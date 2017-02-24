Ohio Northern blocks upset attempt in women’s Ohio Athletic Conference tourney semifinal

ADA — Ohio Northern’s Amy Bullimore said no to Marietta.

Not once, but twice.

Bullimore blocked two shots in the final four seconds to help Ohio Northern hold on to a 61-60 victory over Marietta in the women’s basketball Ohio Athletic Conference tournament semifinals Thursday at the King Horn Center.

“I just got to the gap and couldn’t let my teammates down,” Bullimore said. “I knew I had to finish the game off strong,” Bullimore said.

ONU (26-0), ranked No. 5 in the nation, will meet Wilmington (18-9) in the OAC tournament championship game at 3 p.m. Saturday at ONU. The winner will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III National Tournament.

Marietta ends its year 16-11.

ONU led 61-60 with Marietta taking the ball out under its own basket with 4.2 seconds to go. The ball was quickly fed to Jordanna Rauch, who used a running, right-handed hook shot from the heart of the lane.

Block Bullimore.

Rauch quickly pulled in the rebound and with a second to go fired a 15-footer from the right side of the lane.

Once again, block Bullimore.

As soon as the ball hit the floor, Polar Bears’ victory celebration broke out.

“I get after her (when Bullimore goes up for a block), but that was a good time to do it,” ONU coach Michele Durand said with a smile.

The game was close most of the way, unlike ONU’s two previous wins over Marietta, including an 82-43 victory over the Pioneers Saturday at ONU.

The 6-foot-1 junior Bullimore (Little Miami) finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and five blocks.

Britt Lauck had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists for ONU.

ONU guard Courtney Cramer had seven points, eight rebounds and held Marietta sparkplug Amisha Herd to 11 points, two in the second half.

“Defense is about heart and effort and I wanted to win with this team,” Cramer said. “So it was easy to sit down and do your job.’’

Jenna Dirksen had eight points for ONU.

Brooke Borich had 15 points for Marietta, while Rauch had 11.

“Give credit to Marietta,” Durant said. “They played very very well.”

ONU played without its backup post player, freshman Emily Mescher (Marion Local), who suffered a broken foot in practice this week.

Marietta came out flying all over the court and Herd hounded Lauck wherever she went. Not only did she make it hard for Lauck to get free, she limited the tosses to Bullimore down low.

ONU led 34-30 at the half, by having the advantage on the boards.

“Playing (and beating) a team three times is super hard to do,” Cramer said. “So we weren’t surprised they came out like they did. They had nothing to lose and they played a really good game.”

Durant said, “I thought they came to play a tournament game and we just came to play a game.’’

The Polar Bears started the third quarter with a 13-3 run to pull out to a 47-33 lead with 5:30 left in the third. Keying the run was Bullimore, who scored eight of those points.

“I think when we run in transition we get more opportunities (down low), because they can’t double (me) on the fastbreak,” Bullimore said.

ONU led 53-43 after three.

The Polar Bears bounced from a man to a 2-3 zone in the second half and in the final quarter Rauch and Borich both hit open 3-pointers over the zone.

That keyed Marietta’s 11-0 run to get within 57-56 with 3:42 to go.

Bullimore’s 7-footer gave ONU a 61-58 lead, but Rauch answered with a 17-footer to get Marietta within 61-60 with 1:58 to go.

ONU had the ball with 15 seconds left, with a 61-60 lead, but Dirksen’s shot was blocked and the Polar Bears were called for a shot-clock violation.

That set up the final flurry at the end.

ONU shot 37 percent from the field and was 3 of 16 on 3-pointers.

Marietta shot 32 percent from the field and was 6 of 21 on 3-pointers.

ONU won the boards, 45-35.

“We’ve never won an OAC tournament championship so we’re excited to have another shot,” Cramer said.

Ohio Northern’s Amy Bullimore looks for an open teammate against Marietta’s Jenna Andersen, left, and Corrie Burkhardt during Thursday night’s Ohio Athletic Conference tournament semifinal at the ONU Sports Center. See more game photos at LimaScores.com. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ONU-Womens-vs-Marietta-DS2.jpg Ohio Northern’s Amy Bullimore looks for an open teammate against Marietta’s Jenna Andersen, left, and Corrie Burkhardt during Thursday night’s Ohio Athletic Conference tournament semifinal at the ONU Sports Center. See more game photos at LimaScores.com. Ohio Northern’s Lindsey Black (23) and Tori Wyss, an Ada graduate, go after a loose ball against Marietta’s Jo Herd-Middlebrooks during Thursday night’s Ohio Athletic Conference tournament semifinal at the ONU Sports Center. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ONU-Womens-vs-Marietta-DS8.jpg Ohio Northern’s Lindsey Black (23) and Tori Wyss, an Ada graduate, go after a loose ball against Marietta’s Jo Herd-Middlebrooks during Thursday night’s Ohio Athletic Conference tournament semifinal at the ONU Sports Center. Ohio Northern’s Courtney Cramer grabs a rebound during Thursday night’s Ohio Athletic Conference tournament semifinal at the ONU Sports Center. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ONU-Womens-vs-Marietta-DS6.jpg Ohio Northern’s Courtney Cramer grabs a rebound during Thursday night’s Ohio Athletic Conference tournament semifinal at the ONU Sports Center.

By Tom Usher [email protected]

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.