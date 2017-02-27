Boxing returns

Boxing is coming back to the Lima.

The North – Western Ohio Boxing series, featuring some of Lima’s top fighters, will be held at the Lima Memorial Civic and Convention Center on Saturday. The doors open at 6:30 p.m.and the first match is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.

“This has been in the works for years,” said Lonnie Rettig, organizer of the event. “We want to bring boxing back to Lima and showcase our young talent.”

Rettig, who founded the nonprofit youth boxing program, Southside Boxing Gym, LLC, added the success of his boxers can be seen when they hit the road for events, but wanted to give Lima residents the opportunity to see some of these young fighters in action in Lima.

This NWO event is being billed as catering to the next level boxers and is an Elite series that can be watched by all generations.

Featured at the event will be Javiontell “2 guns” Gaddy against Derek “the Destroyer” Slater and Jojo “Big Punch” Fritch vs. Eddie “Jr. Rocci” Hines.

“These guys have a lot of experience and want to show off their talents,” Rettig said.

Many of these boxers have participated in golden glove events. Gaddy is a national Golden Gloves fighter and Slater was a regional Golden Gloves finalist.

Ryan “Raw” Knuckles will be making his amateur debut and Rettig said he is expected a big run in the Golden Gloves. Also fighting will be Steve “LB4LB” Plaugher.

“This is hopefully a prelude for the fall and we want to get these boxers’ name out there,” Rettig said.

General admission tickets are $25 and $35 for ringside seats. VIP tables are $300 and tickets are available at the Civic Center box office and www.limaciviccenter.com

Top area talent slated to fight

