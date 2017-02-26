Wapakoneta wins girls sectional final on late bucket

SPENCERVILLE — Alex Debell made the game-winning basket with 1 second remaining to give Wapakoneta a 40-39 victory against Napoleon in a Division II girls basketball sectional final Saturday.

The Redskins will play Defiance in a district semifinal at 8 p.m. Thursday at Paulding High School. No other information was reported about this game by deadline.

Defiance 49, Kenton 39

SPENCERVILLE — No other information was reported about this game by deadline.

Division III

Coldwater 62, Bluffton 57

MIDDLE POINT — The Cavaliers will play Columbus Grove at 6:15 p.m. Thursday in a district semifinal at the Elida Fieldhouse. No other information was reported about this game by deadline.

Columbus Grove 75, Tinora 37

MIDDLE POINT — Paige Bellman had 18 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and four steals for Grove. Jade Clement (14), Macy McCluer (11) and Carlee McCluer (10) also scored in double digits for the Bulldogs.

Fort Recovery 48, Patrick Henry 38

WAPAKONETA — Carly Stone had 21 points and Whitney Will scored 16 for the Indians, who will play Liberty-Benton at 8 p.m. Thursday in district semifinal at the Elida Fieldhouse.

Liberty-Benton 57, St. Henry 36

WAPAKONETA — Kendra Rose had nine points and Danielle Lange scored eight for St. Henry.

Division IV

Ottoville 61, Continental 19

PAULDING — Cassandra Kempe and Bridget Landin had 16 points each for Ottoville, which will play Leipsic at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Ottawa-Glandorf in a district semifinal. Addyson Armey had seven points and Amber Logan scored six for Continental.

Leipsic 59, McComb 46

PAULDING — Brooke Gerdeman had 15 points and Kierra Meyer scored 10 for Leipic.

Arlington 75, Miller City 35

BLUFFTON — Tiffany Welty had eight points and Chrissy Berger and Kylie Berner each scored seven for Miller City. The Red Devils will play North Baltimore at 8 p.m. Thursday in a district semifinal at Ottawa-Glandorf.

USV 57, Crestview 41

HARROD — Emily Patton (18), Shelby Spradlin (14) and Kaycee Caroll (13) each scored in double digits for Upper Scioto Valley. Paige Motycka had 15 points and Lexi Gregrory scored 10 The Rams will play Marion Local at 6:15 p.m. Thursday in a district semifinal at Wapakoneta.

Marion Local 49,

New Knoxville 47

HARROD — Natalie Rethman had 14 points and Kara Evers scored 12 for Marion Local. New Knoxville’s Kenzie Schroer (15), Megan Jurosic (12) and Jenna Schwieterman (10) each scored in double digits.

Boys basketball

Lima Senior 69, Mansfield Senior 50

MANSFIELD — Javier Quonez had 17 and B.J. Miller scored 12 for the visiting Spartans.

Lima Senior finished the regular season (15-7) and will open Division I sectional play at 8 p.m. Wednesday against Toledo Waite at Fostoria High School.

LCC 43, Defiance 26

LIMA — Stephen Taflinger and Thomas Williams each had 12 points for Lima Central Catholic which heads into Division III sectional tournament play 6-16. The Thunderbirds will play Delphos Jefferson at 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Marys.

Perry 80, McComb 39

MCCOMB — The Commodores (19-3) enter the postseason riding a 15-game winning streak. Orion Monford (28), Jacoby Lane-Harvey (15) and Plummie Gardner (10) all scored in double digits for the Commodores, who will play at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Allen East against the winner of Tuesday’s game between Ridgemont and Hardin Northern.

Colleges

Women’s basketball

OSU Lima/Rhodes State 78,

OU Zanesville 74

The Barons (15-14) reached the championship game of the Ohio Regional Campus Conference by winning their eighth straight. OSU Lima will play at Ohio University Lancaster at 1 p.m. in Chillicothe.

Bath graduates Cassie Best (23) and Brianna Smith (16) and Ottawa-Glandorf’s Erin Basinger (13) each scored in double digits for the Spartans.

Area roundup

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.

