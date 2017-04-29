UNOH men, women win WHAC tennis titles

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio’s men’s and women’s tennis teams collected Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament championships Saturday.

The No. 4-ranked UNOH men (21-1) won the title for the third straight year with a 5-0 victory against Lawrence Technological University (20-6).

The host started the day with three wins in doubles.

The No. 2 team of Jean-Marc Krone and Ronnie Myburgh triumphed 8-1. Theo Baudin and Gjorgji Popovski followed with an 8-3 score at third doubles. Finally, the top tandem of Radu Popa and Iustin Baciu won 8-5.

In singles, Popovski won 6-0, 6-3 and then Myburgh secured the decisive point for the Racers with a 6-1, 6-4 victory.

UNOH had earlier won the WHAC regular season crown.

The No. 5-ranked UNOH women (19-5) defeated No. 18 Davenport University Panthers (12-14) 5-1 for the championship.

UNOH used a 2-1 doubles advantage and strong singles play to secure the final score of 5-1 for the Racers.

In doubles, UNOH’s top team of Alisa Reshetnikova and Amanda Schneider won 8-1 and the No. 2 combo of Raquel Marques and Vladica Djurdjevic triumphed 8-2. The Racers’ Xiomara Aguilar and Ana Lacerda dropped a 9-8 (8-6) tiebreaker..

At No. 2 singles, Reshetnikova won 6-1, 6-0 and Djurdjevic triumphed 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles. The clinching match occurred at No. 1 singles with Schneider’s 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Like the men, the UNOH women had secured the WHAC regular season title earlier in the season..

The focus now for both UNOH squads will be on the NAIA national championships in Mobile, Ala., from May 16-20.

Women’s track & field

ONU wins OAC

NEW CONCORD — Emily Richards led No. 24-ranked Ohio Northern as it wrapped up the Ohio Athletic Conference Championships and claimed first place.

The Polar Bears finished with 162 points. Mount Union was second with 149.5 points.

As a team, Northern set three conference records in the meet.

Richards won two events and was part of the OAC Title clinching 1,600-meter relay.

The junior opened the afternoon with a victory in the 1,500-meter run where she ran an OAC and facility-record 4:32.94.

Richards set her second OAC and facility record of the day in the 800-meter run as she won the event in 2:12.80. She also won the 1,500 in 4:32.94.

Senior Rebecca Olashuk claimed the OAC title in the hammer throw, claiming the title with a school-record toss of 163- 2.25. In the 400-meter hurdles, Wapakoneta grad Taylor Fisher was second in 1:05.146 and earned all-conference in the event.

The 1,600 relay team of Meagan Ellinger, Wapak graduate Michelle Mosler, Avery Ewing and Richards shattered the OAC and school record in 3:52.96.

Bluffton finishes fifth

ANDERSON — Bluffton finished fifth at the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championshps with 61.5 points. Hanover won the team title with 155 points.

D’Nae Reese won the discus (137-08) and was second in the shot put (38-11.75). Willow Thompson was second in the pole vault (11-01.5). Ciana Hostetler was second in the 200 (30.28) just ahead of teammate Brittany Breier (30.32).

Men’s track & field

ONU second in OAC

NEW CONCORD — Matt Molinaro posted two first-place finishes to lead No. 29-ranked Ohio Northern to a second-place finish at the OAC Championships.

The Polar Bears finished with 124.5 points behind Mount Union (272).

Molinaro got Northern off to a solid start as he opened with an all-conference mark and claimed the 1,500-meter run title in a facility record time of 3:59.40.

The junior also claimed first place in the 800-meter run with an OAC record and facility record time of 1:51.46.

In the hammer throw, Spencerville graduate Lucas Shumate posted a second-place finish to earn all-conference honors with a toss of 175-7. Van Wert grad Kase Schalois posted a second place (14:51.13) in the 5,000-meter for the Polar Bears.

Bluffton 3rd at HCAC

ANDERSON — Bluffton finished third with 87 points behind Rose-Hulman (231.5) and Anderson (111) at the HCAC Championships.

Kyle Knezovich won the pole vault (15-03), Kris Lyons was second in the 10,000 (32:27.9), the team of Cameron Walker, Stanley Williams, Van Wert grad Quincy Salcido and Knezovich won the 400 relay (42.89), Salcido won the 400 (48.88) and Williams was second in the 100 (10.79) for Bluffton.

Men’s golf

ONU in second

WEST LAFAYETTE — Tyler Davis followed a first round 72 with a 73 in the second round to lead Ohio Northern on the second day of the 2017 OAC Championships at River Greens Golf Club.

The Polar Bears (45-30-1 overall) remained in second place out of eight teams after 36 holes with a 296-299—595.

After playing 27 holes on Friday, the 40 golfers only played nine of the scheduled 27 holes on Saturday due to heavy rains in the area. The tournament has therefore been shortened to 54 holes as the teams will play 18 holes in the final round today.

Northern is 10 shots behind first place Otterbein, who leads the team standings with a 286-299—585.

Men’s lacrosse

Capital 12, ONU 8

ADA — Max Weese and Cameron Marous each scored twice for Ohio Northern at Dial-Roberson Stadium.

The Polar Bears end their season with a 9-7 overall record and a 4-4 mark in the Ohio Athletic Conference, while the Crusaders improved to 9-5 (6-2 OAC).

Women’s lacrosse

Capital 17, ONU 2

BEXLEY — Katie McCourt and Jacqui Lohman each tallied goals for Ohio Northern at Bernlohr Stadium.

The Polar Bears end their season 3-13 overall and 2-6 in the OAC, while the Crusaders will enter next week’s OAC Tournament at 11-3 (6-2 OAC).

Weather postponements

ADA — The Ohio Northern baseball double header with Capital, scheduled for Saturday at 1 pm at Wander Field, has been postponed until 1 p.m. Sunday due to rain.

Previously, the ONU-CU softball double header had been moved to Sunday at Capital’s Clowson Field and the ONU-CU men’s and women’s tennis matches had been moved indoors to Lima’s Westwood Tennis and Fitness Center on Sunday.

The softball twin-bill will start at 1 p.m. and the tennis matches will both start at 2:45 pm.

High schools

Boys tennis

Wapakoneta 4, Defiance 1

DEFIANCE — Singles players Jeffrey Adkins, Bryce Schlenker and Paul Fohrmann and the doubles team of Austin Birkemeier and John Doll won for Wapak.

Girls track & field

Wayne Invitational

HUBER HEIGHTS — Lima Senior was tied for fourth place Friday night when weather halted the 32-team Wayne Invitational.

The Spartans and Centerville each had 43 points while first-place Mason had 64 points. Minster was in a three-way tie for eighth with 21 points.

Lima Senior’s Suerethia Henderson won the 100-meter dash (11.97 seconds). Briana Wright was third in the hammer throw (115-10) and sixth in the discus (121-01), Ricquel Williams was fourth in the shot put (37-10), Paige Lofton, Dominique Moore, Lexi Williams and Itayia Harris finished fourth in the 400 shuttle hurdle relay (1:08.57) also for the Spartans.

Kaitlynn Albers won the rising stars 1,600 (5:19.34), Morgan Pohl was fourth the rising stars 3,200 (12:08.23) for Minster. The Wildcats were also second in the 3,200 relay (9:27.08).

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

