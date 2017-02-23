Columbus Grove’s Bellman, Schroeder receive top NWC honors

Columbus Grove’s Paige Bellman has been selected as the 2016-17 Northwest Conference Player of the Year in voting by the league’s girls basketball coaches. Bellman was a unanimous selection, receiving 120 points. Grove’s Jade Clement, last year’s player of the year, finished second in the balloting with 110 points followed by Crestview’s Paige Motycka (107).

Grove’s Brian Schroeder, who led the Bulldogs to the conference championship, was selected as the Coach of the Year.

Joining Bellman, Clement and Motycka on the first team were Bluffton’s Alivia Koenig, Ada’s Haley Wyss and Delphos Jefferson’s Sarah Miller. Bellman, Clement and Koening were repeat first team selections from last year.

Girls basketball

Sectionals

Division II

Napoleon 47, Elida 27

SPENCERVILLE — Napoleon advanced to play Wapakoneta at 8 p.m. Saturday at Spencerville. No other information was received about this game by deadline.

Defiance 28, Van Wert 14

SPENCERVILLE — Defiance will play Kenton at 6:15 p.m. Saturday at Spencerville. No other information was received about this game by deadline.

Division III

Patrick Henry 42, Paulding 30

WAPAKONETA — Patrick Henry advanced to play Fort Recovery at 8 p.m. Saturday at Wapakoneta. Briana Townley had 10 points for Paulding.

Fort Recovery 63, Parkway 32

WAPAKONETA — Kiah Wendel, Carley Stone and Jocelyn Kaiser each had 12 points for Fort Recovery. Sophia Miller scored six for Parkway.

Division IV

Wayne Trace 54, Kalida 42

BLUFFTON — Wayne Trace will next play North Baltimore at 8 p.m. Saturday at Bluffton High School. Sarah Klausing had 19 points and Lauren Langhals scored 11 for Kalida.

North Baltimore 46,

Pandora-Gilboa 44

BLUFFTON — Alexa Maag had 10 points and Brittany Hovest and Kristen Mullins each scored nine for Pandora-Gilboa.

State diving

Keck finishes 3rd

CANTON — Coldwater’s Caleb Keck finished third in the boys Division II 1-meter competition with 454.85 points behind winner Noah Vigran (534 points) from Cincinnati Indian Hill and runner-up Peter Nachtwey (456.1) of Chagrin Falls at the C.T. Branin Natatorium.

Shawnee’s Brock Fletcher (425.65) was sixth and Wapakoneta’s Shannon Donaghey (322.95) finished 15th. T.J. Mele of St. Marys was eliminated in the semifinals, finishing 20th overall (200.25).

Celina’s Sawyer Weitzel finished eighth overall in the girls Division II competition with 397.95 points. Kamryn Goodrick from Chesterland West Geauga was the winner with 468.3 points. Alison Sandberg of St. Marys was unable to advance out of the opening round, finishing 21st with 156.3 points.

Boys basketball

FINDLAY — Liberty-Benton (19-3) finished 11-0 in the Blanchard Valley Conference. Grant Schroeder (19), Dylan Schroeder (15), Jordan Berger (13) and Grant Rader (11) all scored in double digits for Leipsic (13-8, 8-3 BVC).

Time change

PERRY TOWNSHIP — Saturday’s Perry at McComb junior varsity game will start at 3:30 p.m. with the varsity encounter to follow.

Track & field

Hughes signs

Crestview’s Katie Hughes has signed a letter of intent to compete at Defiance College.

Colleges

Men’s soccer

Kinkopf honored

ADA — Ohio Northern’s Matt Kinkopf has been named a First Team All-American by D3Soccer.com for the 2016 season.

Kinkopf also garnered First Team All-America honors from the National Soccer Coaches Association of America.

Area roundup

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.