Some teams get stuck in the past

Time will tell if Magic Johnson can bring the Los Angeles Lakers back to being one of the NBA’s dominant teams in his new role as the team’s president of basketball operations.

There is no doubt the right person at the right time can bring positive change in sports. You don’t have to look beyond Big Ten football to see that, with Urban Meyer at Ohio State, Jim Harbaugh at Michigan and James Franklin at Penn State.

But sometimes the glory days are harder to duplicate. Here’s my list of the top 10 fan bases stuck in the past:

1. Indiana basketball. Tom Crean is just the latest coach much of the Hoosiers fan base dislikes for the unpardonable crime of not being Bob Knight.

Indiana fans still think of their program as one of the nation’s elite. But is it? IU was not elite in the 1960s before Knight arrived in 1971 and it was slipping in his later seasons. Knight’s Hoosiers lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament in five of his last seven seasons in Bloomington.

2. Nebraska football. Bo Pelini’s teams never won fewer than nine games and he got fired. Frank Solich’s teams were one win short of averaging 10 wins a season and he got fired.

Five national championships (1970, 1971, 1994, 1995, 1997) raised the expectations and every Nebraska coach since Tom Osborne has had to live with them.

But how realistic is it for a school in a state with a population smaller than the Cleveland metropolitan area to be a national power year after year?

3. Notre Dame football. Notre Dame has lost at least three games every season but one since 1993 and has had five losing seasons in those 23 years. Its last national championship was in 1988.

Once the Fighting Irish were among a handful of national teams. With the advent of television exposure for many more teams, along increased national recruiting, the field has become much more crowded.

4. Massillon High School football. Massillon has won 75 percent of the football games it has ever played. It has produced 23 NFL players and has been coached by people like Paul Brown and Earle Bruce.

While it has won 15 Associated Press poll state championships, it has never won a state title on the field since the start of the high school football state playoffs in Ohio in 1972. Since 1973, it has had 10 head coaches, whose average stay has been 4.4 years.

5. Los Angeles Dodgers. It has been 29 years since the Dodgers played in a World Series, much less won one.

From 1941 to 1988, the Dodgers played in 16 World Series and won six of them.

6. Tiger Woods. Injuries and several surgeries have dramatically changed the trajectory of his career. The winner of 79 PGA Tour events and 14 major tournaments has played in a total of 20 tournaments in the last four years.

7. Washington Redskins. The Redskins were one of the NFL’s glamour teams in the 1980s and 1990s, not to mention a favorite among those outside the D.C., area whose least favorite team was the Dallas Cowboys.

But since winning two Super Bowls and playing in another, the Redskins have won one playoff game since 1999.

8. Chicago Bulls. Find a kid wearing a Chicago Bulls shirt. It can be done, but it might be a hand-me-down from his dad. Next year it will be 20 years since Michael Jordan wore a Bulls uniform and 20 years since the Bulls were last relevant.

The Bulls have gotten past the conference semifinals once since Jordan departed.

9. Any New York team in any sport. OK, the Yankees and Giants have produced championships in non-ancient history. But the Mets’ last World Series title was 31 years ago and the Jets and Knicks haven’t been heard from in decades. Willis Reed is 74 years old and Joe Namath is 73.

10. Mid-American Conference men’s basketball. Maybe it doesn’t quite belong with the others, but there has always been an expectation of seeing some great players in the MAC, even if its teams weren’t going to contend for a national championship.

Ron Harper, George Gervin, Dan Majerle, Gary Trent, Bonzi Wells, Earl Boykins, Wally Szczerbiak, Steve Mix, Dan Roundfield and Nate Thurmond all played in the MAC before playing in the NBA.

That MAC is gone and probably isn’t coming back. The big schools aren’t missing on the big-time players as often as they did in the past.