (6-of-7 free throws) along with 10 boards for her third double-double of the season. Also contributing for the Beavers was Ottoville graduate Rachel Beining with 18 points and Allen East alum Kaycee Rowe who added nine points and five assists.

Miami-Middletown 100,

OSU Lima/Rhodes St. 66

LIMA — Bath graduates Cassie Best (17) and Brianna Smith (14), Avery Braaten (12) and Ottawa-Glandorf grad Erin Basinger (12) all scored in double digits for the host Barons (3-4, 2-2 Ohio Regional Campus Conference).

Siena Heights 65,

UNOH 53

ADRIAN, Mich. — Sogona Sidibe had 14 points and seven rebounds, Laken Johnson and Bath alum Danielle VanDyne had eight points each and Linda Ulasi had 10 rebounds for the University of Northwestern Ohio (4-7, 3-3 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference) against the Saints (6-5. 2-4 WHAC).

Men’s basketball

Bluffton 88,

Earlham 87 (OT)

RICHMOND, Ind. — Austin Rohde converted a pair of free throws with 12 seconds remaining in the extra period to proved the visiting Beavers with the winning edge.

Jared Wentling had 27 points and Rohde (19) and Jackson Center graduate Trey Elchert (16) also finished in double digits for Bluffton (6-1, 1-1 HCAC).

OSU Lima/Rhodes St. 82,

Miami-Middletown 74

LIMA — Markese Hicks had 21 points and Matthew Carpenter (13) and Elijah Fabyan (11) also scored in double digits for the host Barons (3-4, 3-1 ORCC).

WILMINGTON — Ohio Northern won its second straight contest by defeating Wilmington at Performance Arena.

The Polar Bears improved to 3-3 overall and remain undefeated (2-0) in the Ohio Athletic Conference, while the Quakers fell to 3-4 (0-2 OAC).

Four Polar Bears scored in double figures, led by 23 points from junior Nate Burger.

Burger also grabbed a career and game-high eight rebounds and dished out a game-high five assists.

Ada graduate Konnor Baker and Lima Senior grad Devon Allen each added 16 points and pulled down five and seven rebounds, respectively.

Also scoring in double figures for Northern was senior Thress with 10 points.

Siena Heights 90,

UNOH 70

ADRIAN, Mich. — Corbin Pierce (18), Sadeeq Bello (15) and Desmond Duke (14) all scored in double digits for the Racers.

Football

Bowl game

ADA — Ohio Northern seniors Dan Eller and Scott Rapps will represent Ohio Northern and Team Stars & Stripes in the 2016 Tazon de Estrellas (Stars Bowl) football bowl game on December 17 in Mexicali, Mexico.

Team Stars & Stripes consists of 54 NCAA Division III all-stars representing schools from all over the country and will face a team of Mexican collegiate all-stars from its premier CONADEIP league.

The game will kickoff at 3 p.m. EST in the Estadio Mexicali (Mexicali Stadium) on the campus of CETYS Universidad.

High schools

Boys basketball

Perry 72, Cory-Rawson 35

RAWSON — Jakoby Lane-Harvey had 22 points and Plummie Gardner (16) and Kobe Glover (12) also each scored in double digits for Perry (2-0).

Coldwater signing

Wrestler Ashley Tobe will be signing with the University Of Cumberland at 5 p.m. The signing will take place this Thursday 5 p.m. Thursday in the CPAC (new Locker room facility at the Stadium). All are invited to attend.

Bath openings

Bath High School is seeking head coaches in the following sports: boys varsity tennis and boys Varsity soccer. Those interested should contact the athletic office at 419-221-1839, ext. 3137, or [email protected]

New Knoxville opening

New Knoxville High School has an immediate opening for the position of varsity girls volleyball coach. Those interested should contact assistant athletic director Kay Webb at [email protected] and complete the online application for coaching at nkrangers.org.

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

