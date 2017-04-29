Storms shorten Shawnee Invitational

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP – Friday’s annual Shawnee Invitational, which features most of Allen County’s schools, was cut short due to thunderstorms that moved into the area.

In all, 11 of 15 events were completed on the girls side, while the boys teams made it through nine events, before action was halted.

However, the quality of the performances at Friday’s track-and-field invitational wasn’t cut short.

For the boys, Elida claimed the team title, defeating second-place Shawnee, 78-59. Bath (37) finished third, while Spencerville (34) came in a close fourth in the eight-team field.

In the girls competition, Shawnee ran away with the team title, out-distancing second-place Spencerville, 102-64. Elida (60) came in a close third, while Lima Senior (30) rounded out the top four teams.

For the Elida boys team, the 400- and 800- meter relay teams came away with first-place finishes.

In the 400 relay – the quartet of De’Angelo Woods, Cole Harmon, Nazareus Wright and Noah Paris – won in a winning time of 44.64 seconds.

In the 800 relay – the group that consisted of Sam Quaintance, Xavier Gilkey, Woods and Paris – crossed the finish line in 1:31.75. The nearest competitor was Spencerville, with a time of 1:35.75.

“We would love to get the full meet in, but with nine events scored, we scored 74 points,” Elida boys coach Tim Folger said. “So, that says good things about the events we got in and how the guys are competing.

“It’s nice to see some guys like Sam Quaintance (top 400 runner for Elida) have a lighter workload. I think some guys were a little fresher for their relays. I think the 4-by-1 (400 relay) PR’d by a little bit, and the 4-by-2 (800 relay) PR’d by a little bit. We didn’t get the medleys in, and that’s an area where we can get some kids to compete in, where they wouldn’t normally. But we’ll take it.”

In the boys 1,600, Shawnee’s Jon Wahlie held off Elida’s Aidan Kruse down the stretch for the victory. Wahlie’s winning time was 4:46.65, while Kruse was close behind in 4:48.66.

Wahlie also was on the 3,200 relay that finished second behind Bath in 8:53.18. Kruse anchored the Elida 3,200 relay (Corbin Fingerle, Jon Stotts, Gavin Peare), which finished third in 8:57.66. Bath (Zac States, Jackson Chiem, Drew Spragg and Vinny Abrams) won in 8:47.40.

In the 1,600, Wahlie wasn’t aware how close Kruse was, until toward the end of the race.

“I didn’t realize how close he was. It’s just a mental game. It’s like a game of chess. You just keep going, and when you start to feel the pressure, you just pick it up until you finish,” Wahlie said with a grin.

In the girls competition, Shawnee scored huge points in the 1,600. Lexie Marshall won in 5:43.67, while teammate Anne Hardy was close behind in second (5:46.76).

Shawnee also won the 3,200 relay in big fashion, defeating second-place Spencerville by more than 28 seconds. Shawnee’s 3,200 relay (Marshall, Hardy, Hope Baxter and Faith Baxter) clocked a winning time of 10:34.19. Spencerville finished in 11:02.28.

Shawnee continued its dominance in the distance events, winning the distance medley. Hardy, Marshall, Taylor Blythe and Delaney Olson combined for a winning time of 14:17.33. The distance medley consisted of legs of 400-, 800-, 1,200- and 1,600-meters.

In the field events, Shawnee went one-two in the high jump. Norah Painter won with a clearance of 5 feet. Teammate Olivia Clark’s jump of 4-8, notched her second place.

“I’m very pleased, especially with the relays for the girls,” Shawnee coach Mike Lewis said. “They’ve come a long way. They are really starting to come together. We have a really strong core group of girls that are helping some younger ones. We have some who thought they were sprinters, and we come to find out that they are middle distance. And they’re really good at it.”

The Elida girls won both the 400 relay (Baylie Moening, Aneesea Bott, Jasmine Pinn, Kylie Lewis; 52.31) and the 800 relay (Lewis, Amiah Jones, Bott, Jency Jenkins; 1:50.70). Lewis also won the 100 dash (13.20).

Elida's Xavier Gilkey runs in the 110 meter hurdles Friday at the Shawnee Invitational.

Elida boys, Shawnee girls win team titles

By Mark Altstaetter

