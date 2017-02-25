Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Friday, Feb. 24

Boys Basketball
Akr. Hoban 78, Chardon NDCL 33
Akr. Kenmore 73, Norton 49
Akr. SVSM 72, Can. McKinley 54
Arlington 60, Arcadia 26
Ashland 80, Mansfield Madison 60
Ashland Mapleton 68, Norwalk St. Paul 59
Ashtabula Lakeside 75, Warren Howland 71
Avon 46, Olmsted Falls 43
Barnesville 88, Beallsville 35
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 67, McComb 58
Bloomdale Elmwood 69, Fostoria 49
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 49, Hudson 38
Bryan 53, Liberty Center 51
Bucyrus Wynford 37, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 34
Carey 73, Attica Seneca E. 50
Castalia Margaretta 72, Port Clinton 46
Cle. Benedictine 66, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 53
Cle. Cent. Cath. 91, Youngs. Valley Christian 52
Cle. St. Ignatius 76, Chagrin Falls Kenston 65
Cle. VASJ 65, Louisville Aquinas 51
Collins Western Reserve 62, Greenwich S. Cent. 51
Columbus Grove 37, Ada 34
Convoy Crestview 49, Bluffton 35
Crestline 61, Galion 48
Cuyahoga Falls 48, Twinsburg 44, OT
Defiance 63, Lima Shawnee 54
Delphos Jefferson 61, Harrod Allen E. 52
Delphos St. John’s 52, Continental 43
Elmore Woodmore 60, Rossford 51
Elyria 76, Solon 73, OT
Euclid 69, Strongsville 50
Ft. Recovery 48, New Knoxville 41
Garfield Hts. 73, N. Can. Hoover 67
Garrettsville Garfield 68, Beloit W. Branch 59, OT
Genoa Area 61, Millbury Lake 38
Gibsonburg 70, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 38
Grafton Midview 59, N. Ridgeville 55
Green 59, Copley 57
Hanoverton United 57, Lisbon David Anderson 52
Haviland Wayne Trace 67, Ottoville 59
Hicksville 51, Miller City 49
Holland Springfield 64, Maumee 50
Kalida 44, Sherwood Fairview 31
Kent Roosevelt 47, Medina Highland 45
Kenton 79, Celina 57
Lakewood 64, Amherst Steele 56
Leetonia 54, Campbell Memorial 45
Leipsic 56, Ft. Jennings 48
Lexington 75, Bellville Clear Fork 54
Lima Bath 60, Elida 46
Lima Temple Christian 55, Monclova Christian 52
Lorain 64, Cle. Hts. 61
Lorain Clearview 76, Fairview 63
Loudonville 42, Smithville 40
Macedonia Nordonia 89, Wadsworth 86, 2OT
Madison 68, Perry 46
Maple Hts. 78, Bedford 53
Maria Stein Marion Local 77, Coldwater 60
Massillon Jackson 77, Akr. Ellet 68
Medina Buckeye 88, Sullivan Black River 41
Mentor 77, Medina 60
Minster 79, Rockford Parkway 57
Mogadore 68, Hartville Lake Center Christian 65, OT
Monroeville 42, Ashland Crestview 36
Morral Ridgedale 57, Bucyrus 40
N. Baltimore 66, Vanlue 43
N. Olmsted 58, Avon Lake 54
New London 62, Plymouth 47
New Middletown Spring. 75, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 52
New Riegel 63, Fremont St. Joseph 40
Norwalk 55, Tiffin Columbian 48
Oak Harbor 52, Milan Edison 50
Oberlin 43, Rocky River Lutheran W. 34
Oberlin Firelands 60, Sheffield Brookside 41
Old Fort 86, Sandusky St. Mary 70
Ontario 57, Willard 41
Oregon Stritch 76, Northwood 33
Ottawa-Glandorf 71, St. Marys Memorial 52
Painesville Riverside 68, Painesville Harvey 56
Pandora-Gilboa 56, Cory-Rawson 44
Parma Hts. Holy Name 68, Cle. Rhodes 47
Parma Normandy 68, Cle. Max Hayes 45
Parma Padua 55, Mentor Lake Cath. 54
Pemberville Eastwood 57, Tontogany Otsego 39
