Hardin Northern’s Bame shows stamina at Liberty-Benton Invitational

BENTON RIDGE — Some track-and-field athletes are sprinters, while some are distance runners.

However, Hardin Northern senior Nicholas Bame excels in both.

At Saturday’s Liberty-Benton Invitational, Bame displayed his versatility in four events.

Bame, a state-placer, started Saturday’s invite by anchoring the 3,200-meter relay, which finished fourth in 9 minutes, 1.15 seconds. He made up five places during his leg of the relay.

Bame then came back and finished second in the 1,600-meter run in 4:41.20.

Next up for Bame was the 400-meter run, in which he placed third (52.20).

Then, Bame wrapped up his busy day by finishing a close second to Ottawa-Glandorf standout Ben Wischmeyer in the 800-meter run, crossing the finish line in 2:04.46. Wischmeyer’s winning time was 2:03.45.

Saturday’s agenda has become the norm for the Indiana State-bound Bame.

“I was really tired,” Bame said after Saturday’s 800. “I wanted to give the race (800) everything I had. It was a tough race. It took a toll on me. But, I’ll be back at it in the next meet.

“This meet, obviously, is making me better, coming out and doing these four events. When I ran at GlenOak (Second Sole Eagle Elite Invite, April 15), I did the same thing — I did the 200, instead of the 4-by-8 (3,200-meter relay). It takes a toll on your body, but it’s helping me for the end of the season.”

At the GlenOak Invitational, Bame clocked a stellar time of 1:57.91 in the 800.

In Saturday’s 1,600, Bame had his hands full as he finished second to St. Wendelin’s Nick DeHaven. Bame’s time was 4:41.20, while DeHaven won in 4:37.40.

“Today in the 1,600, I raced a lot differently than I normally do,” Bame said. “I came out with about a 70 (-second) first lap. I usually run about a 63. I gave it a 100-percent effort. I didn’t have anything left in my legs.

“Sprinting is a lot different than distance running. You have to pick up one foot and put it down as fast as you can. Like when I run the 800, you don’t think about every step like you do when you’re sprinting. It’s helped me a lot.”

Added Wischmeyer, “I thought we were going to go out real hard in the first lap (800). The weather just kind of got to us. I went out like (60-second first lap). Then, my second lap was 63 (seconds). I felt a good kick, but I knew Nick was going to be very good competition. He has some impressive times. It was a good race. It was fun to run, despite the weather.”

In Saturday’s final team scores, Liberty-Benton swept the field, winning the boys and girls titles.

On the boys side, Liberty-Benton slipped past Bluffton for the team title, 87.50-69. Cory-Rawson (55) finished third, while Ottawa-Glandorf (51) came in fourth in the very competitive 18-team field.

In the girls competition, L-B pulled away from Ottawa-Glandorf for the title, 118-90. Carey (64.50) finished third, while Columbus Grove (53.50) rounded out the top four squads.

The O-G girls were solid in the relays, winning the 1,600 relay (4:30.18), finishing second in the 400 relay (52.83), third in the 800 relay (1:54.85) and third in the 3,200 relay (10:26.59).

“I was very pleased, especially with all the weather and the wind,” O-G girls coach Matt Burwell said. “A lot of people were checking out, and our girls were still going hard at it. So, I’ve got to give them all the credit in the world.”

Bluffton senior Trevor Bassitt broke the fully-automated time meet record Saturday in the 110-meter hurdles, winning in 15.09 seconds.

Bassitt, the defending Division III state champion in the 110 hurdles, also won the 300 hurdles (40.67), finished third in the 100 dash (11.85), and placed second in the 200 (23.60).

“It was alright,” Bassitt said about his performance Saturday. “I won both hurdle races, and got third in the 100, second in the 200. I didn’t run the times I wanted to run, which is hard to do in this weather. But, I can’t complain.”

Bluffton's Trevor Bassitt competes in the 300 meter hurdles during Saturday's Liberty-Benton Invitational in Findlay. Waynesfield-Goshen's Caden Spencer competes in shot put during Saturday's Liberty-Benton Invitational in Findlay. Ottawa-Glandorf's Brittany Herman competes in the discus during Saturday's Liberty-Benton Invitational in Findlay. Bluffton's Christopher Harnish competes in the 1,600 meter run during Saturday's Liberty-Benton Invitational in Findlay. Pandora-Gilboa's Sarah Beechboard, left, and Ottawa-Glandorf's Haley Schroeder compete in the 300 meter hurdles during Saturday's Liberty-Benton Invitational in Findlay. Pandora-Gilboa's Kaylynne Koepplinger competes in the discus during Saturday's Liberty-Benton Invitational in Findlay.

