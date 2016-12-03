Lima area results

High School
Boys Basketball
Allen East 80, Vanlue 46
At Allen East
Vanlue
Caleb Bonham 14, Troy Ward 10, Jacob Kloepfer 9, Reed Davis 6, Travis Wingate 3, Lake Saunderhaus 2, Treg Price 2. Totals: 10–5–46.
Allen East
Spencer Miller 31, Kain Foster 24, Caleb Smelcer 9, Johnny Brinkman 5, Shane Gipson 4, Grant Whitley 4. Totals: 23–10–80.
Score by quarters:
Vanlue` 6 ` 23` 10 ` 7`–`46
Allen East` 22 ` 22` 18` 18`–`80
3-point goals: Allen East – Foster 8; Vanlue – Ward 3, Davis 2, Kloepfer 1, Wingate 1.
Records: Allen East 1-0; Vanlue 0-1.
Spencerville 56, St. Henry 49
At Spencerville
St. Henry
Ryan Luttmer 12, Mitch Schwieterman 11, Ryan Bruening 7, Tyler Schlarman 7 Blake Hoyng 6, Curtis Uhlenhake 3, Conner Bruggeman 2, Nathan Lefeld 1. Totals: 8–6–49.
Spencerville
Dakota Prichard 22, Gary Schrolucke 11, Griffen Croft 9, Bailey Croft 7, Daniel Corso 5, Ben Dues 2. Totals: 11–22–56.
Score by quarters:
St. Henry` 15` 6` 14` 14`–`49
Spencerville` 11 ` 14` 15` 16`–`56
3-point goals: Spencerville – Prichard 2, Schrolucke 1, Corso 1; St. Henry – Luttmer 4, Schwieterman 3, Bruening 1, Uhlenhake 1.
Records: Spencerville 1-0; St. Henry 0-1.
Parkway 65, Waynesfield-Goshen 46
At Parkway
WG
Caden Spencer 12, Jarrod Bly 10, Zane Wicker 9, Jaden Maxwell 5, Brock Waitman 5, Josh Searson 4, Kyle Searson 1. Totals: 15–11–46.
Parkway
Logan Huff 14, Mason Baxter 12, Jack Wehe 11, Justin Barna 9, Andrew Baker 8, Jeremy Feldes 8, Caleb Kinney 2, Nick Hawk 2. Totals: 27–8–65.
Score by quarters:
WG` 6` 16` 16 ` 8`–`46
Parkway` 6` 17` 21` 21`–`65
3-point goals: Parkway – Baxter 2, Huff 1, Wehe 1; WG – Spencer 2, Bly 1, Wicker 1, Maxwell 1.
Records: Parkway 1-0; WG 0-1.
Miller City 52, Tinora 35
At Miller City
Tinora
Brady Bumb 10, Tyler Giesige 8, Ryan Mohr 8, Ryan Buchhop 3, Corey Backhaus 2, Landon Rinkel 2, Connor Gilbert 2. Totals: 8–7–35.
Miller City
Jacob Kuhlman 14, Mark Kuhlman 12, Nate Otto 10, Mitchell Gable 6, Jacob Schimmoeller 6, Matt Niese 4. Totals: 14–11–52.
Score by quarters:
TInora` 9` 19` 2 ` 5`–`35
Miller City` 15 ` 13` 15` 9`–`52
3-point goals: Miller City – J. Kuhlman 2, Otto 2, Gable 1; Tinora – Mohr 2, Giesige 1, Buchhop 1.
Records: Miller City 1-0; Tinora 0-1.
Arlington 61, Fort Jennings 58
At Ft. Jennings
Arlington
Logan Speyer 20, Corbin Mains 13, Jacob Russell 11, Nathan Insley 6, Matt Crawford 4, Nathan Russell 3, Ivan Berry 2, Caleb Price 2. Totals: 22–11–61.
Ft. Jennings
Brandon Wehri 20, Luke Trentman 9, Logan Hardeman 9, Cole Horstman 9, Ian Finn 7, Connor Stechschulte 2, Erik Klausing 2. Totals: 20–16–58.
