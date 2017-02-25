Bowling championships start

Last week we discussed how the bowling season is entering the home stretch of the season. There have actually been some champions crowned in some short season leagues as well as sectional events for the high school keglers.

Aaron Moyer and Keith Miller recently grabbed the B Division of the LBA Doubles tournament while Bethany Pellman teamed with Dominique Cruz to continue her sensational season. Pellman and Cruz took the A Division of the tournament.

Pellman recently captured the Lima City Singles and had strong performances in the Lima Bowling Association Team tournament.

Moyer was a great interview.

“I am happy, I finally won a tournament.”

Moyer who had previously won a doubles event with Butch Van Voorhis quickly clarified that he did not think that he would ever win another one.

“We still cannot believe that we won. Keith just called me the other day

and the first thing that he said was ‘We actually won.”

Moyer gave credit to Keith, whom he clearly enjoys rolling with before I was able to coax out of him how he bowled. “I was able to bowl really well, my lowest game was a 198 and actually rolled 916 actual for my four games.”

Moyer and Miller defeated Adam Kill and Thomas Pomaville in the B finale while Pellman and Cruz turned back Steve Kniola and Andy Mauch in the A.

The teams of David Dailey and Jeff Zeigler and Brian Sharp and David Miller rounded out the top four teams in the A.

The top four pairings in the B Division included the two squads noted above as well as Mike Campbell and Mike Phillips and Niki and Bruce Ferris.

We are in the midst of the OHSAA tournament run with Division I sectional action in Port Clinton at Star Lanes at the Harbor and Division 2 District play at Interstate Lanes in Pt Clinton.

The Division 1 District event will be held at 20th Century Lanes this coming at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4. You will be able to follow all that action in these pages of the Lima News.

The District 2 action ended on empty for the Lima Shawnee Indians as they finished in fifth place 48 pins beneath the cutline. Skylar Briggs of the Indians and Trey Buhler of the fourth place St Henry squad will make a state trip as individuals. St Henry missed the cut by 25 pins.

Only 80 pins separated the top five teams in the hotly contested district play.

St Marys reigns as the district champion and will be joined by Woodmere High School and the Coldwater Cavaliers at the OHSAA state event.

UNOH is entering the next phase of their season as they head to collegiate sectional action in Allentown Pennsylvania. Rumor has it that there sectional is loaded. What is known is that they will be in a group with Wright State. Four teams will advance to national action.

The Racers finished third in the final HWAC play on both the ladies and men’s part of the action to close out conference play for this season.

While the season was not as successful as what they had wished [57th overall in the country] they are both hopeful of a great post season and what they were able to accomplish throughout the year.

Matt Richmond was named to the second team all conference, consistent with how he has performed throughout the season.

Perhaps even more noteworthy for the Racers was the naming of Kynzie Shane and Dan Uncapher as Champions of Character. I cannot think of two people any more appropriate for the honor.

TOI … Team Over Individual has been a staple of the Racers since the year the two of them reached the school. They have lived it throughout their bowling careers at the school through their unselfish dedication to the team.

This has been a very difficult week for many in the bowling world, especially the 20th Century family as we continue prayer for Nick Burden and his family.

Rodney Phillips pointed out Thursday evening about how the bowling family has again really come forward for Nick and family, offering support and prayers.

Rodney is correct it is often understated as to how often the bowlers take care of their fellow bowlers.

The family clearly thanks each of you for all that you have done and will continue to do to get them through these difficult times.

See you around the lanes ….

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_jack-hammill-color-sig-3.jpg