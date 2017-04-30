O’Connor signs with Bengals as free agent

Lima Central Catholic graduate Tyler O’Connor has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals. O’Connor made the signing public on Twitter.

The former Michigan State quarterback threw for 1,970 yards and 16 touchdowns last season in his first season as a starter for Michigan State.

He also led Michigan State to an upset of Ohio State in 2015 when starter Connor Cook was unable to play because of an injury.

The Bengals currently have three experienced quarterbacks on their roster in Andy Dalton, A.J. McCarron and Jeff Driskell, a second-year player from the University of Florida.