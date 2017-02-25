Lima area roundup: Celina boys win state title in Division II swim relay

CANTON — The Celina team of Justin Fleagle, Garrett Weininger, Keaton McMurray and Mason Baker captured the Division II state boys 200-yard freestyle relay championship with a time of 1:25.76 Friday at C.T. Branin Natatorium.

Fleagle also finished second in the 100 backstroke (50.36), was fourth in the 50 freestyle (21.11) and teamed with Ian Darras, Grant Guggenbiller and Baker to finish sixth in the 200 medley relay (1:37.7).

Celina finished seventh in the team standings with 119 points behind champion Gates Mills Hawken (230). Wapakoneta was 28th (22) followed by Coldwater (16) at 38th. Shawnee and Indian Lake tied for 40th (14 each) and Ottawa-Glandorf finished in a tie for 55th (one point).

Indian Lake’s Skyler Tavenner was 10th (52.9) and Ottawa-Glandorf’s Ben Sealts was 16th (54.21) in the 100 backstroke.

Tavenner was 10th (21.35), McMurray was 11th (21.58) and Baker was 14th (21.79) in the 50 freestyle. McMurray was 15th in the 100 butterfly (53.1) and Shawnee’s Chris Soules was 16th in the 100 freestyle (48.99).

In the 200 relay, Wapakoneta’s Ryan Schneider, Kurt Schlenker, Joey Metzger and Michael Johnston were 13th (1:30.11).

The same foursome was 11th in the 400 freestyle relay (3:17.45) followed by Weininger, Guggenbiller, McMurray and Baker finishing 12th (3:17.79).

In the girls competition, O-G’s Briana Fenbert finished 13th in the 50 freestyle (24.72) and teamed up with Brooke Kleman, Kennedy Schmenk and Sydney Porinchok to finish 16th in the 200 freestyle relay (1:42.95).

Celina tied for 45th (11) in the team standings with O-G finishing in a tie for 49th (6).

Temple Christian 55,

Monclova Christian Academy 52

MONCLOVA — Temple Christian’s Noah Howell scored 21 points and Brody Bowman added 18 points. For Monclova, Zach Bergquist scored 20 points with Luke Metzger adding 15 points and Nick Kaufman chipped in 11. D.J. Clay grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

The Pioneers shot 42 percent from the field and Monclova shot 40 percent.

Temple Christian evens its record at 11-11.

Delphos St. Johns 52, Continental 43

CONTINENTAL — A trio of Delphos St. John’s players eclipsed the double-digit barrier with Jared Wurst leading the way with 19 points, followed by Tim Kreeger with 13 points and Richard Cocuzzza with 11 points. For Continental, Caleb Olds knocked down 13 points and Trevor Williamson scoed 10 points, grabbed three rebounds and recorded two steals.

Continental finishes its regular season with a 13-9 mark and Delphos improves to 17-4.

Delphos Jefferson 61, Allen East 52

DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson’s Alex Rode led the Wildcats with 16 points followed by Tyler Bratton with 13 points and Brenen Auer with 11 points. Jace Stockwell added 11 points. For Allen East, Spencer Miller pumped in 23 points followed by Caleb Smelcer with 15 points.

Jefferson evens its record at 11-11 and 6-2 in the Northwest Conference and Allen East falls to 10-12 and 1-7 in conference action.

Crestview 49, Bluffton 35

CONVOY — Crestview’s Javin Etzler scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Derek Stout scored 10 points. For Bluffton, Kaleb Jefferson and Zane Myers eacih scored eight points.

Crestview improves to 15-6 for the year and 7-1 in the NWC and Bluffton slips to 4-4 in conference play and 11-11 overall.

Columbus Grove 37, Ada 34

COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Groves’ Rece Roney scored 14 points. Ada’s Ethan Swaney scored 10 points.

Columbus Grove improves to 3-5 in the NWC and 6-16 overall. Ada drops to 0-8 in conference play and 4-18 for the season.

Ottawa-Glandorf 71, St. Marys 52

OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf finished off a perfect Western Buckeye League season at 9-0 with a win over the Roughriders. Titan Jay Kaufman pumped in a game-high 22 points and Ethan White added 16 points. Owen Hiegel chipped in 11 points. Jake Dible, who had nine points, grabbed six rebounds. For St. Marys, Derek Jay scored 14 points.

Ottawa-Glandorf finishes its season at 20-2 and St. Marys slips to 8-14 overall and 2-7 in league play.

Defiance 63, Shawnee 54

DEFIANCE — Defiance’s Tyrel Goings scored 16 points followed by Michael Menendez with 13 points. Will Lammers added 12. For Shawnee, Sean McDonald scored 24 points.

