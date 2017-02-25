Posted on by

Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Friday, Feb. 24

Boys Basketball

Akr. Hoban 78, Chardon NDCL 33

Akr. Kenmore 73, Norton 49

Akr. SVSM 72, Can. McKinley 54

Arlington 60, Arcadia 26

Ashland 80, Mansfield Madison 60

Ashland Mapleton 68, Norwalk St. Paul 59

Ashtabula Lakeside 75, Warren Howland 71

Avon 46, Olmsted Falls 43

Barnesville 88, Beallsville 35

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 67, McComb 58

Bloomdale Elmwood 69, Fostoria 49

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 49, Hudson 38

Bryan 53, Liberty Center 51

Bucyrus Wynford 37, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 34

Carey 73, Attica Seneca E. 50

Castalia Margaretta 72, Port Clinton 46

Cle. Benedictine 66, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 53

Cle. Cent. Cath. 91, Youngs. Valley Christian 52

Cle. St. Ignatius 76, Chagrin Falls Kenston 65

Cle. VASJ 65, Louisville Aquinas 51

Collins Western Reserve 62, Greenwich S. Cent. 51

Columbus Grove 37, Ada 34

Convoy Crestview 49, Bluffton 35

Crestline 61, Galion 48

Cuyahoga Falls 48, Twinsburg 44, OT

Defiance 63, Lima Shawnee 54

Delphos Jefferson 61, Harrod Allen E. 52

Delphos St. John’s 52, Continental 43

Elmore Woodmore 60, Rossford 51

Elyria 76, Solon 73, OT

Euclid 69, Strongsville 50

Ft. Recovery 48, New Knoxville 41

Garfield Hts. 73, N. Can. Hoover 67

Garrettsville Garfield 68, Beloit W. Branch 59, OT

Genoa Area 61, Millbury Lake 38

Gibsonburg 70, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 38

Grafton Midview 59, N. Ridgeville 55

Green 59, Copley 57

Hanoverton United 57, Lisbon David Anderson 52

Haviland Wayne Trace 67, Ottoville 59

Hicksville 51, Miller City 49

Holland Springfield 64, Maumee 50

Kalida 44, Sherwood Fairview 31

Kent Roosevelt 47, Medina Highland 45

Kenton 79, Celina 57

Lakewood 64, Amherst Steele 56

Leetonia 54, Campbell Memorial 45

Leipsic 56, Ft. Jennings 48

Lexington 75, Bellville Clear Fork 54

Lima Bath 60, Elida 46

Lima Temple Christian 55, Monclova Christian 52

Lorain 64, Cle. Hts. 61

Lorain Clearview 76, Fairview 63

Loudonville 42, Smithville 40

Macedonia Nordonia 89, Wadsworth 86, 2OT

Madison 68, Perry 46

Maple Hts. 78, Bedford 53

Maria Stein Marion Local 77, Coldwater 60

Massillon Jackson 77, Akr. Ellet 68

Medina Buckeye 88, Sullivan Black River 41

Mentor 77, Medina 60

Minster 79, Rockford Parkway 57

Mogadore 68, Hartville Lake Center Christian 65, OT

Monroeville 42, Ashland Crestview 36

Morral Ridgedale 57, Bucyrus 40

N. Baltimore 66, Vanlue 43

N. Olmsted 58, Avon Lake 54

New London 62, Plymouth 47

New Middletown Spring. 75, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 52