By Mark Altstaetter

Results Girls Team Scores: Liberty-Benton 118, Ottawa-Glandorf 90, Carey 64.50, Columbus Grove 53.50, Van Buren 52, Leipsic 39, Pandora-Gilboa 32, Arlington 28, McComb 25, St. Wendelin 23, Vanlue 20, Otsego 17, Old Fort 17, Cory-Rawson 16, Waynesfield-Goshen 12, Bluffton 7, Delphos Jefferson 4, Hardin Northern 3 Event Winners/Area finishers in top three 3,200 Relay: 1. Liberty-Benton 10:03.48, 2. Columbus-Grove (Leah Myerholtz, Kirsten Malsam, Alyssa Ellerbrock, Taylor Ellerbrock) 10:12.73, 3. Ottawa-Glandorf (Ashley Schroeder, Emily Wischmeyer, Austin Palmer, Maggie Rump) 10:26.59. 100 Hurdles: 1. Melissa Knott ( O-G) 15.92, 2. Carlee McCluer (Columbus Grove) 16.89. 100 Dash: 1. Emily Norden (Carey) 13.71, 3. Rylee Sybert (Columbus Grove) 14.14. 800 Relay: 1. Carey 1:52.81, 3. Ottawa-Glandorf (Kirsten Siefker, Alaina Schimmoeller, Amanda Sahloff, Veronica Knott) 1:54.85 1,600 Run: 1. Sophia Volpe (St. Wendelin) 5:19.13, 2. Bailie Barrington (Waynesfield) 5:43.25. 400 Relay: 1. Carey 52.83, 2. Ottawa-Glandorf (Kirsten Siefker, Alaina Schimmoeller, Amanda Sahloff, Veronica Knott) 53.24. 400 Dash: 1. Bethany Smith (Vanlue) 1:01.80. 300 Hurdles: 1. Melissa Knott (Ottawa-Glandorf) 49.05, 3. Hayley Waltz (Cory-Rawson) 53.73. 800 Run: 1. Megan Bartel (Liberty-Benton) 2:28.09, 3. Bailie Barrington (Waynesfield) 2:36.44. 200 Dash: 1. Bethany Smith (Vanlue) 28.63. 3,200 Run: 1. Sophia Volpe (St. Wendelin) 11:29.77. 1,600 Relay: 1. Ottawa-Glandorf (Emily Wischmeyer, Brianna Schimmoeller, Austin Palmer, Maggie Rump) 4:30.18. Long Jump: 1. Kindal Inbody (Arlington) 15-08.25, 2. Carlee Siefker (Leipsic) 15-05.00, 3. Alaina Basinger (Pandora-Gilboa) 15-01.25. High Jump: 1. Hannah Willow (Arlington) 5-02.00, 3. Veronica Knott (Ottawa-Glandorf) 4-08.00. Discus: 1. Molly Leppelmeier (McCOmb) 126-05, 2. Grace Rigel (Leipsic) 113-06. Shot Put: 1. Molly Leppelmeier (McComb) 48-11.00, 2. Grace Rigel (Leipsic) 42-01.00. Boys Team Scores: Liberty-Benton 87.50, Bluffton 69, Cory-Rawson 55, Ottawa-Glandorf 51, Van Buren 48, Columbus Grove 46.50, McComb 46, Waynesfield-Goshen 41, Carey 38, Otsego 32, Hardin Northern 27, St. Wendelin 21, Delphos Jefferson 15, Arlington 14, Pandora-Gilboa 13, Old Fort 9, Vanlue 8, Leipsic 3 Event Winners/Area Finishers in Top 3 3,200 Relay: 1. Bluffton (Isaac Andreas, Christopher Harnish, Baylor Garmatter, Antony Kingsley) 8:40.70, 2. Liberty-Benton 8:56.62, 3. Ottawa-Glandorf (Ben Wischmeyer, Garrett Croy, Josh Rosengarten, Brent Siefker) 9:00.83. 110 Hurdles: 1. Trevor Bassitt (Bluffton) 15.09. 100 Dash: 1. Mason Warnimont (Cory-Rawson) 11.50, 2.Tyler Eller (Waynesfield) 11.65, 3. Trevor Bassitt (Bluffton) 11.85. 800 Relay: 1. Liberty-Benton 1:34.40, 2. Waynesfield (Ryan Hershberger, Dustin Klenke, Zane Wicker, Tyler Eller) 1:36.14. 1,600 Run: 1. Nick DeHaven (St. Wendelin) 4:37.40, 3. Isaac Andreas (Bluffton) 4:45.19. 400 Relay: 1. Van Buren 46.69, 3. Columbus Grove (Grant Cassidy, Lachlan Clymer, Caiden Grothaus, Grayson Flores) 47.11. 400 Dash: 1. Mason Warnimont (Cory-Rawson) 51.04, 2. Tyler Eller (Waynesfield) 51.81, 3. Nicholas Bame (Hardin Northern) 52.20. 300 Hurdles: 1. Trevor Bassitt (Bluffton) 40.67. 800 Run: 1. Ben Wischmeyer (Ottawa-Glandorf) 2:03.45, 2. Nicholas Bame (Hardin Northern) 2:04.46. 200 Dash: 1. Mason Warnimont (Cory-Rawson) 23.27, 2. Trevor Bassitt (Bluffton) 23.60. 3,200 Run: 1. Nick DeHaven (St. Wendelin) 10:17.69. 1,600 Relay: 1. Ottawa-Glandorf (Ben WIschmeyer, Tre Rodney, Shawn Beverly, Clayton Recker) 3:45.16, 3. Delphos Jefferson (Cole Arroyo, Brayden McCLure, Jacob McClure, Evan Poling) 3:53.25. Long Jump: 1. Will Poling (Liberty-Benton) 19-11.75, 3. Owen Bishoff (Bluffton) 18-11.50. High Jump: 1. Ryan Montague (McComb) 6-00.00, 3. Dane Selby (Columbus Grove) 5-08.00. Discus: 1. Bryce Tuttle (Cory-Rawson) 137-01, 2. Rece Roney (Columbus Grove) 133-00, 3. Brady Kuhlman (Ottawa-Glandorf) 119-08. Shot Put: 1. Chad Robertson (Otsego) 48-01.00, 2. Rece Roney (Columbus Grove) 48-00.00, 3. Bryce Tuttle (Cory-Rawson) 47-04.50. More Liberty-Benton Invitational results

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.

