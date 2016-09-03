Lima area results

Go to LimaScores.com to view high school football game summaries and more
High Schools
Boys Soccer
Continental 5,
Miller City 1
At Continental
Goals: Jarret Keck (C) 2, Konnor Okuley (C), Dean Krendl (C), Dean Krendl (C), Justin Snyder (MC).
Shots: Continental 16, Miller City 5.
Volleyball
Ottoville 3, Kalida 0
Scores: 25-17, 25-15, 25-21.
Kalida leaders: Carlee Miller 11 kills, 3 aces, 11 digs, Sarah Klausing 10 assists, 7 kills.
From Thursday
High Schools
Boys Soccer
Wapakoneta 1, Shawnee 0
at Wapakoneta
Goal: Alex Lause.
Wapak shots on goal: 5
Wapak saves: Noah Richie, Mitchell Dorsett, Ross Burkhart combined for four.
Fort Jennings 2, Kalida 1
at Fort Jennings
Goals: Grant Laudick (L); Kyle Maag (FJ) 2.
Shots: Kalida 7, Fort Jennings 10
Saves: Brad Siefker (K) 3, Cole Horstman (FJ) 3.
Records: K 2-3, FJ 2-2.
Bluffton 6, Paulding 0
at Bluffton
Goals: Josh Begg 2, Isaiah Schwab 2, Douglas Nester, Antony Kingsley.
Shots on goal: Bluffton 20, Paulding 0
Saves: William Deisler (P) 12, Levi Smith (B) 0.
Girls Soccer
Wapakoneta 2,
Coldwater 2
at Coldwater
Goals: Morgan Follin (W), Emily Ruppert (W); Maura Hoying (C) 2.
Shots on goal: Wapak 8, Coldwater 2
Keeper saves: Wapakoneta 0, Coldwater 4.
Girls Tennis
Shawnee 5, Ottawa-Glandorf 0
at Ottawa
Singles
Alotus Wei (Sh) def. Madison Heckman (O-G) 6-3, 6-1
Sanjana Rajasekaran (Sh) def. Mariah Schroeder (O-G) 6-1, 6-0
Whitney Baxter (Sh) def. Lexi Haselman (O-G) 6-3, 6-2
Doubles
Rishika Avvari/Meghana Chanamolu (Sh) def. Kristin Ellerbrock/Chlesea Padroski (O-G) 6-4, 6-0
Bree Barker/Rachel Brogee (Sh) def. Lindsay Schneeg/Addy Schmiedebusch 6-3, 6-4