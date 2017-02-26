New Bremen, Minster gain berths in girls basketball district semifinals

BATH TOWNSHIP – On Wednesday night, Lima Central Catholic erased a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter against Ridgemont to record a victory to stay alive in the postseason.

The Thunderbirds faced a similar situation, down by 11 at the end three periods to New Bremen in the Division IV sectional final Friday night. And despite another attempt at a late comeback, the Cardinals withstood the LCC surge to record a 44-37 win.

The Cardinals advance to the district semifinals against Midwest Athletic Conference rivals Minster at Wapakoneta Thursday night.

LCC ends its season at 12-12.

“I am very proud of effort but it was not our day of shooting by any means,” Thunderbird head coach Katie Krieg said. “When Madison (Stolly) doesn’t have any field goals in the first half it is not good for us. I was happy with our defensive effort but once again we lacked in rebounding and we didn’t shoot well which is a bad combination.”

Lima Central Catholic managed four field goals in the first half with only one basket in the second quarter. For the game, LCC hit 2 of 16 from behind the 3-point arc.

New Bremen head coach Chris Burden said he was proud how his team played down the stretch.

“There hard work paid off tonight and I am very proud of them,” Burden said.

Burden added that they knew the Cardinals needed to stop Stolly and for the first half, the senior standout was limited to zero field goals and four points. Stolly did come on strong with 14 second half points and eight in the final stanza but it was not enough to lift the Thunderbirds. The University of Findlay bound senior finished with 18 points.

“We knew that coming in she was a player,” Burden said. “She is a good for a reason and getting to the hoop so we wanted to take that away from them so that she couldn’t get to the basket and we were very successful in that and we wanted to make other girls beat us.”

By clogging the paint the Cardinals not only prevented Stolly to drive for buckets but they also prevented freshman post player Rosie Williams from becoming a factor inside.

New Bremen established its double-digit lead in the second quarter. At the end of one period, the Cardinals owned a 9-7 lead but outscored the Thunderbirds 16-2 to open up its biggest lead of the game, 25-11, at the 1:26 mark of the second quarter and by halftime the Cardinals enjoyed a 26-13 cushion.

New Bremen’s tough defense and LCC’s woeful shooting allowed the Cardinals to maintain a big lead throughout much of the third quarter and they held a 35-21 lead with 1:27 left in the third period.

But then Stolly, who had struggled all game, slowly began to find her shot and she scored the last three points of the third stanza to slice the lead to 11, 35-26.

Feeling more comfortable with her shot, Stolly, coupled with a full court press by the T-Birds, forced some turnovers and began to chip away at the lead and by the 4:15 mark, LCC had closed the gap to 38-32.

However, the Cardinals maintained their composure and clamped down again on defense and the Thunderbirds never got the consistent offense push to get over the hump in crunch time to complete the comeback.

“Our goal each and every game is to keep a team under 40 and we were able to do that tonight and any time you can do that you are going to be successful,” Burden. “This win is going to make us better and going to make us grow.”

New Bremen’s well balanced offensive attack was led by Kelly Naylor who recorded 11 points. Naylor was instrumental in giving the Cardinals when she hit to key 3-pointers in second quarter and scored nine of her points.

While New Bremen advances to the districts, LCC ends its season and Krieg said the team finished strong and that was a plus.

“We were 5-11 at one point and finished 12-12 so that says a lot about the girls overcoming adversity,” Krieg said. “We have a tough schedule which is front loaded very hard and the girls came in every day and stayed positive. They are a great group of kids. We didn’t finish with that great of a record but to finish .500 from where we were I am really happy with that.”

Minster 58, Hardin Northern 21

Minster, the No. 1 seed, utilized their tenacious defense, to overwhelm Hardin Northern, 58-21, in the Division IV sectional finals.

The Wildcats held the Polar Bears to seven points in the first half to establish a big 29-7 lead at halftime.

In the first period, Hardin Northern scored two field goals and would not score another field goal until the 2:19 mark of the third period.

For Minster, Taylor Kogge led the team with 12 points and Courtney Prenger added 10.

Hardin Northern’s Ashton Dye scored a game-high 14 points. Only one other player scored points for the Polar Bears.

Lima Central Catholic’s Samantha Koenig drives against New Bremen’s Jane Homan during a Saturday night Division IV sectional final at Bath High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_LCCvsNEWBREMEN-February-25-20172.jpg Lima Central Catholic’s Samantha Koenig drives against New Bremen’s Jane Homan during a Saturday night Division IV sectional final at Bath High School. Hardin Northern’s Mikalea Ayers, left, and Minster’s Ali Boregerding chase a loose ball during a Saturday night Division IV sectional final at Bath High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_MinsterHardin-February-25-20173.jpg Hardin Northern’s Mikalea Ayers, left, and Minster’s Ali Boregerding chase a loose ball during a Saturday night Division IV sectional final at Bath High School.

By Jose Nogueras [email protected]

Reach Jose Nogueras at 567-242-0468 or on Twitter @JoseNogueras1.

