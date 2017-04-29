Lima area results

High Schools

Softball

Shawnee 7, Elida 3

at Shawnee

Elida `100`000`0`—`3`8`2

Shawnee `210`310`0`—`7`10`3

WP–Olivia Musser LP–Maddie Murphy

2B–Kori Baker, Miller, M. Murphy (Elida); Aurora Knight 2, Kayla Seitz (Shawnee).

3B–Chloe Wohlgamuth, Alissa Stabler, Laken George (Shawnee)

Records: Elida 6-12 (1-7 WBL); Shawnee 11-7 (5-2 WBL)

Upper Scioto Valley 10, Jackson Center 1

at Jackson Center

USV `022`312`0`—`10`11`0

JC `000`000`0`—`1`4`5

WP–Ross LP–Rogers

2B–H. Hunsicker, B. Hurley (USV)

3B–H. Hunsicker (USV); Davis (JC).

HR–Russo (JC)

Parkway 3, Wayne Trace 0

at Wayne Trace

Parkway `000`110`1`—`3`19`0

WT `000`000`0`—`0`6`0

WP–Henderson LP–Crosby

2B–Crosby (WT)

HR–Hawk (P)

Records: Parkway 14-1; Wayne 10-6

New Riegel 14, Hardin Northern 3

at Hardin Northern

NR `800`510`0`—`14`12`3

HN `000`030`0`—`3`4`6

WP–Jacquelyn Liniger LP–Shelby Alloway

2B–Elyssa Theis, Lindsay Bouillon (NR)

Antwerp 8, Miller City 1

at Miller City

Antwerp `008`000`0`—`8`0`0

MC `010`000`0`—`1`0`0

WP–Carlie Hanes LP–K. Berner

2B–A. Shroeder (MC)

HR–A. Ruhe (MC)

Paulding 6, Hicksville 4

at Hicksville

Paulding `102`102`0`—`6`11`0

Hicksville `013`000`0`—`4`7`0

WP–Haylee Dominique LP–K. Brickel

2B–Haylee Dominique (Paulding); E. Captain (Hicksville).

HR–A. Kerns (Hicksville)

Records: Paulding 6-9

Parkway 1, Wayne Trace 0

at Wayne Trace

Parkway `000`110`—`3`8`1

Wayne Trace `000`000`—`0`5`2

WP–Lauren Henderson. LP–Maggie Crosby.

2B–Maggie Crosby (WT).

HR–Haley Hawk (P).

Spencerville 14, Marion Local 7

At Spencerville

Marion Local `025`00`—`7`4`0

Spencerville `360`05`—`14`17`1

WP–Jenna Henline. LP–Moeller.

2B–Bailey Swartz, Destiny Price, Julie Mulholland, Jenna Henline (S).

3B–Kara May (S). 1

HR–Maddy Kline, Kendra Johnston, Kara May (S); Maddy Griesdorn (ML).

Records: Spencerville 12-7 (4-1 NWC); Marion Local 7-10 (1-4 MAC).

Bath 10, Van Wert

At Van Wert

Bath `001`114`3`—`10`14`2

Van Wert `000`000`1`—`1`3`3

WP–Abby Cosart (9-6). LP–Steinecker.

2B–Abby Cosart, Tara Cooper, Heidi Craddock (B); Profit, Steinecker (VW).

HR–Abby Cosart (B).

Records: Bath 10-9 (5-3 WBL); Van Wert 6-9.

Baseball

Clay 9, Lima Senior 5

at Lima Senior

Clay `243`000`0`—`9`12`1

LSH `230`000`0`—`5`8`2

2B–Palmer Yenerick, Christian Orr, Jack Winkckowksi (Clay)

3B–Mason Ensign (Clay)

St. Marys 4, Celina 0

at St. Marys

Celina `000`000`0`—`0`2`4

SM `100`030`0`—`4`4`1

WP–Derek Jay LP–Harter

Columbus Grove 18,

Pandora-Gilboa 4

at Pandora-Gilboa

CG `100`854`0`—`18`12`4

P-G `300`100`0`—`4`5`2

WP–T. Sautter. LP–B. Reigle

2B–T. Sautter 2, J. Ellerbrock (CG); Toria Hovest (P-G).

