Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Wednesday, Feb. 22

Boys Basketball

Bloomdale Elmwood 65, Van Buren 47

Cols. Hartley 49, Johnstown-Monroe 39

Findlay Liberty-Benton 73, Leipsic 62

Kidron Cent. Christian 55, Mansfield Temple Christian 39

Monclova Christian 57, Lakeside Danbury 45

Orwell Grand Valley 54, Conneaut 43

Rockford Parkway 59, S. Adams, Ind. 57

Division II

Marietta 62, New Lexington 50

Division III

Bainbridge Paint Valley 61, Chillicothe Huntington 51

S. Point 59, Wellston 46

Wheelersburg 61, Ironton Rock Hill 44

Williamsport Westfall 59, Frankfort Adena 41

Division IV

Belpre 59, Crown City S. Gallia 45

Ironton St. Joseph 53, Stewart Federal Hocking 28

Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, New Boston Glenwood 42

S. Webster 57, Mowrystown Whiteoak 39

Girls Basketball

Division I

Beavercreek 41, Centerville 27

Cin. Glen Este 52, Cin. Oak Hills 42

Cin. McAuley 52, Cin. Sycamore 21

Cin. Princeton 44, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 38

Clayton Northmont 60, Franklin 53

Huber Hts. Wayne 45, W. Carrollton 19

Mt. Notre Dame 71, Harrison 21

New Carlisle Tecumseh 54, Kettering Fairmont 45

Perrysburg 77, Sylvania Southview 32

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 32, Fremont Ross 31, OT

Division II

Bowling Green 42, Port Clinton 21

Caledonia River Valley 77, Cols. Beechcroft 51

Cambridge 50, Wintersville Indian Creek 28

Cin. Mariemont 55, Cin. Hughes 12

Cin. McNicholas 49, Cin. Indian Hill 33

Cols. Eastmoor 82, Cols. East 4

Cols. South 43, Granville 35

Day. Carroll 71, Day. Belmont 15

Defiance 28, Van Wert 14

Dover 73, Steubenville 31

Lakewood 32, Cols. Bexley 25

Lima Shawnee 40, Celina 32

Lisbon Beaver 58, St. Clairsville 42

Mansfield Sr. 49, Sandusky 48

Marysville 78, E. Liverpool 14

Napoleon 47, Elida 27

New Concord John Glenn 62, Rayland Buckeye 34

Norwalk 69, Bellville Clear Fork 26

Sandusky Perkins 35, Vermilion 32

Spring. Kenton Ridge 68, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 64

St. Marys Memorial 54, Bryan 39

Tiffin Columbian 34, Lexington 33

Tol. Cent. Cath. 56, Tol. Scott 32

Tol. Rogers 68, Tol. Woodward 20

Warsaw River View 34, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 28

Division III

Akr. Garfield 63, Middlefield Cardinal 36

Archbold 66, Northwood 27

Barnesville 48, Milan Edison 35

Bellaire 82, Coshocton 13

Bethel-Tate 29, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 25

Brookfield 59, Burton Berkshire 29

Canfield S. Range 61, E. Palestine 30

Castalia Margaretta 80, Galion 24

Cin. Purcell Marian 63, Waynesville 46

Columbiana 87, Youngs. Liberty 34

Columbiana Crestview 67, Springfield 40

Fostoria 46, Bucyrus Wynford 31

Ft. Recovery 63, Rockford Parkway 32

Garfield Hts. Trinity 37, Independence 34, OT

Hamler Patrick Henry 42, Paulding 30

Kirtland 69, Day. Horizon Science Academy 37

Lisbon David Anderson 56, Hanoverton United 36

Lore City Buckeye Trail 51, Zanesville W. Muskingum 45

Loudonville 44, Smithville 37

Magnolia Sandy Valley 54, Newcomerstown 18

Martins Ferry 49, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 41

Massillon Tuslaw 62, Manchester 35

Middletown Madison Senior 61, New Lebanon Dixie 31

Navarre Fairless 52, Ashland Mapleton 45

Orrville 70, Sullivan Black River 41

Rossford 46, Tol. Ottawa Hills 20

Sycamore Mohawk 52, Ashland Crestview 42

W. Liberty-Salem 71, Brookville 12

Warren Champion 48, Conneaut 17

Wellington 42, Columbia Station Columbia 19

Wickliffe 61, Warrensville Hts. 6

Willard 51, Bucyrus 41

Wooster Triway 34, Creston Norwayne 33

Youngs. Mooney 62, Mineral Ridge 35

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 62, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 40

Division IV

Ashtabula St. John 34, Newbury 32

Bristol 35, Cortland Maplewood 24

Cedarville 92, Cin. College Prep. 10

Cin. Country Day 57, Felicity-Franklin 31

Cols. Wellington 74, Howard E. Knox 35

Covington 59, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 35

Dalton 68, Hartville Lake Center Christian 35

Fostoria St. Wendelin 45, Tol. Maumee Valley 37

Ft. Loramie 55, Ansonia 32

Granville Christian 35, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 30

Grove City Christian 41, Patriot Preparatory Academy 38

Haviland Wayne Trace 54, Kalida 42

Hicksville 47, Gorham Fayette 31

Kidron Cent. Christian 66, Akr. Elms 28

Kinsman Badger 62, Fairport Harbor Harding 28

Leetonia 46, Warren JFK 45

Lima Cent. Cath. 56, Ridgeway Ridgemont 50

Mansfield St. Peter’s 58, Greenwich S. Cent. 39

Maria Stein Marion Local 50, Spencerville 32

Morral Ridgedale 51, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 39

N. Baltimore 46, Pandora-Gilboa 44

N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 69, Jeromesville Hillsdale 22

New Bremen 50, Waynesfield-Goshen 48

New Knoxville 34, Van Wert Lincolnview 30

New London 61, Crestline 26

Old Fort 73, Kansas Lakota 29

Rittman 65, Elyria Open Door 16

Russia 54, Mechanicsburg 40

S. Charleston SE 55, Yellow Springs 45

Salineville Southern 54, Wellsville 36

Sherwood Fairview 48, W. Unity Hilltop 29

Southington Chalker 76, Richmond Hts. 21

Vienna Mathews 39, Lowellville 30

Warren Lordstown 52, Sebring McKinley 26

Youngs. Valley Christian 73, Heartland Christian 21

