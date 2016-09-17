Late TD gives Spencerville win against Ada

ADA — Spencerville’s Chris Picker scored a touchdown with one minute left in the game as the Bearcats edged Ada 22-19 Friday night in a Northwest Conference match-up. For the game, Picker had 102 yards on 18 carries and one touchdown. Teammate Calvin Wilson had 87 yards on 17 carries and one touchdown. In the losing effort, Seth Conley was 31 of 59 for 370 yards and three touchdowns. Chasen Sumner had nine receptions for 114 yards with one touchdown and Jordan Bailey caught eight balls for 105 yards.

Bluffton 42, Paulding 14

PAULDING — Bluffton’s Kaleb Jefferson rushed for 220 yards on 15 carries and scored twice and teammate Dakota Bricker rushed for 53 yards on five attempts and scored twice. Jefferson also had three receptions for 35 yards and one touchdown.

Crestview 28, Columbus Grove 25

CONVOY — Crestview’s Drew Kline scored on a seven yard run with 53 seconds as the Knights edged Columbus Grove. Kline finished the night with 185 yards on 27 carries and three touchdowns. For Columbus Grove, Eric Warnecke had 90 yards on 21 carries and Reid Stechschulte collected 82 yards on 21 carries.

Western Buckeye League

St. Marys 58, Kenton 14

ST. MARYS — Roughrider Eric Spicer rushed for 249 yards on 15 carries and scored three touchdowns. Julius Fisher had 105 yards on 13 carries and scored one touchdown. Kenton’s Trent Hite was 28 of 43 for 241 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Wildcat Chris Deardorf had 12 catches for 126 yards and one touchdown.

Shawnee 28, Van Wert 26

VAN WERT — No other information was reported from this game.

Defiance 20, Bath 14

BATH TOWNSHIP — Bath’s quarterback Kaden Sullivan, who rushed for 45 yards on 14 carries, scored on a run and teammate Tre Terry returned a blocked punt for a touchdown. Sullivan was 10 of 18 for 117 yards passing.

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s 19, Versailles 18

VERSAILLES — Blue Jay running back Aaron Reindel touchdown runs of 3, 35 and 4 yards. Versailles missed an extra point late in the game to tie the game.

Coldwater 30, Fort Recovery 12

COLDWATER — Coldwater quarterback Dylan Thobe had 47 yards on 12 attempts and scored and threw for another touchdown as he was 7 of 14 for 196 yards through the air. Fort Recovery’s Will Homan had 65 yards on 11 carries and Jason Roessner rushed for 91 yards on 17 carries. Roessner was also 10 of 18 for 97 yards with one touchdown

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern 35, Waynesfield-Goshen 20

DOLA — Polar Bear Bradlee Watts rushed 122 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns and Andrew Stump rushed for 113 yards on 18 carries. Watt also completed 10 passes for 113 yards. Watts also returned an interception for a touchdown.

Perry 37, Ridgemont 13

PERRY TOWNSHIP —Plummie Garnder was 10 of 21 for 193 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another. Kobe Glover had four catches for 48 yards and one touchdown. For Ridgemont, Cameron Smith had 145 yards on 16 carries and Brandon Bennett was 6 of 18 for 88 yards and one interception.

OTHERS

Toledo Whitmer 42, Lima Senior 35

TOLEDO — Lima Senior’s Jaden Walker had 94 yards on 12 carries and one touchdown and 100 yards in receiving on three receptions and one touchdown. Adrine Mitchell was 17 of 35 for 305 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Whitmer’s Larry Patterson had 206 yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns. Toledo racked up 535 total yards.

Bishop Ready 40, Lima Central Catholic 29

LIMA — Lima Central Catholic’s Thomas Williams had four touchdown catches of 44, 78, 10 and 8 yards as he caught 12 balls for 234 yards. Brendan Stolly was 22 of 33 for 340 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. LCC had 389 total yards in offense.

Area roundup

