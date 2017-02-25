Lima area sports calendar

Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Wednesday of each week to The Lima News Sports Department, 3515 Elida Road, Lima, OH 45807. Events can be faxed to 419-229-2926 or e-mailed to [email protected]

AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM

Bluffton

Bluffton Family Recreation is providing youth after school programs from Feb. 26 to April 7. For more details call Bluffton Family Recreation at 419-358-4150, or visit the facility at 215 Snider Road in Bluffton.

ARCHERY

Allen County Archers

The Allen County Archers, at the corner of state Route 117 and Defiance Trail, have monthly shoots planned. A traditional shoot is held the third Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Beginning in March and running through September, the Allen County Archers will be holding two day shooting events the first Saturday and Sunday of every month. For details, call Neil Wallace at 567-825-7109.

Columbus Grove

The Columbus Grove Archers will have the indoor traditional shoots at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesdays all winter. The Columbus Grove Archers will also be holding Thursday competition at 7 p.m.

BASEBALL

Lima

Apex Sports Zone registration is open for the March/April Hitting League. The six week league will start the week of March 13. The hitting league is designed to allow teams of four (8u through high school) to get fun and competitive swings inside the cage. Games are Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Cost is $45 a player or $180 a team. To register or for more information go to www.ApexSportsZone.com - or call 567-712-7175

Hitting tunnels available now at Apex Sports Zone. Don’t wait for the weather to clear up. Come in and book a time to hit in our two professional, indoor, turf batting cages. For more information on rates and availability, go to www.ApexSportsZone.com or call 567-712-7175

St. Marys

The St. Marys Baseball Assoc. will again be hosting the Father’s Day Classic baseball tournament. This will be held June 16-18 at KC Geiger Park in St. Marys. There will be four separate divisions: 9U, 10U, 11U, and 12U, with awards for each division. Teams are guaranteed three games. Entry fee is $225. For more information, contact Russ at 419-733-4527 or email at [email protected]

Delphos

The eighth annual Nathan Miller Memorial Baseball Tournament will be June 2-4 at the Delphos Stadium Park. The tournament is a 16-20 team tournament for boys age 11-12 years old (age cutoff is April 1). The tournament will be pool play with a 3-game guarantee. Players must be from the same school district. Awesome awards are given. Cost is $150. Deadline to enter is May 12. For more information contact Sam Miller (567-825-8631) or Brent Binkley (419-235-7919).

Elida

The Elida BYAA will be conducting registration for youth boys baseball. All participants must live in or attend Elida local school districts and be in grades K-6th grade. Registration will be held from 9 a.m. to noon March 4 and 11 and from 6-9 p.m. March 8-9 Registration will be at the Elida Elementary school and forms can be printed off at www.byaa.com. For more information or questions, contact Matt Burton at 419-204-6131.

BASKETBALL

Lima

Apex Sports Zone is now offering an Adult Basketball League. The six week league will start the week of March 20 and will be played on Thursday evenings. Cost per team is $450. For more information go to www.ApexSportsZone.com or call 567-712-7175.

Lima

The Northwest Ohio Basketball Club will be holding tryouts for boys wanting to play on a traveling basketball team in grades 5-8 on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. and for boys in 9-11 Sunday, March 26. This is a traveling AAU team that travels throughout the late spring and summer. It has been a successful program since 1997. Try Outs will be at the Van Wert YMCA (241 W. Main Street, Van Wert, Ohio). For more information please contact Coach Rob Welch at 419-238-3620 or email [email protected]

Bath

The 14th annual Bath girls 5-6 grade basketball tournament will be held March 11-12. Entry fee is $125 per team with Saturday pool play and single elimination tournament Sunday. The event will only take 24 teams per grade. Call Mike Frey at 419-234-2400 or send email to [email protected] to register.

The 14th annual Bath Boys 5-6 grade basketball tournament will be held March 18-19. Entry fee is $125 per team with Saturday pool play and single elimination tournament Sunday. The event will only take 24 teams per grade. Please call Mike Frey at (419) 234-2400 or email at [email protected] to register.