Defiance improves to 11-10 overall and 5-4 in the WBL. Shawne falls to 12-10 overall and 4-5 in the league.

Kalida 45, Farview (Sherwood) 33

KALIDA — Kalida’s Collin Nartker pumped in 16 points and Trent Siebeneck added 10 points.

The Wildcats improve to 10-12 for the season.

Wayne Trace 67, Ottoville 59

OTTOVILLE — Wayne Trace’s Brady Stabler and Ethan Linder both pumped in 14 points and Eli Sinn added 12. For Ottoville Ryan Bendele scored 27 points and Logan Kemper added 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Andy Schimmoeller had eight assists.

Wayne Trace improves to 20-2 and Ottoville falls to 8-12.

Leipsic 56, Fort Jennings 48

FORT JENNINGS — Leipsic’s Grant Schroeder scored 21 points and Jordon Berger added 12 points. For Fort Jennings, Ian Finn scored 16 points.

Leipsic improves to 14-7 and Fort Jenning falls to 8-13.

Marion Local 77, Coldwater 60

COLDWATER — Marion Local’s Collin Mescher scored 22 points and Ryan Bruns added 21 points. Colin Everman chipped in 10 ponts. For Coldwater, Derek Albers and Dylan Thobe each scored 11 points and Sam Broening added 10 points.

Ft. Recovery 48, New Knoxville 41

FT. RECOVERY — Fort Recovery’s Michaiah Cox produced a double double after scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Payton Jutte added 12 points. For New Knoxville, Nathan Tinnerman scored 17 points and Nicke Toppe added 15 points.

New Knoxville finishes with a 5-17 record and 1-8 mark in the MAC. Fort Recovery finishes with a 6-3 conference record and 15-7 overall record.

St. Henry 58, New Bremen 56

NEW BREMEN — St. Henry’s Ryan Luttmer grabbed six rebounds and scored 15 points to lead the Redskins. Mitch Schwieterman added 11 points. For New Bremen, Nolan Bornhorst scored 17 points and Brandon Heitkamp added 12 points. Avery Powers pumped in 11 points.

St. Henry finishes with a 14-8 overall mark and 5-4 record in the MAC. New Bremen falls to 1-8 in conference play and 1-21 in the MAC.

Minster 79, Parkway 57

MINSTER — Minster’s Mike Ketner scored 18 points followed by Jarod Schulze with 14 points and Aaron Ernst added 12 points. Jared Huelsman chipped in 11 points. Parkway’s Justin Barna scored 20 points with Mason Baxter and Logan Huff added 10 points.

Minster finishes with a 5-4 mark in the MAC and 11-9 overall. Parkway drops to 1-8 and 7-16 for the year.

Colleges

Women’s basketball

Transylvania 61, Bluffton 55

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The third time was a charm for Transylvania University, which came up on the short end of both regular season meetings with the Beavers. Transy dominated the second half, 42-27, en route to a berth in the Heartland Conference title game where the Pioneers will look to take down top seed and tourney host Rose-Hulman, a 57-41 victory over Franklin in the first semifinal.

Trailing the Beavers 28-19 at the break, Rachel Cox knocked down a three ball to open the second half and when Rachel Beining (Ottoville) went to the bench less than a minute later with her third foul the Pioneers had the opening they needed. With Beining forced to sit the remainder of the quarter, Transy pulled within a point, 44-43 heading to the final stanza.

Bluffton netted just 11 points in the fourth, trailing by as many as eight before Kaycee Rowe’s (Harrod/Allen East) putback at the buzzer made the final score 61-55 in favor of the Pioneers. Transy will meet Rose-Hulman at 5 p.m. on Saturday with an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on the line.

Allen East graduate Kaycee Rowe led the Beavers with 18 points and added eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal. Ottoville grad Rachel Beining notched the 24th double-double of her career with 10 points and 10 boards. She will leave Bluffton as the all-time leading rebounder (789) and No. 3 on the all-time scoring list with 1,156 points.

Men’s track & field

OAC championships

BEREA — Van Wert graduate Kase Schalois finished first in the 3,000-meter run in 8:57.29to lead Ohio Northern during day one of the Ohio Athletic Conference Championships.

In the distance medley relay, the team of Andrew Harden, Alec Lunney, Matt Molinaro and Bath grad Corey Briggs finished first in 10:26.26.

Delphos Jefferson’s Tyler Bratton puts up a shot against Allen East’s Chris Kleman and Caleb Austin (21) during Friday night’s game in Delphos. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Jefferson-vs-AE-DS8-1.jpg Delphos Jefferson’s Tyler Bratton puts up a shot against Allen East’s Chris Kleman and Caleb Austin (21) during Friday night’s game in Delphos.

Area roundup

By Staff Reports [email protected]

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.

