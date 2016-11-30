Lima area results

High Schools
Boys Swimming
Tri Meet
Team scores: Shawnee 73, Bath 21; Bath 58, LCC 28; Shawnee 78, LCC 14
Race Winners:
200 medley relay: Shawnee (Spyker, Patterson, Magula, Conley) 1:52.53
200 free: Chris Soules (S) 2:01.28
200 IM: Gabe Williams (S) 2:24.71
50 free: Jacob Magula (S) 23.46
100 fly: Ethan Daniels (B) 1:00.19
100 free: Chris Soules (S) 51.77
500 free: P.J. Briggs (S) 5:47.11
200 relay: Shawnee (Spyker, Curl, Williams, Soules) 1:39.90
100 backstroke: Jacob Magula (S) 1:01.50
100 breaststroke: Gabe Williams (S) 1:08.79
400 relay: Shawnee (Briggs, Patterson, Conley, Soules) 3:53.13
Girls Swimming
Tri Meet
Team scores: Shawnee 74, Bath 19; LCC 53, Bath 32; Shawnee 63, LCC 31
Race Winners:
200 medley relay: Shawnee (Fischbach, Russ, Zickafoose, Albano-Sellati) 2:01.96
200 free: Ali Albano-Sellati (S) 2:19.58
200 IM: Cassie Rose (LCC) 2:32.00
50 free: Madison Behnke (S) 28.31
100 fly: Rachel Reichelderfer (B) 1:14.18
100 free: Ali Albano-Sellati (S) 1:02.54
500 free: Quinnlyn Conley (B) 6:39.16
200 relay: Shawnee (Cook, Russ, Zickafoose, Albano-Sellati) 1:51.50
100 Backstroke: Grace Zickafoose (S) 1:12.35
100 breaststroke: Rachel Russ (S) 1:14.20
400 relay: LCC (Kaskocsak, Constanza, Rose, Rose) 4:20.40
Colleges
Women’s Soccer
NAIA Championships
Quarterfinals
UNOH 3, Columbia 0
At Orange Beach, Alabama
Goals: Robyn Moodaly, Camilla Andersen 2
Assists: Klara Cahynova, Moodaly.
Shots on goal: C 2; UNOH 11
Saves: Flavia Rosado (C) 8; Nadine Stonjek (UNOH) 2
Records: UNOH 21-2-1; Columbia 19-2-3
Men’s Soccer
NAIA Championships
Quarterfinals
Grand View 1, UNOH 0
At Delray Beach, Florida
Goal: team goal
Shots on goal: GV 4; UNOH 4
Saves: Darnell Larsen (GV) 4; Nikola Kahedzic (UNOH) 3
Records: UNOH 19-2-3; GV 16-6-2
Men’s Basketball
OSU Lima/Rhodes 88,
OSU Mansfield 72
at OSU Lima
OSU Mansfield
Gavin Stigall 14, Jalen Jones 10, Nicasio Agosta 18, Ty’rell Pounds 7, Deontez White 3, Tyson Beebe 20.
OSU Lima
Beau Hefner 5, Elijah Fabyan 10, Markese Hicks 20, Michael Schuster 4, Matthew Carpenter 13, Marcus Roberts Deloach 2, Jeremy Voorhess 3, Logan Mitchell 15, Trent Jones 12, Josh Schwartz 5.
Halftime score: OSU Lima 45; OSU Mansfield 31
Records: OSU Lima 1-4 (1-2); OSU Mansfield 0-8 (0-3)
Bluffton 68, Kalamazoo 54
at Bluffton
Kalamazoo
Chase Baysdell 10, Josh Miller 10, Tanner Blyly 8, Adam Dykema 7, Josh Whitney 6, Ben Reiter 3, Jason Hugan 8, Jake Whitney 2. Totals: 26-8-54.
Bluffton
Martin Maksvytis 8, Jared Wentling 15, Trey Elchert 5, Austin Rohde 24, Kevin Christie 9, Andrew Hunter 3, Justis Dowdy 2, Adam Hopkins 2. Totals: 30-15-68.
3-point goals: K—Blyly 2, Dykema, J. Whitney 2, Reiter; B—Maksvytis 2, Elchert, Rohde 2, Christie, Hunter.
