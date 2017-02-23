Marion Local, New Knoxville nab sectional wins

HARROD — Sometimes it can seem like the basketball just doesn’t want to fall through the hoop.

After the first eight minutes of action against Spencerville in a Division IV sectional semifinal girls basketball game Wednesday night at Allen East, Marion Local coach Beth Streib had to be shaking her head, as her team made just 2-of-16 of its field goal attempts.

However, the Flyers recovered from that dismal first-quarter offensive performance and went on to defeat Spencerville 50-32, to advance to Saturday’s sectional title game against Midwest Athletic Conference-foe New Knoxville. Tip-off for Saturday’s championship game is slated for 8 p.m. at Allen East.

New Knoxville slipped past Lincolnview in Wednesday’s first sectional semifinal, 34-30.

Marion Local (13-10) had two players score in double figures against Spencerville. Both Macey Griesdorn and Sarah Fesenmyer poured in 17 points. Griesdorn also came away with eight rebounds and three steals. Fesenmyer made three 3-pointers on the night.

Kaiden Grigsby led Spencerville (7-16) with 15 points, with 13 of those points coming in the second half.

After getting down 8-5 by the end of the first quarter, Marion Local pulled out to a 24-14 lead by the halftime break.

After struggling from the offensive end in the first quarter, the Flyers got it going in the second quarter, canning three 3-pointers and making 8-of-14 shots from the field. Fesenmyer scored nine points in that time span.

“We definitely got off to a slow start,” Streib said. “I told the girls to try attacking more and not settling for the three so much.

“Fesenmyer kind of started things and started hitting some shots, which kind of opened some things for other people. We can’t get off to a slow start on Saturday, that’s for sure.”

For the game, Marion Local shot 39 percent from the floor. Spencerville made 31 percent of its field goal attempts.

Marion Local controlled the boards, 35-26.

In the turnover department, Spencerville committed 19 miscues, while Marion Local turned it over 11 times.

With the win, Marion Local is awaiting the rematch with New Knoxville. The Rangers defeated the Flyers last week in a regular-season matchup, 37-31.

“Obviously, (Kenzie) Schroer is the key to their team,” Streib said about the matchup with New Knoxville. “So, hopefully we can contain her. Last time, we were a little tired, playing our third game in four days. So, hopefully we have a little more energy this time. They’re a fundamental team that plays hard and plays well.”

New Knoxville 34,

Lincolnview 30

Wednesday’s first sectional semifinal was a defensive battle.

Lincolnview led 12-9 by the end of the first quarter. New Knoxville took the lead in the second quarter, and led 19-18 by the break.

The second half was close throughout, with New Knoxville maintaining a slim margin. The Rangers’ biggest lead in the second half was eight points.

Kenzie Schroer led New Knoxville (10-13) with 15 points, along with pulling down six rebounds.

Katlyn Wendel led Lincolnview (12-11) with nine points and four boards.

New Knoxville shot 40 percent from the floor. Lincolnview shot 38 percent.

Both teams committed 15 turnovers.

“We got to take care of the ball – a lot better than we did tonight,” New Knoxville coach Tim Hegemier said about Wednesday’s performance.

New Knoxville will face Marion Local for the second time in two weeks.

“We’re going to have to be ready to play, because I guarantee you they will shoot the ball better than they did against us in New Knoxville last week,” Hegemier said.

Marion Local’s Chloe Bertke defends Spencerville’s Kaiden Grisby during a Division IV sectional game Wednesday nightat the Allen East High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_marionlocalSPENCER-February-22-20173.jpg Marion Local’s Chloe Bertke defends Spencerville’s Kaiden Grisby during a Division IV sectional game Wednesday nightat the Allen East High School. Amanda Wilson | The Lima News

By Mark Altstaetter [email protected]