Score by quarters:
Arlington` 11 ` 11` 13` 15` OT 11` –`61
Ft. Jennings` 13 ` 12` 15` 10` OT 8` –`58
3-point goals: Arlington – J. Russell 2, Mains 1, Insley 1, Crawford 1, N. Russell 1; Ft. Jennings – Trentman 1, Finn 1.
Records: Arlington 1-0; Ft. Jennings 0-1.
Kalida 45, New Bremen 44
At New Bremen
Kalida
Trent Siebeneck 16, Grant Laudick 8, Noah Lambert 7, Collin Nartker 4, Jeffrey Knueve 4, Austin Nartker 2, Josh Klausing 2, Trevor Lambert 2. Totals: 15–9–45.
New Bremen
Nolan Bornhorst 11, Luke Vonderhaar 10, Eric Bowers 7, Avery Powers 7, Caleb Alig 4, Brandon Heitkamp 4, Max Messick 1. Totals: 17–8–44.
Score by quarters:
Kalida` 6` 9` 14` 16`–`45
New Bremen` 5 ` 12` 14` 13`–`44
3-point goals: Kalida – Siebeneck 2, N. Lambert, Laudick; New Bremen – Powers, Bornhorst.
Bellefontaine 47, Celina 44
At Celina
Bellefontaine
Dawsin Tillman 17, Jack Clement 15, Spencer George 13, Nolan Robson 8, Nicklaus Lyons 2, Javon Warner 2. Totals: 17–11–47.
Celina
Kole Murlin 20, Lucas Hone 16, Ryan Harter 3, Kyle Flaute 3, Brett Schwieterman 2. Totals: 17–7–44.
Score by quarters:
Bellefontaine` 7 ` 16` 11 ` 13`–`47
Celina` 12 ` 13` 11` 8`–`44
3-point goals: Bellefontaine – Tillman 2; Celina – Harter, Flaute, Hone.
Records: Bellefontaine 1-0; Celina 0-1.
Wayne Trace 70,
Columbus Grove 56
at Wayne Trace
Columbus Grove
Rece Roney 15, Grayson Flores12, Grant Cassidy 9, Logan Malsam 9, Cadien Grothaus 8, Logan Schroder 2, Lachlan Clymer 1 Totals: 19–9–56.
Wayne Trace
Ethan Linder 41, Brady Stabler 14, Eli Sinn 6, John Sinn 4, Jayden Sherry 3, Josh Kuhn 2 Totals: 23–16–70.
Score by quarters:
CG `5`17`18`16`—`56
WT `22`13`13`22`—`70
3-point goals: Columbus Grove(Roney 2, Flores 1, Cassidy 1, Grothaus 1) ; Wayne Trace (Linder 4, Stabler 3, Sherry 1)
Records: Wayne Trace 1-0, Columbus Grove 0-1
JV score: Wayne Trace 43, Columbus Grove 25
Leipsic 53, Bluffton 51
at Leipsic
Bluffton
G. Denecker 15, Denecker 12, Myers 9, Bassit 7, Bricker 6, Kingsley 2 Totals: 20–16–51.
Leipsic
G. Schroeder 16, J. Berger 10, G. Rader 8, D. Schroeder 6, A. Schroeder 4, H. Morman 3, H. Meyer 2, D. Hiegel 2, R. Mangas 2 Totals: 24–8–53.
Score by quarters:
Bluffton `10`11`20`9`1—`51
Leipsic `11`11`20`8`3—`53
3-point goals: Bluffton(Myers 3, Denecker 2) ; Leipsic (G. Schroeder 1, D. Schroeder 1, H. Morman 1)
Continental 61, Paulding 46
at Continental
Paulding
Rhinehouse 14, Miller 10, Horder 5, Insel 4, Doster 3, Miller 3, Shull 3, Echels 2, Cook 1, Howell 1 Totals: 14–14–46
Continental
W. Stauffer 18, J. Williams 11, T. Williamson 9, C. Olds 6, T. Brecht 5, N. States 5, J. Keck 4, C. Potts 3 Totals: 25–8–61.
