Lima area results

High School

Boys Basketball

Allen East 80, Vanlue 46

At Allen East

Vanlue

Caleb Bonham 14, Troy Ward 10, Jacob Kloepfer 9, Reed Davis 6, Travis Wingate 3, Lake Saunderhaus 2, Treg Price 2. Totals: 10–5–46.

Allen East

Spencer Miller 31, Kain Foster 24, Caleb Smelcer 9, Johnny Brinkman 5, Shane Gipson 4, Grant Whitley 4. Totals: 23–10–80.

Score by quarters:

Vanlue` 6 ` 23` 10 ` 7`–`46

Allen East` 22 ` 22` 18` 18`–`80

3-point goals: Allen East – Foster 8; Vanlue – Ward 3, Davis 2, Kloepfer 1, Wingate 1.

Records: Allen East 1-0; Vanlue 0-1.

Spencerville 56, St. Henry 49

At Spencerville

St. Henry

Ryan Luttmer 12, Mitch Schwieterman 11, Ryan Bruening 7, Tyler Schlarman 7 Blake Hoyng 6, Curtis Uhlenhake 3, Conner Bruggeman 2, Nathan Lefeld 1. Totals: 8–6–49.

Spencerville

Dakota Prichard 22, Gary Schrolucke 11, Griffen Croft 9, Bailey Croft 7, Daniel Corso 5, Ben Dues 2. Totals: 11–22–56.

Score by quarters:

St. Henry` 15` 6` 14` 14`–`49

Spencerville` 11 ` 14` 15` 16`–`56

3-point goals: Spencerville – Prichard 2, Schrolucke 1, Corso 1; St. Henry – Luttmer 4, Schwieterman 3, Bruening 1, Uhlenhake 1.

Records: Spencerville 1-0; St. Henry 0-1.

Parkway 65, Waynesfield-Goshen 46

At Parkway

WG

Caden Spencer 12, Jarrod Bly 10, Zane Wicker 9, Jaden Maxwell 5, Brock Waitman 5, Josh Searson 4, Kyle Searson 1. Totals: 15–11–46.

Parkway

Logan Huff 14, Mason Baxter 12, Jack Wehe 11, Justin Barna 9, Andrew Baker 8, Jeremy Feldes 8, Caleb Kinney 2, Nick Hawk 2. Totals: 27–8–65.

Score by quarters:

WG` 6` 16` 16 ` 8`–`46

Parkway` 6` 17` 21` 21`–`65

3-point goals: Parkway – Baxter 2, Huff 1, Wehe 1; WG – Spencer 2, Bly 1, Wicker 1, Maxwell 1.

Records: Parkway 1-0; WG 0-1.

Miller City 52, Tinora 35

At Miller City

Tinora

Brady Bumb 10, Tyler Giesige 8, Ryan Mohr 8, Ryan Buchhop 3, Corey Backhaus 2, Landon Rinkel 2, Connor Gilbert 2. Totals: 8–7–35.

Miller City

Jacob Kuhlman 14, Mark Kuhlman 12, Nate Otto 10, Mitchell Gable 6, Jacob Schimmoeller 6, Matt Niese 4. Totals: 14–11–52.

Score by quarters:

TInora` 9` 19` 2 ` 5`–`35

Miller City` 15 ` 13` 15` 9`–`52

3-point goals: Miller City – J. Kuhlman 2, Otto 2, Gable 1; Tinora – Mohr 2, Giesige 1, Buchhop 1.

Records: Miller City 1-0; Tinora 0-1.

Arlington 61, Fort Jennings 58

At Ft. Jennings

Arlington

Logan Speyer 20, Corbin Mains 13, Jacob Russell 11, Nathan Insley 6, Matt Crawford 4, Nathan Russell 3, Ivan Berry 2, Caleb Price 2. Totals: 22–11–61.

Ft. Jennings

Brandon Wehri 20, Luke Trentman 9, Logan Hardeman 9, Cole Horstman 9, Ian Finn 7, Connor Stechschulte 2, Erik Klausing 2. Totals: 20–16–58.

Score by quarters:

Arlington` 11 ` 11` 13` 15` OT 11` –`61

Ft. Jennings` 13 ` 12` 15` 10` OT 8` –`58

3-point goals: Arlington – J. Russell 2, Mains 1, Insley 1, Crawford 1, N. Russell 1; Ft. Jennings – Trentman 1, Finn 1.

