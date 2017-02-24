St. Marys wins boys bowling district

ROSSFORD — St. Marys held on to defeat Woodmore and claim Thursday night’s Division II boys bowling district at Interstate Lanes.

The Roughriders held a 2,925-2,841 advantage heading into the baker games and finished with a 4,094-4,082 edge to claims the title. Coldwater finished third (4,062) to also earn the last team state spot.

Lexington got out of the gate strongly with St Marys and Shawnee in hot pursuit.

Coldwater made a move in game two with a score of 1,039 and appeared on its way to yet another district title and state berth. Shawnee held second off a team game of 1,019, 14 pins behind the Cavaliers .

Shawnee stumbled in game three with a 864 total and St Henry made a move with a 990 game.

“It just got away from us, it got ugly,” Shawnee assistant coach Shelley Ambroza said. “We tripped up and teams got hot and got around us.”

Woodmore got real hot especially in the baker round with a six game set of 1,241. St Marys rolled a 1,169 in the bakers to hold first. St Henry finished fourth (4,037), one spot ahead of Shawnee (4,014). Van Wert was sixth (3,865).

Cavalier Coach Rick Hartings praised the work of his team. “Our last baker was 147 and both St. Marys and Woodmore were able to get around us. I am pleased with how we were able to hold together and we will have another shot at competing in Columbus.” It was clear that he expects the Cavaliers to grow from the Thursday performance.

“Cory Whitacre still shot very well for us which was great to see. He was high for the evening with a 650.”

Trey Buehler of St Henry (645), Skyler Briggs of Shawnee (643) and Nick Kearney of Wauseon (641) advanced as individuals.

St. Marys was paced by Kelsey Shannon with a 625 followed by Austin Cook (606) and Gunner Kruse (601) and Logan Dircksen (597).