Delphos

The the 12th annual Wildcat fourth, fifth and sixth grade tournament will be held March 10-12 at Delphos Jefferson School. This is for boys teams. There will be separate divisions for each grade level. Each team will be guaranteed a minimum of three games. Entry fee for this event is $125. For more information, Coach Mark Jettinghoff at (419) 230-9569.

Delphos

The 12th annual Wildcat fourth, fifth and sixth grade tournament will be held March 17-19 at Delphos Jefferson High School. This is for girls teams. There will be separate divisions for each grade level. Each team will be guaranteed a minimum of three games. Entry fee for this event is $125. For more information, Coach Doug Geary at (567) 204-1524.

Lima

The Lima YMCA will be conducting a men’s basketball for individuals over the age of 18. The league begins March 8 and game times will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m Wednesdays. Registration has begun and the league will be limited to eight teams. Team fees are $500 and teams must pay fee at the time of registration.

Lima

The 16th Annual Bean City Challenge boys basketball tournament will take place April 8-9 in Lima, and will be held at many schools in the area (Lima Senior High School and all three middle schools and Heritage elementary, OSU-Lima, Perry HS, LCC, Elida HS and MS, and Bradfield Center and The Axis recreation centers). More than 100 teams between 4 and 11 grade participated last year. The cost is $275 per team and each team is guaranteed at least 3 games. To register, go to ohioyouthbasketball.com or contact Warren Pughsley at 419-371-4811.

FOOTBALL

Bluffton

Bluffton Family Recreation is accepting registrations for flag football which will run from March 27 to May 6, with games being played Saturday mornings. Practice times will be up to the coaches, though most teams have practiced at 6 p.m. Monday nights. The deadline to register is March 19. For more details or to register call Bluffton Family Recreation at 419-358-4150, or visit the facility at 215 Snider Road in Bluffton.

Lima

The Lima YMCA spring flag football league for 6 to 8 years-old will be holding registration Feb. 22 to March 24. Practice begins April 3 and games begin April 19. The fee is $25 for YMCA members and $50 for non members.

GOLF

Lima

The 2017 Lima City Golf Men’s Tournament will take place June 21-25 at courses throughout the Lima area. The tournament will open Wednesday, June 21, for the Senior Flights at Colonial Golfers Club and the Open Flight will begin qualifying rounds at Hidden Creek. Thursday, June 22, begins the Championship Flight at Hidden Creek with two rounds of play. The Senior Flights will play Bluffton while the Open Flights will play at the Oaks which comes aboard for the 2017 tournament. All flights will play at Shawnee Country Club from June 23 through June 25. Online registration and additional details will soon be available at limacitygolf.com.

LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION

Lima

The Lima Family YMCA will be offering American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification classes each Wednesday from March 8 to April 12 at 10 p.m. Water pre-screening dates will be March 1 at 6 p.m. or on March 4 at noon. The certification class is a combination of classroom learning time and pool sessions for skill development. At the end of the program, participants must pass a written exam and a practical skill exam to complete their certification. Certification is valid for two years. Participants must be 15-years-old before the last day of the class and be able to swim 300 yards continually using rhythmic breathing and breath control, tread water for two minutes with legs only and retrieve a brick from the bottom of the pool. Certification also includes Red Cross CPR for the professional rescuer.

The fee is $200 for members and $225 for non members.

Dates for recertifcation workshops at the Lima Family YMCA will be April 1 at noon and April 30 at noon. The fee is $90 for members and $115 for non members.

PICKLEBALL

Lima

Pickleball is played at Bradfield Center from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. All skill levels are welcome.

Lima

The Lima YMCA is holding open pickleball play from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday (appointment only). Free for YMCA members and $3 per visit for nonmembers or $20 per month for non members (unlimited play). Individuals can register online at limaymca.net.

Van Wert

The YMCA of Van Wert County will be holding a multi-divisional pickleball tournament. The tournament will be held Saturday, April 15 with the first game slated to begin at 9 a.m. All divisions are doubles play. Divisions will be co-ed, men’s, women’s and seniors (55+). Teams are guaranteed 3 games in a round robin tournament with an entry fee of $20 per person, per division.

To register for the tournament or for more information, contact Briana Geiger, YMCA Program Director at [email protected] or call the Van Wert YMCA at 419.238.0443 or visit www.vwymca.org.

