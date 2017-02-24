Top NWCC honors go to Lane-Harvey, Patton in basketball

LIMA — Perry’s Jakoby Lane-Harvey and Upper Scioto Valley’s Emily Patton have received basketball player of the year honors in the Northwest Central Conference.

Perry’s Matt Tabler and Ridgemont’s Tim Weyant were named the top coaches for boys and girls respectively.

Joining Lane-Harvey on the boys first team were Perry’s Kobe Glover, Temple Christian’s Brody Bowman, USV’s Trevor Dotson and Chase Rose and Lehman Catholic’s Kameron Lee.

Shelby Spradlin and Kaycee Carroll joined teammate Patton on the girls first team along with Ridgemont’s Priscilla Howland, Hardin Northern’s Holly Wilson and Ashton Dye and Riverside’s Marissa Davis.

Boys Basketball

Pandora-Gilboa 49, Continental 40

CONTINENTAL — The visiting Rockets (15-6) clinched the outright Putnam County League crown at 6-1

P-G held a 11-9 edge at the end of the first quarter and built a lead of 26-18 by halftime. Continental cut the margin to 34-30 going into the fourth quarter but the Rockets outscored the Pirates 15-10 in the final period.

Drew Johnson had 20 points and Jared Breece and Cooper McCullough each scored 10 for P-G, which won the rebound battle 21-18 and had 11 turnovers to Continental’s nine. The Rockets also connected on 16 of their 20 free-throw attempts. Drew Johnson 20, Riley Larcom 9. Totals: 14–16–20.

Wade Stauffer had 11 points and Jacob Williams scored 10 and had six rebounds for the Pirates (13-8, 4-3 PCL).

Ayersville 65, Miller City 51

MILLER CITY — Mark Kuhlman had 15 points and Noah Otto scored 12 for Miller City (12-8).

State swimming

Division II

CANTON — The Celina team of Justin Fleagle, Garrett Weininger, Keaton McMurray and Mason Baker had the fastest time in the 200 freestyle relay (1:26.36) during Thursday’s preliminaries at C.T. Branin Natatorium.

Wapak’s Ryan Schneider, Kurt Schlenker, Joey Metzger and Michael Johnston were 13th (1:30.02) and Shawnee’s Jacob Magula, Charlie Spyker, Cooper Conley and Chris Soules were 22nd (1:32.01).

The top eight in each swim event qualify for today’s A final and the next eight will compete in the B final.

Fleagle, Ian Darras, Grant Guggenbiller and Baker were sixth (1:37.24) in the 200 medley relay with Magula, Gabe Williams, Brett Basinger and Soules finishing 19th (1:42.07) and Johnston, Tristan Gesler, Schneider, Nate Miller finishing 20th (1:42.09).

In the 100 backstroke, Fleagle was sixth (51.29), Indian Lake’s Skyler Tavenner was 12th (52.9), Ottawa-Glandorf’s Ben Sealts was 14th (53.66) and Johnston was 23rd (55.56)

In the 50-yard freestyle, Fleagle was eighth (21.34) with Baker and McMurray finishing 10th (21.64) and 12th (21.8) respectively. Tavenner tied Baker for 10th. Soules was 19th (22.12). Soules was also 12th in the 100 freestyle (47.99).

Weininger, Grant Guggenbiller, McMurray and Baker were 11th (3:18.38) and Schneider, Schlenker, Metzger and Johnston were 12th (3:18.38) in the 400 freestyle relay.

McMurray was 16th (52.81) and Schneider was 21st (53.95) in the 100 butterfly. Ottawa-Glandorf’s Ben Sealts was 23rd in the 200 IM (2:02.01).

In the girls competition, O-G’s Briana Fenbert was 10th in the 50 freestyle (24.35)

Brooke Kleman, Kennedy Schmenk, Sydney Porinchok and Fenbert were 15th in the 200 freestyle relay with Celina’s Kenzie Conn, Zoe Rolfes, Amanda Slechter and McKenna Black finishing 21st (1:42.22) and Lima Central Catholic’s Anna Janowski, Cassie Rose, Jenna Rose and Madison Gendreau were 23rd (1:43.06).

The 200 medley relay team of Conn, Paige Duncan, Slechter and Black was 20th (1:53.49), Wapak’s Jordyn Law, Mya Hager, Madelyn Moody and Abbi Gesler were 23rd (1:54.45) and Morgan Sealts, Brooke Kleman, Sydney Porinchok and Fenbert were 24th (1:54.98).

Ada’s Klava Katayama was 17th (53.63) and Conn was 22nd (54.25) in the 100 freestyle. Gendreau was 19th (59.43) in the 100 backstroke.

The D-II finals area scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. today.

Colleges

UM-Dearborn 61, UNOH 54

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio (18-13) attempted a late comeback, but the University of Michigan-Dearborn (20-11) iced the game with a series of free throws and advanced to the semifinal round of the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference tournament.

Sadeeq Bello’s 14 points and seven assists paced the host Racers while Willis Mackey pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds. Lawrence Jackson and Corbin Pierce followed the offensive attack with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Area roundup