New Riegel 63, Fremont St. Joseph 40

Norwalk 55, Tiffin Columbian 48

Oak Harbor 52, Milan Edison 50

Oberlin 43, Rocky River Lutheran W. 34

Oberlin Firelands 60, Sheffield Brookside 41

Old Fort 86, Sandusky St. Mary 70

Ontario 57, Willard 41

Oregon Stritch 76, Northwood 33

Ottawa-Glandorf 71, St. Marys Memorial 52

Painesville Riverside 68, Painesville Harvey 56

Pandora-Gilboa 56, Cory-Rawson 44

Parma Hts. Holy Name 68, Cle. Rhodes 47

Parma Normandy 68, Cle. Max Hayes 45

Parma Padua 55, Mentor Lake Cath. 54

Pemberville Eastwood 57, Tontogany Otsego 39

Perrysburg 76, Napoleon 66

Pettisville 73, Pioneer N. Central 35

Poland Seminary 70, Niles McKinley 55

Richfield Revere 63, Barberton 59

Rittman 66, Rootstown 43

Sandusky Perkins 61, Huron 53

Shaker Hts. 61, Brunswick 50

Shelby 62, Sandusky 47

St. Henry 58, New Bremen 56

Stow-Munroe Falls 51, N. Royalton 48

Swanton 62, Delta 52

Sylvania Northview 67, Bowling Green 51

Tallmadge 76, Aurora 43

Tiffin Calvert 60, Fostoria St. Wendelin 50

Tol. Christian 53, Antwerp 47

Tol. Maumee Valley 65, Lakeside Danbury 61

Tol. St. Francis 79, Fremont Ross 44

Tol. St. John’s 65, Tol. Cent. Cath. 52

Tol. Whitmer 64, Findlay 52

Uniontown Lake 63, Akr. Firestone 40

Upper Sandusky 63, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 36

Van Buren 64, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 29

Van Wert Lincolnview 67, Paulding 61

Vermilion 73, Clyde 42

W. Unity Hilltop 39, Gorham Fayette 30

Wapakoneta 52, Van Wert 42

Warren JFK 75, Garfield Hts. Trinity 49

Wauseon 60, Hamler Patrick Henry 39

Westlake 53, Berea-Midpark 49

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 61, Sylvania Southview 49

Youngs. Boardman 63, Austintown Fitch 51

Division I

Bellefontaine 69, Beavercreek 40

Centerville 44, Piqua 29

Cin. Elder 53, Hamilton 42

Fairborn 66, Troy 58

Fairfield 45, Cin. Sycamore 30

Miamisburg 45, Lebanon 22

Springfield 85, New Carlisle Tecumseh 42

Xenia 67, Kettering Fairmont 37

Division II

Athens 58, Thornville Sheridan 57

Byesville Meadowbrook 90, Millersburg W. Holmes 54

Chillicothe 69, Jackson 29

Cin. Hughes 81, Mt. Orab Western Brown 48

Cin. Wyoming 58, Norwood 37

Circleville Logan Elm 70, Vincent Warren 63, OT

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 62, Madison 48

Day. Chaminade Julienne 67, Waynesville 41

Day. Dunbar 75, Bellbrook 51

New Concord John Glenn 56, Philo 41

Steubenville 65, Uhrichsville Claymont 39

Waverly 66, Gallipolis Gallia 46

Division III

Cin. Clark Montessori 49, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 41

Cin. Madeira 51, Bethel-Tate 38

Cin. N. College Hill 64, Williamsburg 48

Jamestown Greeneview 57, W. Liberty-Salem 56

Minford 58, Ironton 47

Piketon 62, Sardinia Eastern Brown 40

Proctorville Fairland 66, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 33

Southeastern 65, Lynchburg-Clay 62

Versailles 65, Milton-Union 35

Division IV

Covington 48, Ansonia 40

Jackson Center 47, Union City Mississinawa Valley 39

Sidney Fairlawn 72, Bradford 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Cornerstone Christian vs. Chagrin Falls, ccd.

Girls Basketball

Division I

Dublin Coffman 93, Galloway Westland 31

Dublin Jerome 65, Cols. DeSales 58

Gahanna Lincoln 59, Delaware Hayes 22

Hilliard Bradley 26, Lancaster 16

Huber Hts. Wayne 74, Clayton Northmont 38

Mt. Notre Dame 53, Cin. Glen Este 44

Pickerington Cent. 44, Westerville Cent. 27

Pickerington N. 62, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 24

Reynoldsburg 78, Marion Harding 33

Springboro 54, Lebanon 31

W. Chester Lakota W. 62, Kings Mills Kings 36

Westerville N. 52, Ashville Teays Valley 17

Division II

Bloom-Carroll 42, Johnstown-Monroe 29

Cin. Mariemont 56, Cin. McNicholas 43

Cols. Independence 33, Delaware Buckeye Valley 28

Goshen 53, Batavia 24

London 46, Plain City Jonathan Alder 39

Division III

Newton Falls 59, Andover Pymatuning Valley 22