Perrysburg 76, Napoleon 66
Pettisville 73, Pioneer N. Central 35
Poland Seminary 70, Niles McKinley 55
Richfield Revere 63, Barberton 59
Rittman 66, Rootstown 43
Sandusky Perkins 61, Huron 53
Shaker Hts. 61, Brunswick 50
Shelby 62, Sandusky 47
St. Henry 58, New Bremen 56
Stow-Munroe Falls 51, N. Royalton 48
Swanton 62, Delta 52
Sylvania Northview 67, Bowling Green 51
Tallmadge 76, Aurora 43
Tiffin Calvert 60, Fostoria St. Wendelin 50
Tol. Christian 53, Antwerp 47
Tol. Maumee Valley 65, Lakeside Danbury 61
Tol. St. Francis 79, Fremont Ross 44
Tol. St. John’s 65, Tol. Cent. Cath. 52
Tol. Whitmer 64, Findlay 52
Uniontown Lake 63, Akr. Firestone 40
Upper Sandusky 63, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 36
Van Buren 64, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 29
Van Wert Lincolnview 67, Paulding 61
Vermilion 73, Clyde 42
W. Unity Hilltop 39, Gorham Fayette 30
Wapakoneta 52, Van Wert 42
Warren JFK 75, Garfield Hts. Trinity 49
Wauseon 60, Hamler Patrick Henry 39
Westlake 53, Berea-Midpark 49
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 61, Sylvania Southview 49
Youngs. Boardman 63, Austintown Fitch 51
Division I
Bellefontaine 69, Beavercreek 40
Centerville 44, Piqua 29
Cin. Elder 53, Hamilton 42
Fairborn 66, Troy 58
Fairfield 45, Cin. Sycamore 30
Miamisburg 45, Lebanon 22
Springfield 85, New Carlisle Tecumseh 42
Xenia 67, Kettering Fairmont 37
Division II
Athens 58, Thornville Sheridan 57
Byesville Meadowbrook 90, Millersburg W. Holmes 54
Chillicothe 69, Jackson 29
Cin. Hughes 81, Mt. Orab Western Brown 48
Cin. Wyoming 58, Norwood 37
Circleville Logan Elm 70, Vincent Warren 63, OT
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 62, Madison 48
Day. Chaminade Julienne 67, Waynesville 41
Day. Dunbar 75, Bellbrook 51
New Concord John Glenn 56, Philo 41
Steubenville 65, Uhrichsville Claymont 39
Waverly 66, Gallipolis Gallia 46
Division III
Cin. Clark Montessori 49, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 41
Cin. Madeira 51, Bethel-Tate 38
Cin. N. College Hill 64, Williamsburg 48
Jamestown Greeneview 57, W. Liberty-Salem 56
Minford 58, Ironton 47
Piketon 62, Sardinia Eastern Brown 40
Proctorville Fairland 66, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 33
Southeastern 65, Lynchburg-Clay 62
Versailles 65, Milton-Union 35
Division IV
Covington 48, Ansonia 40
Jackson Center 47, Union City Mississinawa Valley 39
Sidney Fairlawn 72, Bradford 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cornerstone Christian vs. Chagrin Falls, ccd.
Girls Basketball
Division I
Dublin Coffman 93, Galloway Westland 31
Dublin Jerome 65, Cols. DeSales 58
Gahanna Lincoln 59, Delaware Hayes 22
Hilliard Bradley 26, Lancaster 16
Huber Hts. Wayne 74, Clayton Northmont 38
Mt. Notre Dame 53, Cin. Glen Este 44
Pickerington Cent. 44, Westerville Cent. 27
Pickerington N. 62, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 24
Reynoldsburg 78, Marion Harding 33
Springboro 54, Lebanon 31
W. Chester Lakota W. 62, Kings Mills Kings 36
Westerville N. 52, Ashville Teays Valley 17
Division II
Bloom-Carroll 42, Johnstown-Monroe 29
Cin. Mariemont 56, Cin. McNicholas 43
Cols. Independence 33, Delaware Buckeye Valley 28
Goshen 53, Batavia 24
London 46, Plain City Jonathan Alder 39
Division III
Newton Falls 59, Andover Pymatuning Valley 22