3B–L. Birkmeier (CG)

Records: P-G 0-13 (0-2 PCL)

Crestview 4, Wayne Trace 1

at Crestview

WT `100`000`0`—`1`2`2

Crestview `103`000`0`—`4`2`1

3B–Caden Hurless (Crestview)

New Bremen 6 Lincolnview 0

at Lincolnview

NB `320`010`0`—`6`5`0

Lincolnview `000`000`0`—`0`3`2

WP–Tenkman LP–Kemler

2B–Parker (NB)

Patrick Henry 9, Leipsic 3

at Patrick Henry

Leipsic `000`21`—`3`6`2

PH `126`0x`—`9`9`2

WP–Axel Shanks (4-1). LP–Jordan Berger.

2B–Christian Petersen (PH); Steingars (L).

3B–Axel Shanks (PH); Dylan Schroeder (L).

HR–Mason Fintel (PH).

Records: Patrick Henry 10-4.

Kenton 7, Ottawa-Glandorf 1

at OG

Kenton `000`102`4`—`7`9`1

OG `000`001`0`—`1`3`2

WP–Conover. LP–Chase Schrieber (4-2).

HR–Kessler (OG)

Records: Kenton 11-7 (5-2 WBL); 14-4 (5-3 WBL).

Ft. Loramie 5, St. Henry 2

at Ft. Loramie

St. Henry `000`20`—`2`4`1

Ft. Loramie `310`1x`—`5`10`0

WP–Middendorf. LP–Daylon Lange (2-3).

2B–Albers 2 (FL).

HR–Billing.

Records: Ft. Loramie 13-9; St. Henry 10-11.

Colleges

Baseball

UNOH 14, Marygrove College 2

at UNOH

MC `000`110`0`—`2`3`2

UNOH `530`033`0`—`14`13`0

WP–Damon Proctor LP–Daniel Bailey

2B–Travis Tarrence (MC); Jeff Cardenas, Erich Gonzalez, Junior Gomez, Blake Maines (UNOH).

3B–Blake Maines (UNOH)

HR–Jonathan Rodriguez (UNOH)

Records: UNOH 37-10 (26-1 WHAC); Marygrove College 6-31 (5-22 WHAC)

UNOH 10, Marygrove College 0

at UNOH

MC `000`000`0`—`0`3`2

UNOH `060`040`0`—`10`10`0

WP–Mike Alexander LP–Reed Banner

2B–Raleigh Wilson (MC); Junior Gomez (UNOH)

HR–Kyle Fisher 2 (UNOH)

Records: UNOH 39-10 (28-1 WHAC); Marygrove College 6-33 (5-24 WHAC)

Hanover 3, Bluffton 1

at Hanover

Bluffton `000`001`000`—`0`0`0

Hanover `002`000`010`—`0`0`0

WP–Hermann (5-2). LP–Dyson Bowman (3-5).

2B–Cockerman (Hanover)

HR–Colin Gregory (Bluffton); Dunn (Hanover).

Records: Bluffton 13-20 (6-15 HCAC); Hanover 17-16 (8-13 HCAC)

Bluffton 7, Hanover 5

at Hanover

Bluffton `160`000`000`—`7`10`0

Hanover `112`000`100`—`5`11`2

WP–Jaylen Von Sossan (4-2). LP–Zorb (2-2).

2B–Ryan Golden (Bluffton)

HR–Shine (Hanover)

Records: Bluffton 14-20 (7- 15 HCAC); Hanover 17-17 (8-14 HCAC)

Girls Track and Field

Shawnee Invitational

Shawnee 102, Spencerville 64, Elida 60, Lima Senior 30, Bath 27, Delphos St. John’s 23, Allen East 19, Perry 14

at Shawnee

Top 2 Placers

3,200 Relay: 1. Shawnee (Lexie Marshall, Anne Hardy, Hope Baxter, Faith Baxter) 10:34.19, 2. Spencerville (Sydney Shaffer, Torie Bockey, Taylor Hobbs, Brooke Bockey) 11:02.28.

