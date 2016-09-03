Lima area results

Go to LimaScores.com to view high school football game summaries and more

High Schools

Boys Soccer

Continental 5,

Miller City 1

At Continental

Goals: Jarret Keck (C) 2, Konnor Okuley (C), Dean Krendl (C), Dean Krendl (C), Justin Snyder (MC).

Shots: Continental 16, Miller City 5.

Volleyball

Ottoville 3, Kalida 0

Scores: 25-17, 25-15, 25-21.

Kalida leaders: Carlee Miller 11 kills, 3 aces, 11 digs, Sarah Klausing 10 assists, 7 kills.

From Thursday

High Schools

Boys Soccer

Wapakoneta 1, Shawnee 0

at Wapakoneta

Goal: Alex Lause.

Wapak shots on goal: 5

Wapak saves: Noah Richie, Mitchell Dorsett, Ross Burkhart combined for four.

Fort Jennings 2, Kalida 1

at Fort Jennings

Goals: Grant Laudick (L); Kyle Maag (FJ) 2.

Shots: Kalida 7, Fort Jennings 10

Saves: Brad Siefker (K) 3, Cole Horstman (FJ) 3.

Records: K 2-3, FJ 2-2.

Bluffton 6, Paulding 0

at Bluffton

Goals: Josh Begg 2, Isaiah Schwab 2, Douglas Nester, Antony Kingsley.

Shots on goal: Bluffton 20, Paulding 0

Saves: William Deisler (P) 12, Levi Smith (B) 0.

Girls Soccer

Wapakoneta 2,

Coldwater 2

at Coldwater

Goals: Morgan Follin (W), Emily Ruppert (W); Maura Hoying (C) 2.

Shots on goal: Wapak 8, Coldwater 2

Keeper saves: Wapakoneta 0, Coldwater 4.

Girls Tennis

Shawnee 5, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

at Ottawa

Singles

Alotus Wei (Sh) def. Madison Heckman (O-G) 6-3, 6-1

Sanjana Rajasekaran (Sh) def. Mariah Schroeder (O-G) 6-1, 6-0

Whitney Baxter (Sh) def. Lexi Haselman (O-G) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

Rishika Avvari/Meghana Chanamolu (Sh) def. Kristin Ellerbrock/Chlesea Padroski (O-G) 6-4, 6-0

Bree Barker/Rachel Brogee (Sh) def. Lindsay Schneeg/Addy Schmiedebusch 6-3, 6-4