Ottawa-Glandorf notches sectional title in wrestling

LIMA — It’s been a long time coming.

Ottawa-Glandorf’s wrestling program has been turning some heads the past few seasons.

After winning the Division III sectional team title on Saturday at Lima Central Catholic, the O-G program now has everyone’s full attention.

O-G notched two individual titles, had four runner-ups and advanced two others to next weekend’s Division III district tournament at Troy. The district tournament runs Friday and Saturday at Hobart Arena.

The top four placers in each weight class at Saturday’s sectional at LCC advance to the district tournament. Then, the top four placers in each weight class at Troy will qualify for the state tournament at Ohio State, March 9-11.

On Saturday, O-G edged out a strong Coldwater squad, 178-167.5, for the team title. Allen East finished third (135.5), Delphos Jefferson came in fourth (105) and Wayne Trace (95.5) rounded out the top five squads in the 14-team field.

Winning titles for O-G on Saturday were Logan Balbaugh (152) and Daniel Beemer (195).

“It’s not as good as I thought we would come out in some spots, but (overall) better than what I could have imagined,” first-year O-G coach Randy Ebbeskotte said. “Some of the younger guys that weren’t wrestling great at the beginning of the year, they are now. They’re doing really well.

“This will be the first time in 35 years O-G has a sectional title. So, we have to be happy. We have to be proud of what they did. We’re going (to take) eight down to Troy next week (Division III district tournament). This is awesome. You can’t ask for a heck of a lot more. A couple more championships would have been nice, but it is what it is.”

Ebbeskotte, previously a long-time assistant coach at O-G, is not satisfied with just getting a sectional team title.

“On Wednesday, I had my little end-of-the-year talk with them, and told them that this doesn’t have to be it. You get down to Troy, there’s some funny things that can happen down there. The kids could surprise some people,” he said.

Beemer, who finished fifth in the 182-pound weight class at last year’s state tournament as a sophomore, is focused on getting back to Columbus.

“That’s the goal (get back to the state tournament). It helps a lot being the No. 1 seed (at districts), because in the first round I will face a No. 4 seed, and hopefully that will make my matches down at districts a lot easier.”

Beemer had a tough match in Saturday’s final with Bluffton’s Deandre Nassar, an opponent he knows quite well. Beemer won Saturday’s championship match over Nassar, 7-2. After this weekend, Beemer remains undefeated on the season at 31-0.

“We’ve seen each other three times this year,” Beemer said about Saturday’s title match with Nassar. “Each match we’ve had, I’ve just broke apart his style and adjusted to my own. That second and third period (on Saturday), I felt pretty good toward the end.”

For Delphos Jefferson senior Andrew Foust (42-3), winning the sectional title in the 120-pound weight class was even more special. On Saturday, Foust’s 22-9 major decision over O-G’s Le’on Palomo was his 100th career victory. Last season, Foust was a district qualifier.

“It’s exactly what I hoped to achieve,” Foust said. “Last year, I lost my first match at districts. So, it’s going to be a good one.”

Saturday’s championship bout at 132 pounds featured two Caprellas. Allen East’s Schuyler Caprella won by technical fall, 15-0, over his cousin Joey Caprella from LCC.

Saturday’s sectional title was the first for the Allen East Caprella (34-2). Now, his focus is to get through the district tournament with a state-tournament bid.

“It’s one of those things where I’ve never been able to get past this stage (districts),” Caprella said. “So, I don’t think I’ll have too hard of a time staying focused this week, and not looking past it.”

Delphos St. John’s senior Evyn Pohlman has overcome adversity the past seven years, since losing a foot in a lawn mower accident. On Saturday, Pohlman continued to rise to the occasion as he notched his first-ever sectional title, winning a hard-fought 160-pound title match against O-G’s Grant Goecke, 5-4. “I’m pretty jacked,” Pohlman (33-11) said. “We’ve got a few boards in our (wrestling) room with sectional champions on there. So, I’m pretty happy to get on that. Going to districts, I want to do good there and qualify for state. That’s been my goal ever since eighth grade.”

LCC’s Kobe Cunningham (28-5) stamped his ticket to the district tournament, as he won a 10-1 major decision over Columbus Grove’s Preston Brubaker. Last season, Cunningham was a state-qualifier at 113.

“You can’t look too far ahead,” Cunningham said. “You have to take it one match at a time. Anything can happen. I can get beat by a fourth seed. I have to take it match by match. My goal is to be on top of that podium.”

For Ada junior Chase Sumner, it’s all about getting back to the state tournament. Last season, Sumner placed fourth in the 132-pound weight class at the Division III state tournament. On Saturday, Sumner (33-2) defeated Delphos Jefferson’s Wyatt Place, 7-4, in the sectional title match at 138.

“It feels pretty nice (to win sectionals),” Sumner said. “I’ve wanted it for a long time. I’ve never had that (No. 1 seed) before, because I was behind a kid my freshman year and my sophomore year. So, it feels really nice coming in as a first seed. I’m feeling pretty confident.”

Other champions on Saturday included Allen East’s Luke Brown (145), Coldwater’s Thomas Schwieterman (285), Delphos St. John’s Brett Vonderwell (170), Patrick Henry’s Wil Morrow (182) and Kent Petersen (220) and Wayne Trace’s Tyler Bauer (106) and Ruger Goeltzenleuchter (126).

Lima Central Catholic’s Caleb McDonald (top) holds on to Bluffton’s James Badial-Luna during their match at Saturday’s Division III sectional at Lima Central Catholic. See more sectional photos at LimaScores.com. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Division-lll-Sect-Wrestle-DS11-1.jpg Lima Central Catholic’s Caleb McDonald (top) holds on to Bluffton’s James Badial-Luna during their match at Saturday’s Division III sectional at Lima Central Catholic. See more sectional photos at LimaScores.com. Don Speck | The Lima News Columbus Grove (front ) Enoch Jones tries to get out of the hold of OG Tyler Ebbeskotte during their match at Saturday’s Division III sectional at Lima Central Catholic. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Division-lll-Sect-Wrestle-DS14-1.jpg Columbus Grove (front ) Enoch Jones tries to get out of the hold of OG Tyler Ebbeskotte during their match at Saturday’s Division III sectional at Lima Central Catholic. Don Speck | The Lima News Ottawa-Glandorf’s Le’on Palomo gets the upper hand on Bluffton’s Ryder Romick during their match at Saturday’s Division III sectional at Lima Central Catholic. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Division-lll-Sect-Wrestle-DS3-1.jpg Ottawa-Glandorf’s Le’on Palomo gets the upper hand on Bluffton’s Ryder Romick during their match at Saturday’s Division III sectional at Lima Central Catholic. Don Speck | The Lima News

By Mark Altstaetter [email protected]