PERSONAL PROTECTION WORKSHOP

Lima

The Lima YMCA will be conducting a professional protection workshop from 9 a.m. to noon March 18. Lima YMCA instructor Mark Hunter, who has 29 years of experience, will be overseeing the classes. The fee is $10 for YMCA members and $30 for non members. Individuals will get training on common grabs and holds, how to handle violent physical attacks and nuisance date situation.

RUN/WALKS

Delphos

The annual Run Your Ashes Off 5K will be held March 1. Race takes off at 5:30 p..m from the Delphos St. John’s Annex located at 722 South Jefferson St. Race day registration begins 4:45 to 5:15 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults which includes a t-shirt and $15 for students. Questions please contact Linda Schulte 419-549-6933 or Julie Rode 419-230-3485. All proceeds benefit St. Vincent DePaul Society.

SHOOTING

Lima Sabres

The Lima Sabres has various shooting events. Thursday Trap Practice and League is 4 p.m. weekly. Junior Wednesday morning trap practice is 9 a.m. to noon weekly, weather permitting. For additional information, go to limasabres.com or visit on Facebook.

SOCCER

Lima

Apex Sports Zone registration is now open for the March session of indoor soccer. Leagues will be held for u12, u14, high school, and adult. Leagues will begin the week of March 18 and run through May 6. All youth and high school games will be held Sunday afternoons. Adults will be held Sunday and Thursday evenings. To register or for more information go tod www.ApexSportsZone.com or call 567-712-7175

Lima

Ohio Extreme Soccer Club is now open for Spring Soccer Registration for boys and girls ages 4-10. Practices and games will begin in April. Deadline to Register is March 31. To register or for more information go to www.OhioExtremeSC.com.

Lima

The Lima YMCA Spring soccer league for 4-year-olds to sixth grade will be having registration until March 24. Practices begin April 3 and games begin April 18. The fee is $25 for YMCA members and $50 for non members.

SOFTBALL

Umpire training course

The Fifth District Umpires Association is offering an OHSAA approved softball umpiring course to become an OHSAA certified softball umpire. There is a tremendous need for new softball umpires and this is an accelerated course to help new umpires to learn as quickly as possible. This course is open to adults and high school students of all ages. The prospective umpire will receive over 25 hours of instruction on the playing rules and mechanics (positions, movement, signals, related topics and handling game situation. Course Sessions are: March 3 6 p.m., Ruihley Park Pavilion, 315 W. Williams St., Archbold, OH 43502; March 4 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ruihley Park Pavilion, 315 W. Williams St., Archbold, OH 43502; March 5, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ruihley Park Pavilion, 315 W. Williams St., Archbold, OH 43502; March 6, 6-9 p.m. Ruihley Park Pavilion, 315 W. Williams St., Archbold, OH 43502. Participants are expected to attend every course session. But, if necessary, make-up sessions may be scheduled with the instructor. Course fees are $130. Registration and payment must be completed online with OHSAA prior to the first class. To register and pay, type the link below into your browser. http://officials.myohsaa.org/logon. For additional information contact, Ned Ewers, e-mail: [email protected] , phone: 419-439-6047.

Elida

Elida BYAA will be conducting registration for youth girls softball. All participants for youth boys and girls track must live or attend Elida local school districts and be in grades K-6th grade. Registration will be held on March 4 and 11 from 9 a.m. to noon and March 8-9 from 6-9 p.m. Registration will be at the Elida Elementary schoo and forms can be printed from www.byaa.com. For more information or questions contact Jack Sackinger at 419-203-7580.

TRACK AND FIELD

Elida

Elida BYAA will be conducting registration for youth boys and girls tracks. All participants for youth boys and girls track must live or attend Elida local school districts and be in grades K-6th grade. Registration will be held from 9 a.m. to noon March 4 and 11 and from 6-9 p.m. March 8-9 . Registration will be at the Elida Elementary school and forms can be printed from www.byaa.com. For more information or questions contact Brandon Blaine at 419-233-4014.

VOLLEYBALL

Lima

Apex Sports Zone is now offering an Adult Volleyball League. The six week league will start the week of March 20 and games will be played Wednesday evenings. Cost per team is $450. For more information please check go to www.ApexSportsZone.com or call 567-712-7175