Score by quarters:
Paulding `6`12`13`15`—`46
Continental `11`16`21`13`—`61
3-point goals: Paudling(Miller 3, Shull 1) ; Continental(T. Brecht 1, C. Potts 1, N. States 1)
Records: Continental 1-0, Paulding 0-1
JV score: Paulding 62, Continental 20
Ottoville 74, Temple Christian 65
at Temple Christian
Ottoville
Logan Kemper 25, Nick Moorman 23, Ryan Bendele 12, Eric VonSossan 6, Drew Fisher 4, Zane Martin 4 Totals: 25–14–74.
Temple Christian
Noah Howell 22, Seth Hohlbein 20, Broody Bowsman 14, Ty Callahan 6, D.J Clay 3, Totals: 22–12–65
Score by quarters:
Ottoville `21`16`17`20`—`74
TC `22`12`16`15`—`65
3-point goals: Ottovile(Bendele 4, Kemper 3, VonSassan 2, Moorman 1) ; Temple Christian(Howell 5, Hohlbein 3, Bowman 1)
Records: Ottoville 1-0, Temple Christian 0-1
JV score: Ottoville 24, Temple Christian 21
Colleges
Women’s Soccer
NAIA semifinals
UNOH 6, Northwest University. 0
at Orange Beach, Ala
Goals: UNOH Evdokia Popadinova(2), Klara Cahynova, Camilla Andersen, Kirstin Tveit, Carla Garcia,
Shots on goal: UNOH (8), NU (3).
Saves: Nadine Stonjek 2 (UNOH), Lauren Hellum 2 (NU)
Records: UNOH 22-2-1; Northwest 15-7-2
From Thursday
High Schools
Botkins 50, Allen East 33
at Allen East
Botkins
Bergman 14, Jones 8, Lane 8, Homan 4, Greve 4, Woodall 4, Greve 3, Bailey 2, Pitts 2 Totals: 17–13–50.
Allen East
Kate Newland 15, Lauren Criblez 5, Allyson Richardson 4, Olivia Lawrence 3, Kaitlyn Mckeever 3, Alyssa Young 2, Gracie Young 1 Totals: 10–7–33.
Score by quarters:
AE `6`3`15`9`—`33
Bot `16`20`10`4`—`50
3-point goals: Botkins(Jones 2, Greve 1) ; Allen East( Newland 4, Mckeever 1, Lawrence 1)
Versailles 64, Coldwater 55
Versailles
Watren 14, Winner 6, Schmitmeyer 4, E. Ording 3, Marshal 2, Blakeley 2, Peters 2, Langenkamp1, McEldowney 1, K.Ording 1 Totals: 23–14–64.
Coldwater
Diller 14, Welsch 9, Hoying 8, Bruns 6, Harlamert 4, Schoenherr 3 Totals: 18–15–55
Score by quarters:
Versailles `18`13`15`18`—`64
Coldwater `11`13`16`15`—`55
3-point goals: Versailles (K. Ording 2, Watren 1, McEldowney 1); Coldwater(Diller 4)
Records: Versailles 3-0, Coldwater 1-2
JV score: Versailles 57, Coldwater 20
Paulding 53, Edgerton 46
at Paulding
Edgerton
Claire Flegal 15, Autumn Gruver 11, Ally Cape 10, Sarah Roth 5, Cloey Whitman 3, Megan Bowen 2 Totals: 14–14–46.
Paudling
Faith Vogel 27, Cassidy Posey 10, Audrey Manz 8, Sydney McCullough 5, Kaylen Hale 3, Skyler McCullough 3, Allison Arend 1, Libby Mobley 1 Totals: 14–22–53.
Score by quarters:
Edgerton `8`14`10`14`—`46
Paulding `16`11`11`15`—`53
3-point goals: Paulding (Manz1, Sk.McCullough1); Edgerton (Cape 2, Gruver 2)