Halftime score: Bluffton 39, Kalamazoo 27
Records: Bluffton 5-0; Kalamazoo 2-3
UNOH 68, Michigan-Dearborn 58
at UNOH
Michigan-Dearborn
Jeff Cain 17, Jason Penn 12, Alex Hagel 11, Xavier Crofford 4, Marcus Williams 3, Ashton Curd 6, Cody Kegley 5. Totals: 28-8-58.
UNOH
Sadeeq Bello 20, Corbin Pierce 12, Lawrence Jackson 8, Ziar Anderson 4, Nate Bradley 3, Xander Smart 9, Kenny Lemon 4, Daniel page 2, Desmond Duke 1. Totals: 29-12-63.
3-point goals: M-D—Cain 3, Hagel 2, Kegley; UNOH—Bello 3, Pierce 2, Jackson, Smart.
Halftime score: UNOH 25, Michigan-Dearborn 23
Records: UNOH 8-2 (4-0); Michigan-Dearborn 7-4 (2-2)
Women’s basketball
UNOH 67,
University of Michigan-Dearborn 64
at UNOH
UMD
Megan Swick 21, Natalie Spala 8, Kendall Rose 7, Meredith Williams 6, Emily Heinrich 6, Jeorgia Jones 10, Bri Alspaugh 6. Totals: 33-6-64.
UNOH
Sogona Sidibe 10, Audrianna Walker 10, Luisa Smith 8, Shatisha Dukes 6, Kierra Billingsley 4, Linda Ulasi 12, Laken Johnson 9. Totals: 26-17-67.
Score by quarters:
UMD `16`16`14`18`—`64
UNOH `8`16`24`19`—`67
3-point goals: UNOH—Smith 2; UMD—Swick 4, Spala, Rose, Williams 2.
Records: UNOH 4-5 (3-1); UMD 3-9 (0-4)
ONU 78, Ohio Wesleyan 49
at ONU
Ohio Wesleyan
Megan Kuether 4, Trischa Lacy 20, Claire Sterling 7, Elea Karras 6, Meg Dunning 2, Kayla Richard 3, Nicole Gorka 1, Lisa Zeller 4, Nicole Popovich 2. Totals: 25-7-49.
ONU
Britt Lauck 8, Anglea Tesny 7, Courtney Cramer 13, Jenna Dirksen 6, Amy Bullimore 6, Alyssa Manley 3, Abby Weeks 7, Shannon Jack 2, Lindsey Black 10, Cheyenne Raker 2, Amauria Campbell 2, Kaitlyn Hurd 2, Tori Wyss 4, Emily Mescher 6. Totals: 38-8-78.
Score by quarters:
OW `13`7`12`17`—`49
ONU `19`22`22`15`—`78
3-point goals: x– ; x– .
Records: ONU 5-0; OW 2-3
OSU Lima/Rhodes 75,
OSU Mansfield 56
at OSU Lima
OSU Mansfield
Schlomer 5, Arnold 2, Bertock 4, Mallard 6, Stoll 12, Felter 27.
OSU Lima/Rhodes
Avery Braaten 7, Brianna Smith 10, Emily Jones 5, LaTrisha Edmonds 9, Claire Dues 2, Jala Phillips 7, Erin Basinger 14, Sarah Blausey 5, Cassie Best 16.
Not recorded.
Records: OSU Lima 3-2 (3-0)
From Tuesday
High Schools
Girls Basketball
Antwerp 35, Paulding 23
at Antwerp
Paulding
Faith Vogel 4, Allison Arend 2, Audrey Manz 2, Kaylen Hale 3, Skyler McCullough 2, Bri Townley 8, Cassidy Posey 2. Totals: 10-3-23.
Antwerp
K. Smith 1, Williamson 7, Wilson 1, Brumett 9, H. Smith 11, Short 2, Miller 4. Totals: 12-8-35.
Score by quarters:
Paulding `7`6`2`8`—`23
Antwerp `10`16`5`4`—`35
3-point goals: A—Williamson 2, Brumett.
USV 65, Bluffton 42
at Bluffton
USV
Miller 6, Spradlin 20, Carroll 15, Daniels 12, Patton 10, Hunsicker 2. Totals: 24-13-65.
Bluffton
Garmatter 4, White 3, Prater 13, Rumer 4, Koenig 8, Parkins 10. Totals: 14-7-42.
Score by quarters:
USV `16`12`25`12`—`65
Bluffton `11`8`14`9`—`42
3-point goals: B—White, Prater 3, Koenig 2, Parkins; USV—