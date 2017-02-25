Ottawa pro bass angler holding seminar

Limaland pro bass angler Kyle Weisenburger will be at the Pro Bass Shops store in Rossford this weekend. After appearing Friday, he will be back today and will be doing a seminar or two.

The Ottawa basser, who has jumped up to the FLW circuit this year, will answer any questions on boats, tackle or equipment.

“If you are in the area this weekend, stop in,” he said. “Track me down and I’d be glad to help you out.”

Don’t forget you have an opportunity to comment on proposed fishing, hunting and trapping regulations during open houses hosted by the Ohio Division of Wildlife next Saturday from noon -3 p.m. The DOW also will accept online comments at wildohio.gov through Sunday.

DOW biologists and wildlife officers will be on hand to answer questions and hear comments.

The Wildlife District Two office is located at 952 Lima Ave. Directions to open houses can be found at wildohio.gov or by calling 800-945-3543.

The DOW begins accepting applications Wednesday and will accept them through March 31 for its annual drawing to fish a half mile section of Cold Creek, which runs through the agency’s fish hatchery in Castalia. The random drawing will be held in early April.

To apply, interested anglers should go to wildlife.gov and click on “licenses & permits” in the license system section. A non-refundable application fee of $3 is required. Applicants may apply once annually. Two seasons are open to anglers: a summer season for youths age 15 and younger and a spring and fall season for people 16 years old and older. People 16 and older must hold a valid fishing license. Each person must submit a separate application.

Only successful anglers will be notified by mail. They will receive instructions on how to download the necessary permit and instructions from the DOW website, including the fishing date.

According to the DOW, permit holders may bring two people over the age of 16 and three youths (under 16). You may participate only once per season as either the permittee or a partner.

The annual drawing for youth turkey hunting on the Lake La Su An Wildlife Area will be held March 18 at the area headquarters located at 09-455 County Road R near Pioneer.

Hunting on the area is restricted to youths (17 and under) only for the spring wild turkey season.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and will continue until the drawing at 10 a.m. Youth hunters must possess a valid 2017-2018 hunting license to register. Youth hunters are not required to be present to register. Adults may register a youth by presenting the youth’s hunting license.

Successful applicants will select an available section of their choice for a three, four, or five day permit for the youth and spring wild turkey seasons. There are 56 spots (date/ section combinations) available.

For more information, contact the Lake La Su An Wildlife Area headquarters at 419-485-9092, or the DOW’s District Two Office at 419-424-5000 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This sounds like a broken record, but this time of year into early April is the best time to sight bald eagles. Leafless trees make it easy to spot the huge eagle nest and also the birds that often sit on a branch close to the nest.

The best place to see bald eagles is along Lake Erie and during a recent trip there, these white-headed birds did not disappoint onlookers. In a two-hour span, a trio of us spotted near 20 of the birds while going through Magee Marsh Wildlife Area and Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge and along Ohio 2 between Port Clinton and the refuge.

Two eagle nests are easily seen by the parking lot in Magee Marsh Wildlife Area. One eagle sat on a branch closely the nest while the other would pop up in the nest periodically. In the refuge, Eagles were abundant. We saw some flying, others sitting on tree branches and some in nests.

On the drive back to Port Clinton, we saw a pair sitting on a tree branch near the public shooting range at the opening to Camp Perry.

Eagles can be spotted often along Ohio 2. There are several nests along the stretch from the refuge to Sandusky. You may see them flying or sitting in a tree along that route. Just keep your eyes open. This huge raptor is easily recognizable with its white head and white tail feathers.

Al Smith is a freelance outdoor writer. He may be contacted at [email protected] or and you can follow him on Twitter @alsmithFL

