Ohio Northern wins OAC women’s basketball tourney

ADA — Multi-colored confetti blanketed the Polar Bear at midcourt.

That’s what happens when you are undefeated and NCAA bound.

Ohio Northern proved its balance with Courtney Cramer and Lindsey Black leading the offense in a 70-55 victory over Wilmington in the Ohio Athletic Conference tournament women’s championship game Saturday at the ONU Sports Center.

ONU (27-0) will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.

It will find out Monday whether it will play host to a regional next Friday or go on the road.

“This is great,” Black said. “I’ve never felt this before.”

Added Cramer, “We’ve been working all season for this. That’s why you play. You want to get to the big dogs at the NCAA.”

For ONU, it marks its ninth trip to the NCAA Tournament. It will be coach Michele Durand’s fourth trip, including reaching the second round of the NCAA tourney last year.

“They’ve worked really, really hard and they deserve everything they get,” Durand said. “I’m really proud of them.”

Wilmington (18-10) came in with a physical brand of play and was determined to make life difficult for ONU’s top scorers, guard Britt Lauck (Shawnee) and 6-foot-1 Amy Bullimore, who joined Cramer on the all-tournament team.

The Quakers did just that.

The 5-5 Cramer (Arcadia), the OAC tourney MVP, led the way with 18 points and six rebounds. She also hit 8 of 9 at the foul line and played her usual steady defense.

Black came off the bench to notch 13 points and hit 7 of 8 at the foul line down the stretch. Black scored nine of her 13 points in the fourth quarter.

“I didn’t want to watch Wilmington cut down the nets in our gym,” Black said.

Added Durand, “She’s (Black) been big all year. … And Courtney (Cramer) was outstanding for both games in the tournament.”

Amauria Campbell added nine points and five rebounds. Jenna Dirksen had eight points and five rebounds.

Bullimore finished with seven points and eight rebounds. Lauck had seven points. Cheyenne Raker had two points and eight rebounds.

“It’s more than I could have imagined right now,” Lauck said. “The seniors have never won the OAC tournament, so it feels really great. … We definitely wanted to get back (to the NCAA). It’s everything I wanted.”

ONU appeared like it would pull away early in the fourth quarter, as it had a 52-35 lead with 7:32 to go.

Wilmington rallied with an 11-1 run behind the play of Ja’Cole Tabor (10 points), Brittaney Jefferson (15 points) and Mackenzie Campbell (18 points).

Wilmington crept as close as 55-51 with 2:55 to go.

That’s when Black drove the right side of the lane through heavy traffic and pulled up with a 12-foot bank shot to give the Polar Bears a 57-51 lead.

“I think I have to have people in my face to make them,” Black said.

Black then hit four straight foul shots and the ONU lead grew to 61-51 with 1:49 to go.

Bullimore got loose down low for a layup and the ONU lead went to 63-51 with 1:16 left.

Cramer hit 3 of 4 at the foul line and ONU led 68-55 with 37 seconds to go.

“I knew they would play them (Lauck and Bullimore) extra tight, so I knew I had to step up,” Cramer said.

ONU had the lead the entire way, including 5-0 off a Cramer 3-pointer.

Cramer had 10 first-half points and the Polar Bears led 30-17 at the half.

ONU went on a 7-0 key run in the third to pull out to a 47-32 lead.

To start the run, Cramer sank a 3-pointer. A second after the shot, Wilmington’s Emily Smith was called for a technical foul for shoving Bullimore to the floor.

“Their game plan was to beat me up,” Bullimore said. “On that one, she locked my arm and threw me.”

Added Durand, “They were just trying to be physical with her. I don’t think she did it in a mean way. But she was being physical and got caught.”

Lauck made both free throws off the technical and it was 45-32, ONU.

And off the possession, Dirksen hit a 10-footer and the ONU mushroomed to 47-33 with 52 seconds left in the third.

ONU shot 35 percent from the field and was 3 of 15 on 3-pointers. But the Polar Bears were 27 of 31 on free throws.

Wilmington shot 35 percent and was 4 of 23 on 3-pointers.

ONU won the boards, 43-33, and 13-7 at the offensive end.

It marked ONU’s first OAC tournament title since 2013.

“I feel on top of the world, 27-0,” Cramer said. “We would have never guessed it, but it’s great.”

Ohio Northern’s Amy Bullimore goes up for a shot during Saturday’s Ohio Athletic Conference tournament championship game against Wilmington at the ONU Sports Center. See more game photos at LimaScores.com. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_6104.jpg Ohio Northern’s Amy Bullimore goes up for a shot during Saturday’s Ohio Athletic Conference tournament championship game against Wilmington at the ONU Sports Center. See more game photos at LimaScores.com. Ohio Northern players celebrate winning the Ohio Athletic Conference tournament championship Saturday at the ONU sports center. The victory guaranteed the 27-0 Polar Bears a spot in the Division III postseason tournament. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_6157.jpg Ohio Northern players celebrate winning the Ohio Athletic Conference tournament championship Saturday at the ONU sports center. The victory guaranteed the 27-0 Polar Bears a spot in the Division III postseason tournament. Ohio Northern’s Britt Lauck, left, a Shawnee graduate, Amauria Campbell, center, and Angela Tesny hold up the Ohio Athletic Conference regular season and tournament championship trophies Saturday. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_6199.jpg Ohio Northern’s Britt Lauck, left, a Shawnee graduate, Amauria Campbell, center, and Angela Tesny hold up the Ohio Athletic Conference regular season and tournament championship trophies Saturday.

By Tom Usher

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.

