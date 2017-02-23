LCC rallies past Ridgemont

BATH TOWNSHIP — Throughout the year, Lima Central Catholic has found itself in several holes but have found ways to get wins.

Against Ridgemont in the Division IV sectional opener, the Thunderbirds did it again.

Down 42-29 going into the final quarter, the Thunderbirds rallied to outscore the Golden Gophers 17-8 in the final eight minutes to pick up the hard fought, 56-50 victory Wednesday night.

With the win the Thunderbirds advance to the sectional final Saturday against New Bremen at 8 p.m at Bath High School. Ridgemont ends its season with a 16-7 record.

“We get ourselves in holes all the time and are very good at digging ourselves out,” said LCC head coach Katie Krieg. “Even if we are 10 points down I never think we are out of a game. Our girls have a lot of heart and a lot of drive and sometimes we don’t have a lot of mental focus so once we get it together we are good.”

Ridgemont head coach said Tim Weyant said his team simply ran out of gas.

“I knew it was going to take four quarters,” Weyant said. “ They gave it their all. I think the pressure got to us at the end and we have a tough time.”

Weyant added that his team has had emotional week with the loss of one of their players, Keegan McKee, who was killed in an automobile accident last Thursday.

“This group has been through a lot and not just what happened to Keegan but we had some earlier problems in the year,” said Weyant, who added that he felt the team was focused and they showed that in the first three quarters. “But we will be back next year.”

Thunderbird Madison Stolly spearheaded the comeback in the final stanza with 16 of her 25 points coming in the final stanza. The senior standout did most of her damage at the line by hitting 11-of-13 in crunch time.

“She is a good player and we knew we weren’t going to stop her but we just wanted to try and contain her,” Weyant said. “There at the end she showed what kind of player she is by taking over.”

Prior to LCC’s big fourth quarter, the Golden Gophers, riding a lot of emotion and getting plenty of fan support, came out with a purpose. Led by Priscilla Howland and Sydney Totten, Ridgemont grabbed the early 18-12 lead after the first period.

LCC’s Rosie Williams, who finished with 14 points, scored seven points in the first quarter.

In the second period, the Golden Gophers continued to battle and opened up a double-digit lead 28-18 with 5:52 left after Totten knocked down her second bucket of the quarter. The two teams traded buckets down for the next five minutes and by the time the buzzer sounded for halftime, Ridgemont remained ahead by 10, 32-22.

The Golden Gophers looked to position themselves for the win after outscoring LCC 10-7 in the third quarter to open up the 13-point advantage.

We picked up our intensity with the full court pressure (in the second half),” Krieg said. “They were getting great looks and every roll and they were getting points from girls that normally don’t score so we amped up our pressure and I then we got some transition points and we got some steals and I think that is what gave us momentum in the fourth quarter to turn it around.”

For the Golden Gophers, Howland produced a double-double after scoring 20 points and grabbing 15 rebounds.

“She (Howland) is a hustler and she is not tall but she plays taller than she is,” Krieg said.

New Bremen 50,

Waynesfield-Goshen 48

New Bremen’s Hanna Tenkman’s short jumper with 2.1 seconds lifted the Cardinals to a 50-48 win over Waynesfield-Goshen in the Division IV sectional Thursday night.

The Tigers got one final desperation shot from Kayla Wicker at the buzzer but the ball bounced off the back of the rim.

New Bremen will play LCC in the sectional final Saturday at 8 p.m. Waynesfield-Goshen ends its season with a 6-13 mark.

“At this point in the season it is just about surviving,” New Bremen head coach Chris Burden said. “We get to move on. That was a good game plan from Coach (Nathan Swaney) there. Credit to our girls for getting the job done on the defensive end and making plays and shots when it counted.”

In the see-saw affair, New Bremen owned a 46-40 lead with a little under two minutes to play. But Waynesfield-Goshen’s Madison Buffenbarger popped a 3-pointer to slice the lead in half with 1:22 left in the game.

After missing the front end of a one-and-one with 56 seconds left, the Tigers cut the lead to one, 46-45 after a bucket from Lynsey Lowe. Two successful free throws opened the lead back to three, 48-45, with 20 seconds left.

But Buffenbarger came through for a second time when she swished a 3-pointer from the right hand corner to knot the score at 48-48.

“We battled all night long, Swaney said. “That is what I told them. Earlier in the year we might have folded when we got down 10 there to a superior team, but they played their heart’s out and battled back and that might have been the best effort we had all year long.”

For the game Jane Homan led the Cardinals in scoring with 15 points and Kayla Bergman finished with 12 points.

Tiger Kayla Wicker tossed in 14 points and Cassidy Craig added 11 points.

Lima Central Catholic’s Samantha Koenig goes up for a shot against Ridgemont’s Meadow Cromer during a Division IV sectional game Wednesday night at Bath High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_5288.jpg Lima Central Catholic’s Samantha Koenig goes up for a shot against Ridgemont’s Meadow Cromer during a Division IV sectional game Wednesday night at Bath High School. Levi A. Morman | The Lima News New Bremen’s Kayla Bergman goes up for a shot during a Division IV sectional game Wednesday night against Waynesfield-Goshen at Bath High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_5417.jpg New Bremen’s Kayla Bergman goes up for a shot during a Division IV sectional game Wednesday night against Waynesfield-Goshen at Bath High School. Levi A. Morman | The Lima News

New Bremen edges Waynesfield-Goshen

By Jose Nogueras [email protected]

Reach Jose Nogueras at 567-242-0468 or on twitter at @JoseNogueras1

Reach Jose Nogueras at 567-242-0468 or on twitter at @JoseNogueras1