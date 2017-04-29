Indians whiff 14 times in 3-1 loss to Mariners

CLEVELAND — The defending American League champions ran into an overpowering pitching performance Friday night.

Ariel Miranda and two relievers combined to strike out 14 while allowing only four hits and the Seattle Mariners defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1.

Miranda (2-2) allowed two hits in 5 1/3 innings, striking out seven. James Pazos struck out four and Edwin Diaz recorded the final four outs, three on strikeouts, for his fourth save.

“We didn’t do much,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “As he (Miranda) got into the game, you could tell he got a lot more comfortable. And then when they went to their bullpen, those are some pretty good arms.”

Robinson Cano and Ben Gamel homered off Carlos Carrasco (2-2), who allowed three runs in eight innings.

Miranda didn’t give up a hit until Jose Ramirez’s one-out homer in the fourth. The left-hander was making his first career appearance against the Indians.