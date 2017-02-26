4 from area win individual titles at sectional

NAPOLEON — Wapakoneta, Elida, Bath and Van Wert each had individual champions Saturday at the Division II wrestling sectional at Napoleon High School.

Wapak’s Landon Hall (220 pounds), Elida’s Noah Meeker (285), Bath’s Tre Terry (170) and Van Wert’s Gabe Steyer (126) secured individual titles.

Wapakoneta (176 points) finished third and Elida (156.5) was fourth in the team standings. Wauseon (286) won the team title with Defiance (192.5) finishing second.

Elida’s Austin Selvaggio (113), Calvin Brown (145), Gabe Makin (152) and Ke`Juan Frazier (195), Wapak’s Luke Beach (120), Bath’s Isaac Ingram (160) and Eric Adkins (220) and Wapak’s Evan Kaeck (182) each finished second.

Wapak’s Jayden Hefner (132) and Brad Beemer (138), Celina’s Austin Hines (145), St. Marys’ Tyler Miller (182) and Shawnee’s Bobby Grothjan (285) each were third.

St. Marys’ Clayton Drummond (106), Van Wert’s Josh Dorsch (120) and Isaiah Bretz (138), Elida’s Andrew Purtee (132) and Alan Schrader (182), Bath’s Collin Mell (145), Celina’s Logan Muhlenkamp (160) and Wapak’s Zac Miller (195) also qualified for districts with fourth-place finishes.

The district will be at Mansfield Senior and is scheduled to begin Friday.

Division I

TOLEDO — Lima Senior’s Miguel Clark (195 pounds) advanced to districts with a fourth-place finish. The Spartans finished 10th as a team with 10 points. Elyria (281 points) won the team title. Clark will travel to Mentor for the district which begins Friday.

Wrestling roundup

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

