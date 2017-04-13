Limaland action returns Friday night

LIMA — Racing fans are gearing up for another exciting season at Limaland Motorsports Park. The 2017 season kicks off Friday for the Season Opening Shootout. The pit gate opens at 4:30 p.m. and racing begins at 7:30 p.m.

Anderson makes history

One of the racers competing Friday night will be Tony Anderson, who is coming off of a historic 2016 season. For the first time in the 20-year history of the University of Northwestern Ohio’s ownership of Limaland Motorsports Park, Anderson won two division titles, one in the K&N Filter Modifieds and one in the Bud Thunderstocks.

“Those seasons are hard to come by,” Anderson said. “The level of competition at Limaland is by far the most consistent. We were fortunate to win 7 out of 10 races last year in the stocks. It’s very special. Limaland has some of the best in the business.”

Anderson has won the Bud Thunderstocks division in 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

Having a great crew and multiple cars are two keys to success according to Anderson.

“The biggest thing is the weekly maintenance on the cars,” Anderson said. “We have two separate crews and that really helped. We were involved in 64 races last year and finished 11th in the nation for the UMP Modified division. We would race one car on Friday at Limaland and then we’d race a different car on Saturday at different places. You can’t put up 60 races in a season without damaging the motor, so having two cars was huge for us.”

Horstman captures

another championship

Ottoville native, Jared Horstman, is coming off of a dream season in his own right. Horstman won the 2016 K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invader championship at Limaland and he was also the 2015 K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invader champion.

“The biggest thing is that you have to have patience,” Horstman said. “Five years ago I thought you had to win on the first lap. Now I’ve learned to tell myself that if the car is a third place car, than I have to finish in third place and move on to the next race. I’ve always ran the fence and have been cushion bound. Not putting the car in harm’s way is another big thing. Being around at the end and staying consistent are key. Go back to the shop, regroup and go again next time.”

After back-to-back championship seasons, Horstman’s goals remain high.

“We wanted six to eight wins last year and we won nine features and ran close to 30 shows,” Horstman said. “We have some all-star races lined up for this year, 45-50 races scheduled. We want to win another NRA Sprint and also a Great Lakes Series Championship. We are actually going to the Knoxville Nationals in August. The best of the best will be there and we want to make the show.”

Other award

winners in 2016

Justin Long, who finished 10th in the Bud Thunderstocks Division last year, was the Limaland Motorsports Park 2016 Sportsman of the Year. The 2016 Bud Thunderstock Rookie of the Year was Blake Spalding, who finished eighth with 852 points. The 2016 K&N UMP Modifieds Rookie of the Year was Jared Spalding, who finished in sixth place with 1,054 points. The 2016 K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Rookie of the Year was Sean Hosey, who finished in 14th place with 912 points. The 2016 Crew Chief of the Year in the Bud Thunderstocks was Neil Sterling. The 2016 Crew Chief of the Year in the K&N UMP Modifieds was Eric Austin. The 2016 Crew Chief of the Year in the K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprints was Joe Horstman.

For shootout results check out Sunday’s edition of The Lima News.