Records: Arlington 1-0; Ft. Jennings 0-1.

Kalida 45, New Bremen 44

At New Bremen

Kalida

Trent Siebeneck 16, Grant Laudick 8, Noah Lambert 7, Collin Nartker 4, Jeffrey Knueve 4, Austin Nartker 2, Josh Klausing 2, Trevor Lambert 2. Totals: 15–9–45.

New Bremen

Nolan Bornhorst 11, Luke Vonderhaar 10, Eric Bowers 7, Avery Powers 7, Caleb Alig 4, Brandon Heitkamp 4, Max Messick 1. Totals: 17–8–44.

Score by quarters:

Kalida` 6` 9` 14` 16`–`45

New Bremen` 5 ` 12` 14` 13`–`44

3-point goals: Kalida – Siebeneck 2, N. Lambert, Laudick; New Bremen – Powers, Bornhorst.

Bellefontaine 47, Celina 44

At Celina

Bellefontaine

Dawsin Tillman 17, Jack Clement 15, Spencer George 13, Nolan Robson 8, Nicklaus Lyons 2, Javon Warner 2. Totals: 17–11–47.

Celina

Kole Murlin 20, Lucas Hone 16, Ryan Harter 3, Kyle Flaute 3, Brett Schwieterman 2. Totals: 17–7–44.

Score by quarters:

Bellefontaine` 7 ` 16` 11 ` 13`–`47

Celina` 12 ` 13` 11` 8`–`44

3-point goals: Bellefontaine – Tillman 2; Celina – Harter, Flaute, Hone.

Records: Bellefontaine 1-0; Celina 0-1.

Wayne Trace 70,

Columbus Grove 56

at Wayne Trace

Columbus Grove

Rece Roney 15, Grayson Flores12, Grant Cassidy 9, Logan Malsam 9, Cadien Grothaus 8, Logan Schroder 2, Lachlan Clymer 1 Totals: 19–9–56.

Wayne Trace

Ethan Linder 41, Brady Stabler 14, Eli Sinn 6, John Sinn 4, Jayden Sherry 3, Josh Kuhn 2 Totals: 23–16–70.

Score by quarters:

CG `5`17`18`16`—`56

WT `22`13`13`22`—`70

3-point goals: Columbus Grove(Roney 2, Flores 1, Cassidy 1, Grothaus 1) ; Wayne Trace (Linder 4, Stabler 3, Sherry 1)

Records: Wayne Trace 1-0, Columbus Grove 0-1

JV score: Wayne Trace 43, Columbus Grove 25

Leipsic 53, Bluffton 51

at Leipsic

Bluffton

G. Denecker 15, Denecker 12, Myers 9, Bassit 7, Bricker 6, Kingsley 2 Totals: 20–16–51.

Leipsic

G. Schroeder 16, J. Berger 10, G. Rader 8, D. Schroeder 6, A. Schroeder 4, H. Morman 3, H. Meyer 2, D. Hiegel 2, R. Mangas 2 Totals: 24–8–53.

Score by quarters:

Bluffton `10`11`20`9`1—`51

Leipsic `11`11`20`8`3—`53

3-point goals: Bluffton(Myers 3, Denecker 2) ; Leipsic (G. Schroeder 1, D. Schroeder 1, H. Morman 1)

Continental 61, Paulding 46

at Continental

Paulding

Rhinehouse 14, Miller 10, Horder 5, Insel 4, Doster 3, Miller 3, Shull 3, Echels 2, Cook 1, Howell 1 Totals: 14–14–46

Continental

W. Stauffer 18, J. Williams 11, T. Williamson 9, C. Olds 6, T. Brecht 5, N. States 5, J. Keck 4, C. Potts 3 Totals: 25–8–61.

Score by quarters:

Paulding `6`12`13`15`—`46

Continental `11`16`21`13`—`61

3-point goals: Paudling(Miller 3, Shull 1) ; Continental(T. Brecht 1, C. Potts 1, N. States 1)

Records: Continental 1-0, Paulding 0-1

JV score: Paulding 62, Continental 20

Ottoville 74, Temple Christian 65

at Temple Christian

Ottoville

Logan Kemper 25, Nick Moorman 23, Ryan Bendele 12, Eric VonSossan 6, Drew Fisher 4, Zane Martin 4 Totals: 25–14–74.

