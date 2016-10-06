Players earn district berths at tennis sectionals

LIMA — Shawnee, Wapakoneta and Bluffton each had a singles player and a doubles team qualify for district by reaching the semifinals at the Division II girls tennis sectional Thursday at the University of Northwestern Ohio.

The Indians’ Alotus Wei will play the winner of Bath Charis Barnes, who had to win three matches to reach the quarterfinals, and Lima Central Catholic’s Olivia Kesner in one singles semifinal and Wapakoneta’s Madison Watt takes on Bluffton’s Julianna Hotmire in the other semi when play resumes at 9 a.m. Saturday at UNOH.

The Shawnee doubles team of Rishika Avvari and Meghana Chanamolu will play St. Marys’ Clare Caywood and Jennifer Brown in a semifinal and Wapak’s Kate Henderson and MaKayla Schroeder will face Bluffton’s Katie Wright and Lucie Fett in the other.

Division I sectional

FINDLAY — Singles player Ally Harris and the doubles team of Breanna Jenkins and Miranda Rable from Celina qualified for the district play by advancing to the semifinals at Findlay High School.

Play will resume at 9 a.m. Saturday at the same location.

Volleyball

Ottawa-Glandorf 3,

Wapakoneta 0

OTTAWA — The Titans won 25-5, 25-14, 25-6. Emily Annesser had five aces, six kills, 15 assists and 14 digs, Taylor Alt had 11 kills and Brooke Kleman had four aces and 18 digs for O-G. Sarah Pothast had six kills, Allison Harrod had seven digs and Mackenzie Lange had 10 assists for Wapak.

Ada 3, Lincolnview 1

ADA — The Bulldogs moved to 7-0 in the Northwest Conference with the 18-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-13 victory. Maddie Gossard had six aces and 30 assists, Melina Woods had 31 kills and eight blocks and Olivia Alexander had 21 digs for Ada.

St. Marys 3, Defiance 1

The Roughriders won 25-18, 19-25, 25-13, 25-19. Ally Angstmann had 16 kills and 38 digs, Madi Howell had 42 assists and Shania Taylor had 29 digs for St. Marys.

Marion Local 3, Delphos St. John’s 1

The Flyers won 25-16, 20-25, 25-18, 25-16. Kylie Albers had 13 kills, Chloe Bertke had 11 kills, five aces and five blocks, Maddie Griesdorn had 27 assists and Carrie Fesenmyer had 24 digs for Marion Local.

Elida 3, Kenton 0

ELIDA — The Bulldogs won 25-21, 25-23, 25-20. Becca Tschuor had 11 kills, Maddie Murphy had 15 assists and Mallory Etzler had 24 digs for Elida.

Columbus Grove 3, Bluffton 0

BLUFFTON — Renee Schroeder had 10 kills and four blocks, Rylee Sybert had 26 assists and three aces and Lauren Birkemeier and Jade Clement had six digs each for Grove.

Boys Soccer

Allen East 4, Lincolnview 2

HARROD — Allen East’s Ethan Grant, Brayden Newland, Jack Williams and Andreas Garcia and Lincolnview’s Ethan Swallow and Kyle Wallis each had a goal.

Temple Christian 2,

Lehman Catholic 0

SIDNEY — Dakota Clay and Cameron Worsham each had a goal and teammate DJ Clay made five saves in goal.

Elida 2, Ottawa-Glandorf 1

GLANDORF — Elida’s Cody Gay and Drake Littler and O-G’s Bryce Schroeder each had a goal.

Bluffton 4, Spencerville 0

SPENCERVILLE — Tristan Smucker had three goals Eli Bourassa had one.

Celina 6, Shawnee 2

CELINA — Celina’s Brandon Piper had two goals and teammates Connor Mills, eed Cox, Payton Smalley and Garrett Weininger each had one. Jackson Schaaf and Trent Ward each had a goal for Shawnee.

Boys cross country

Coldwater Lions

Invitational

COLDWATER — Fort Loramie won the team title with 47 points with St. Henry (77), Lincolnview (92), Parkway (104) and Versailles (158) rounding out the top five.

Kyle Althauser

Memorial Invitational

KENTON — Bellefontaine (47) won the team title followed by Columbus Grove (48), Kenton (82), Benjamin Logan (94), BAth (123), Wapakoneta (154), Hardin Northern (175) and Ada (190).

Girls cross country

Coldwater Lions

Invitational

COLDWATER — Led by race winner Emma Watche, Minster won the team title with 28 points with St. Henry (88), Versailles (112), St. Marys (139) and Shawnee (147) rounding out the top five.

Kyle Althauser

Memorial Invitational

KENTON — Columbus Grove (30 points) won the team crown with Wapak (86), Bellefontaine (89), Bath (115) and Kenton (128) also finishing in the top five.

Girls Soccer

Shawnee 1, Napoleon 1

Alaina Behnke had Shawnee’s goal.

Bluffton 3, Cory-Rawson 0

Sarah Theisen had all the goals.

Allen East 12, Lincolnview 1

VAN WERT — Leah Casey had five goals, Jade Meyer scored four and teammates Madison Houston, Brooke Frisch and Kasey Reneau and Lincolnview’s Madison Gorman each had one.

LCC 4, Botkins 0

LIMA — Avery Rice had two goals and Emma Baumgardner and Cam Rice had one each at Spartan Stadium. Madison Stolly made three saves to got the shutout in goal.

Wapakoneta 0, Riverdale 0

WAPAKONETA — Wapak’s Corrine Raney made four saves in goal.

Area roundup

