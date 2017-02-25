Cecilia Riepenhoff has top series at bowling district

ROSSFORD — Lima Central Catholic’s Cecilia Riepenhoff had the high series of 629 at Thursday’s Division II girls bowling district at Interstate Lanes to earn a spot at state.

“I really did not think that I would bowl this well,” Riepenhoff said. “I got a little flustered in game two (where she rolled a 194) but I was able to pull the game out.”

I am just very happy that I bowled well. I hope that I was able to make (my family) proud.”

“I am pumped up for Cecilia that she will be making the trip to Columbus,” said cousin and teammate Hannah Riepenhoff, who finished 11th with a 539 total.

In the team event, Coldwater and Wauseon entered the baker portion of the tournament even with Willard and St. Marys holding the next two spots.

St. Marys exploded out of the gate in the baker round and moved ahead of Willard and then fell back in baker game five with a 111 game. The Roughriders rebounded in the final baker but the damage was done.

St. Marys’ Jaden Gibson finished second overall (615) to advance as an individual.

Coldwater won the team title dash with a 3,763 total with Wauseon (3,622) and Willard (3,510) also landing spots at state. St. Marys was fourth (3,456), Minster was seventh (3,182) and Bath finished 12th (2,927)

D-I sectional

PORT HURON — The Shawnee girls found themselves in the same predicament as the boys the previous night. The Indians started in seventh place eight pins ahead of Lexington and then moved into the top four with Lexington nipping at their heals heading into baker play. Shawnee (3,578) was able to remain fourth to grab a district berth with Defiance (3,528) passing Lexington (3,490) for fifth.

Bowling Green won the team title (3,878) followed by Celina (3,857) and Wapak (3,824). Sophia Calderon of Bowling Green captured individual gold with a 657 total and Britni Hosterman of Wapak finish as the runner-up (644). Makenzie Regedanz (638) and Dorian Regedanz (622) led Celina. Morgan Twining (624) of Lima Senior High and Lauren Alexander (593) of Elida made the all-tournament team with each advancing as individuals

The district will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at 20th Century Lanes.

By Jack Hammill [email protected]

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.