Temple Christian

Noah Howell 22, Seth Hohlbein 20, Broody Bowsman 14, Ty Callahan 6, D.J Clay 3, Totals: 22–12–65

Score by quarters:

Ottoville `21`16`17`20`—`74

TC `22`12`16`15`—`65

3-point goals: Ottovile(Bendele 4, Kemper 3, VonSassan 2, Moorman 1) ; Temple Christian(Howell 5, Hohlbein 3, Bowman 1)

Records: Ottoville 1-0, Temple Christian 0-1

JV score: Ottoville 24, Temple Christian 21

Miller City 52, Tinora 35

Tinora

B.Bumb 10, T. Giesige 8, R. Mohr 8, R. Buchhop 3, C. Backhaus 2, C. Rinkel 2, C. Gilbert 2 Totals: 12–7–35

Miller City

Jacob Kuhlman 14, Mark Kuhlman 12, Noah Otto 10, Mitchell Gable 6, Jacob Schimmoller 6, Matt Niese 4 Totals: 19–11–52

Score by quarters:

Tinora `9`19`2`5`—`35

MC `15`13`15`9`—`52

3-point goals: Tinora(Mohr 2, Giesige 1, Buchhop 1); Miller City(Otto 2, Kuhlman 2, Gable 1)

Records: Miller City 1-0 Tinora 0-1

Colleges

Women’s Soccer

NAIA semifinals

UNOH 6, Northwest University. 0

at Orange Beach, Ala

Goals: UNOH Evdokia Popadinova(2), Klara Cahynova, Camilla Andersen, Kirstin Tveit, Carla Garcia,

Shots on goal: UNOH (8), NU (3).

Saves: Nadine Stonjek 2 (UNOH), Lauren Hellum 2 (NU)

Records: UNOH 22-2-1; Northwest 15-7-2

From Thursday

High Schools

Botkins 50, Allen East 33

at Allen East

Botkins

Bergman 14, Jones 8, Lane 8, Homan 4, Greve 4, Woodall 4, Greve 3, Bailey 2, Pitts 2 Totals: 17–13–50.

Allen East

Kate Newland 15, Lauren Criblez 5, Allyson Richardson 4, Olivia Lawrence 3, Kaitlyn Mckeever 3, Alyssa Young 2, Gracie Young 1 Totals: 10–7–33.

Score by quarters:

AE `6`3`15`9`—`33

Bot `16`20`10`4`—`50

3-point goals: Botkins(Jones 2, Greve 1) ; Allen East( Newland 4, Mckeever 1, Lawrence 1)

Versailles 64, Coldwater 55

Versailles

Watren 14, Winner 6, Schmitmeyer 4, E. Ording 3, Marshal 2, Blakeley 2, Peters 2, Langenkamp1, McEldowney 1, K.Ording 1 Totals: 23–14–64.

Coldwater

Diller 14, Welsch 9, Hoying 8, Bruns 6, Harlamert 4, Schoenherr 3 Totals: 18–15–55

Score by quarters:

Versailles `18`13`15`18`—`64

Coldwater `11`13`16`15`—`55

3-point goals: Versailles (K. Ording 2, Watren 1, McEldowney 1); Coldwater(Diller 4)

Records: Versailles 3-0, Coldwater 1-2

JV score: Versailles 57, Coldwater 20

Paulding 53, Edgerton 46

at Paulding

Edgerton

Claire Flegal 15, Autumn Gruver 11, Ally Cape 10, Sarah Roth 5, Cloey Whitman 3, Megan Bowen 2 Totals: 14–14–46.

Paudling

Faith Vogel 27, Cassidy Posey 10, Audrey Manz 8, Sydney McCullough 5, Kaylen Hale 3, Skyler McCullough 3, Allison Arend 1, Libby Mobley 1 Totals: 14–22–53.

Score by quarters:

Edgerton `8`14`10`14`—`46

Paulding `16`11`11`15`—`53

3-point goals: Paulding (Manz1, Sk.McCullough1); Edgerton (Cape 2, Gruver 2)