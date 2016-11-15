ONU women start hoops season with win

CLEVELAND — Amy Bullimore scored a game-high 23 points and pulled down a career-high 20 rebounds to lead the No. 23-ranked Ohio Northern women’s basketball team to an 89-64 victory at Case Western Reserve in the 2016-17 season opener for both teams.

The Polar Bears also got 15 points off the bench from Lindsey Black and 13 points from Shawnee graduate Britt Lauck.

ONU outscored CWR 22-11 in both the second and fourth quarters to win its season opener for the seventh consecutive year.

OSU Lima/Rhodes St. 72,

Miami Hamilton 60

LIMA — Ottawa-Glandorf graduate Erin Basinger had 25 points and Bath grad Brianna Smith scored 20 as the host Barons improved to 2-0 on the season.

Men’s basketball

Alma 80, ONU 72

ALMA, Mich. — Ohio Northern opened its season at No. 14-ranked Alma (Mich.) at Smith Arena.

Nate Burger led four ONU players in double figures in scoring with 18 points.

Aron Thress had 12 points and Lima Senior graduate Devon Allen and Marion Local grad Ryan Bruns added 11 points each for the Polar Bears.

The Scots (1-0 overall), who advanced to the NCAA III Tournament Elite 8 last season, were led by Trevor Gernaat with 19 points.

Miami Hamilton 92,

OSU Lima/Rhodes St. 66

LIMA — Logan Mitchell led the host Barons with 24 points.

Volleyball

Borchers, Potters

get recognized

ADA — Setter Ashley Borchers has been named second team All-America by the American Volleyball Coaches Association for 2016.

Borchers is a three-time All-Ohio Athletic Conference honoree and a two-time first team AVCA All-Great Region honoree.

The senior led the team with 1,032 assists and ranked first on the team and in the OAC with a .398 hitting percentage.

The 2016 OAC Co-Player of the Year ended her career ranked sixth all-time at Ohio Northern with 3,317 career assists.

Haley Potters was also named honorable mention All-America as a first team All-Region award winner.

Potters, a middle hitter for the Polar Bears, led the team with 279 kills, 38 service aces, and 102 total blocks.

Potters led the OAC with 28 solo blocks and was third overall in the league with 102 total blocks.

Weisgarber honored

BLUFFTON — Lauren Weisgarber has been named honorable mention All-America by the American Volleyball Coaches Association following Bluffton’s fourth straight NCAA regional appearance, one for each of her seasons as a starter for the Beavers. She is just the second Bluffton volleyball player to earn All-America status after earning First Team All-Great Lakes Region recognition less than a week ago. Jenny Brown was the first Bluffton volleyball honorable mention All-America last season.

Weisgarber led the HCAC with a .385 hitting percentage in conference contests. She ranked fourth in the conference with 3.16 kills per set, while her 77 blocks were sixth in the HCAC.

Men’s cross country

ONU ranked No. 25

ADA — The Ohio Northern men’s cross country team is ranked No. 25 in the eighth and final United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association coaches poll released Monday.

The Polar Bears (96-7 overall) garnered 71 points after finishing third at the NCAA Division III Great Lakes Regional at Holland, Mich. last Saturday.

North Central (Ill.) remained in the No. 1 spot with 256 points and eight first place votes, Geneseo State (N.Y.) is second with 248 points MIT is third with 237 points.

The Polar Bears will wrap up their season Saturday at the NCAA III Championships meet in Louisville, Ky.

Area roundup

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