100 Hurdles: 1. Nelaya Burden (Spencerville) 16.27, 2. Sarah Perez (Allen East) 17.24.

100 Dash: 1. Kylie Lewis (Elida) 13.20, 2. Tia Barfield (Perry) 13.34.

800 Relay: 1. Elida (Kylie Lewis, Amiah Jones, Aneesea Bott, Jency Jenkins) 1:50.70, 2. Spencerville (Madison Catlin, Gabrielle Goecke, Sydney Shaffer, Nelaya Burden) 1:51.96.

1,600 Run: 1. Lexie Marshall (Shawnee) 5:43.67, 2. Anne Hardy (Shawnee) 5:46.76.

400 Relay: 1. Elida (Baylie Moening, Aneesea Bott, Jasmine Pinn, Kylie Lewis) 52.31, 2. Spencerville (Madison Catlin, Gabrielle Goecke, Alivia McMichael, Nelaya Burden) 52.32.

Distance Medley: Shawnee (Taylor Blythe, Delaney Olson, Lexie Marshall, Anne Hardy) 14:17.33, 2. Elida (Aubrey Etzler, Kyleigh Gay, Naudia Frieson, Kennedy Howard) 15:02.07.

High Jump: 1. Norah Painter (Shawnee) 5-00.00, 2. Olivia Clark (Shawnee) 4-08.00.

Discus: 1. Jill Gemmer (St. John’s) 112-01.50, 2. Haley Garland (Bath) 104-03.50.

Shot Put: 1. DeAsia Smith (Shawnee) 35-04.00, 2. Allison Adams (Spencerville) 33-08.00.

Boys Track and Field

Shawnee Invitational

Elida 78, Shawnee 59, Bath 37, Spencerville 34, Allen East 32, Lima Senior 23, Delphos St. John’s 16

at Shawnee

Event Winners

3,200 Relay: 1. Bath (Zac States, Jackson Chiem, Drew Spragg, Vinny Abrams) 8:47.40, 2. Shawnee (Josh Kuhlman, Jon Wahlie, Levi Stump, Grant Stump) 8:53.18.

110 Hurdles: 1. Xavier Gilkey (Elida) 15.35, 2. Kyle Nickles (Allen East) 15.92.

100 Dash: 1. Christian Ford (Shawnee) 11.29, 2. Jayvion Daniels (Shawnee) 11.42.

800 Relay: 1. Elida (De’Angelo Woods, Sam Quaintance, Noah Paris, Xavier Gilkey) 1:31.75, 2. Spencerville (Gary Schrolucke, Chris Picker, Nate Hickey, Calvin Wilson) 1:35.75.

1,600 Run: 1. Jon Wahlie (Shawnee) 4:46.65, 2. Aidan Kruse (Elida) 4:48.66.

400 Relay: 1. Elida (De’Angelo Woods, Cole Harmon, Nazareus Wright, Noah Paris) 44.64, 2. St. John’s (Ike Musser, Cole Reindel, Elliott Courtney, Deven Haggard) 45.59.

High Jump: 1. Chris Kleman (Allen East) 19-04.50, 2. Ray Manley (Shawnee) 19-03.50.

Shot Put: 1. Josh Sawim (Bath) 45-04.00, 2. Micah Cox (Bath) 44-06.00.

Long Jump: 1. Chris Kleman (Allen East) 19-04.50, 2. Ray Manley (Shawnee) 19-03.50.

Colleges

Softball

UNOH 4, Concordia University 2

at UNOH

CU `000`000`2`—`2`6`0

UNOH `010`030`0`—`4`7`1

WP–H. Sanderson LP–Name (Record).

2B–M. Stansbery, K. Merkle, M. Watson (UNOH);

HR–G. Jackson (UNOH)

Records: UNOH 30-23 (11-9 WHAC); Concordia 20-29 (11-9)