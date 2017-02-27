Grove’s Bellman named top player in PCL

Columbus Grove’s Paige Bellman was named the Putnam County League’s Player of the Year.

The Bulldog post player, who was anmed the Northwest Conference Player of the Year last week, averaged 17.4 points per game and 9.8 rebounds. She also hit 65 percent of her shots while averaging 3.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game.

Columbus Grove’s Brian Schroeder, who guided the Bulldogs to an undefeated 7-0 mark in the the PCL, was named the Coach of the Year. Schroeder was also NWC coach of the year.

Joining Bellman on the PCL first-team was teammate Jade Clement. Ottoville’s Brooke Mangas and Bridget Landin landed on the first-team and Leipsic’s Kierra Meyer was also honored on the first team.

The second team was: Macy McCluer (Columbus Grove), Sarah Klausing (Kalida), Heather Lammers (Leipsic), Cassandra Kemper (Ottoville) and Brittany Hovest (Pandora-Gilboa)

Honorable Mention went to: Rylee Sybert (Columbus Grove), Grace Scrhoeder (Columbus Grove), Amber Logan (Continental), Addyson Armey (Continental), Abby VonSossan (Fort Jennings), Haley Wittler (Fort Jennings), Taylor Lucke (Kalida), Lauren Langhals (Kalida), Carlee Siefker (Leipsic), Brooke Gerdeman (Leipsic), Christine Berger (Miller City), Tiffany Welty (Miller City), Alicia Honigford (Ottoville), Alexis Thomrbahn (Ottoville), Alexa Maag (Pandora-Gilboa) and Kelsey Basinger (Pandora-Gilboa).

Junior guard Martyce Kimbrough and junior forward Taren Sullivan were each named first team all-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) on Feb. 27.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Kimbrough, Sullivan garner GLIAC honors

Junior guard Martyce Kimbrough and junior forward Taren Sullivan were each named first team all-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) on Monday

Kimbrough, who was also a first team all-league pick last year, is averaging 20.4 points per game this year. He leads the GLIAC with 106 made three pointers and is shooting 43.4 percent from long range, the 11th-best mark in the league. His 106 made three pointers is also a new school record and ranks third among all NCAA Division II men’s basketball players.

The LIma Central Catholic product has scored 552 points for Findlay this season, the 17th-highest total in school history. He also ranks 45th all-time at UF with 1,001 career points.

Sullivan, who was a second team all-conference selection one year ago, has stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 17.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals per contest. He ranks second in the GLIAC with a 46.6 percent (55-of-118) shooting clip from three point range and his steals (3rd), assists (5th) and rebounds (7th) per game averages all rank in the top-10 of the GLIAC. His 56.4 percent (190-of-337) also ranks ninth in the league.

Sullivan, the Lima Bath graduate, has produced 476 points this year, the 31st-best mark in school history. He is closing in on becoming the Oilers 46th-member of the 1,000-point club as well and has recorded 957 career points during his tenure with the program.

In addition, senior guard Ricardo Smith was voted to the all-defensive team. Smith is averaging 5.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He also ranks second on the team with 20 blocks.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

ONU to host first round of NCAA tournament

ADA — Ohio Northern, ranked No. 5 in the nation, will host the first found of the NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Tournament and take on Lakeland (Wis.) Friday in the nightcap of a double header at the ONU Sports Center.

The Polar Bears (27-0 overall) are making their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in the past five seasons and won the Ohio Athletic Conference regular season title with a perfect 18-0 record.

Northern completed the first undefeated regular season in school history and earned an automatic bid the the NCAA III Tournament after claiming the Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament title on Saturday afternoon.

Lakeland received an automatic bid to the tournament after defeating Concordia (Wis.) in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Tournament Championship 64-60.

The Muskies make their first appearance in the NCAA III Tournament in the last seven years, and are making their seventh appearance in the tournament in school history.

The winner between the Polar Bears and Muskies will take on the winner of No. 17-ranked Trine (Ind.) and Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday.

Tickets for the game will be $7 for adults and $4 for students and seniors.

Paige Bellman was named the Putnam County League Player of the Year. Earlier she was also the Northwest Conference Player of the Year. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_bellman.jpg Paige Bellman was named the Putnam County League Player of the Year. Earlier she was also the Northwest Conference Player of the Year.