Wapak boys win bowling sectional

PORT CLINTON — The Wapakoneta boys posted a score of 1,182 out of the gate on their way to the Division I sectional title Saturday at Star Lanes.

The start left the Redskins 155 pins ahead of second place Sandusky Perkins. Perkins cut the lead to 19 pins back in game two, outscoring Wapak 1,024-1,005. Lima Senior High, which started in seventh place, rolled a 972 to get in the race for a district berth.

After game three, Wapak and Perkins remained in first and second with Celina rolling a 1,024 to move into third place.

Wapak was led by the trio of Brandon Kennard, Trentin Cooper and Dusty Haggard who rolled 715, 668 and 629 respectively. Cole Cisco paced Celina with a 712.

Bowling Green was fourth and Lima Senior rolled a 920 to to be in sixth place behind Ashland. The Spartans were forty seven pins out of the final team qualifying spot as teams entered the six baker games. In the end, Lima Senior finished

As a team the Redskins rolled 4,421. Perkins finished second (4,142) followed by Celina (4,113) with Ashland securing the final district berth with a 3,930 total. Lima Senior finished sixth (3,803), finishing 127 pins out of fourth place.

Lima Senior’s Eyon Berney advanced as an individual with games of 246, 220 and 265 for a 731 series to tie Perkins’ Dylan Dangas for high series.

Elida finished 14th behind Allen Boes who rolled a 623.

Joing Berney representing the Spartans at district will be Morgan Twining, who qualified for districts Friday night in the girls sectional with games of 212, 192 and 220 for a 624 series.

“I was really nervous at first,” Twining said. “I knew that I had some tough competition in the field.

“The lanes were way different than what we anticipated. They broke down a lot quicker than what we were expecting. I did a ball change about every game.”

The boys and girls D-I districts will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at 20th Century Lanes.