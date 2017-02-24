Lima area results

High Schools
Boys Basketball
Pandora-Gilboa 49, Continental 40
At Continental
Pandora
Jared Breece 10, Cooper McCullough 10, Drew Johnson 20, Riley Larcom 9. Totals: 14–16–20.
Continental
Tyler Brecht 3, Trevor Williamson 4, Wade Stauffer 11, Caleb Olds 8, Jacob Williams 10, Chris Potts 2, Alex Hale 2. Totals: 15–7–40.
Score by quarters:
Pandora` 11 ` 15` 8 ` 15`–`49
Continental` 9 ` 9` 12` 10`–`40
3-point goals: PG – McCullough 2, Johnson 2; C – Brecht 1, Stauffer 2.
Records: Continental 13-8, 4-3 PCL; P-G 15-6, 6-1 PCL.
JV score: P-G – 37, Continental – 31.
Ayersville 65, Miller City 51
At Miller City
Ayersville
Miller 10, Lawson 9, Adelington 13, Schlachter 17, McGuire 8, Dales 3, Martinez 10. Totals: 17–25–65.
Miller City
Justin Snyder 3, Mark Kuhlman 15, Jacob Kuhlman 2, Jacob Schimmoeller 2, Tyler Schroeder 3, Matt Niese 4, Noah Otto 12, Wesley Gerten 4, Luke Lammers 6. Totals: 19–4–51.
Score by quarters:
Ayersville` 14 ` 18` 12 ` 21`–`65
Miller City` 7 ` 14` 14` 16`–`51
3-point goals: A – Lawson 1, Adelington 1, McGuire 1, Martinez 3; MC – Snyder 1, M. Kuhlman 4, Otto 2, Lammers 2.
Northwest Central Conference
All-NWCC
Player of the Year: Jakoby Lane-Harvey (Perry)
Coach of the Year: Matt Tabler (P)
First Team
Jakoby Lane-Harvey (P), Kobe Glover (P), Brody Bowman (Temple Christian), Trevor Dotson (Upper Scioto Valley), Kameron Lee (Lehman Catholic) Chase Rose (USV)
Second Team
Orion Monford (P), Trey Hekmlinger (Riverside), Trevor Stover (Ridgemont), Seth Hohlbein (TC)
Honorable Mention
Zach Wilhelm (Hardin Northern), Shawn Weihrauch (HN), Dylan Arnold (LC), Preston Rodgers (LC), Lamonte Sparks (P), Logan Dray (P), Tyler Sanford (Riv), Hunter Kreglow (R), Noah Howell (TC), Ty Callahan (TC), Wyatt Daniels (USV), Wayne Lowery (USV), Kurtis Bowersock (Waynesfield-Goshen), Jaden Maxwell (WG)
Girls Basketball
Sectionals
Division I
Start 71, Lima Senior 42
At Fostoria
Lima Senior
Ajohlon Bullock 2, Taja Oglesbee 11, Lexi Williamas 5, Talor Washington 5, Latoine Cowan 10, Missy Jackson 10, Kierre James 10. Totals: 17–10–42.
Start
Taylor Jagielski 2, Jackson 5, Perdue 13, K. Easley 5, A. Easley 17, Worthy 7, Dumas 13, White 9. Totals: 25–15–71.
Score by quarters:
Lima Senior` 2 ` 16` 19 ` 5`–`42
Start` 20 ` 14` 15` 23`–`72
3-point goals: LS – Oglesbee 3, Jackson 2, James 1; Start – Jackson 2, A. Easley 1, Worthy 2, White 1.
Records: Start 19-2, Lima Senior 10-14.
Northwest Central Conference
All-NWCC
Player of the Year: Emily Patton (Upper Scioto Valley)
Coach of the Year: Tim Weyant (Ridgemont)
First Team
Emily Patton (USV), Priscilla Howland (Ridgemont), Holly Wilson (Hardin Northern), Shelby Spradlin (USV), Ashton Dye (HN), Marissa Davis (Riverside), Kaycee Carroll (USV)
Second Team
Hannah Fogt (Lehman Catholic), Bailie Barrington (Waynesfield-Goshen), Meadow Cromer (Ridge), Kayla Wicker (WG)
Honorable Mention
Kamryn Hopson (HN), Bailee Waller (HN), Alana O’Leary (LC), Grace Martin (LC), Kyazia Healey (Perry), E’Nautica Crockett (P), Shaylee McGrath (Ridge), Faith Jenkins (Rid), Shelby Giles (Riv), Aubrey Stillings (Riv), Alyssa Miller (USV), Haley Hunsicker (USV), Cassidy Craig (WG), Madison Buffenbarger (WG)
Colleges
Men’s Basketball
WHAC quarterfinals
UM-Dearborn 61,
UNOH 54
At UNOH
UM-Dearborn
Xavier Crofford 16, Jason Penn 13, Marcus Williams 11, Jeff Cain 2, Ashton Curd 8, Alex Hagel 8, Cody Kegley 3. Totals: 22-11-61.
UNOH
Sadeeq Bello 14, Lawrence Jackson 12, Ziar Anderson 4, Willis Mackey 4, Nate Bradley 2, Corbin Pierce 10, Trey Guilliam 3, Desmond Duke 3, Ray Beatty 2. Totals: 20–6–54.
3-point goals: UM-D Crofford, Williams 2, Hagel 2, Kegley; UNOH – Bello 4, Jackson 2, Pierce, Guilliam.
Records: UM-D 20-11, UNOH 18-13.
Women’s Basketball
Ohio Northern 61, Marietta 60
At ONU
Marietta
Anderson 4, Herd 11, Borich 15, Rauch 11, Burkhardt 8, Herd-Middlebrooks 3, Enochs 4, Barker 3, Woods 1. Totals: 19–16–60.
ONU
Britt Lauck 12, Courtney Cramer 7, Amauria Campbell 5, Jenna Dirksen 8, Amy Bullimore 14, Abby Weeks 4, Lindsey Black 7, Tori Wyss 4. Totals: 21–16–61.
Score by quarters:
Marietta` 17 ` 13` 13 ` 17`–`60
ONU` 19 ` 15` 19` 8`–`61
3-point goals: ONU – Lauck 2, Cramer 1; M – Borich 2, Rauch 2, Herd-Middlebrooks 1, Barker 1.
Records: ONU 26-0; Marietta 16-1.