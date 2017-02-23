Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Wednesday, Feb. 22

Boys Basketball
Bloomdale Elmwood 65, Van Buren 47
Cols. Hartley 49, Johnstown-Monroe 39
Findlay Liberty-Benton 73, Leipsic 62
Kidron Cent. Christian 55, Mansfield Temple Christian 39
Monclova Christian 57, Lakeside Danbury 45
Orwell Grand Valley 54, Conneaut 43
Rockford Parkway 59, S. Adams, Ind. 57
Division II
Marietta 62, New Lexington 50
Division III
Bainbridge Paint Valley 61, Chillicothe Huntington 51
S. Point 59, Wellston 46
Wheelersburg 61, Ironton Rock Hill 44
Williamsport Westfall 59, Frankfort Adena 41
Division IV
Belpre 59, Crown City S. Gallia 45
Ironton St. Joseph 53, Stewart Federal Hocking 28
Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, New Boston Glenwood 42
S. Webster 57, Mowrystown Whiteoak 39
Girls Basketball
Division I
Beavercreek 41, Centerville 27
Cin. Glen Este 52, Cin. Oak Hills 42
Cin. McAuley 52, Cin. Sycamore 21
Cin. Princeton 44, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 38
Clayton Northmont 60, Franklin 53
Huber Hts. Wayne 45, W. Carrollton 19
Mt. Notre Dame 71, Harrison 21
New Carlisle Tecumseh 54, Kettering Fairmont 45
Perrysburg 77, Sylvania Southview 32
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 32, Fremont Ross 31, OT
Division II
Bowling Green 42, Port Clinton 21
Caledonia River Valley 77, Cols. Beechcroft 51
Cambridge 50, Wintersville Indian Creek 28
Cin. Mariemont 55, Cin. Hughes 12
Cin. McNicholas 49, Cin. Indian Hill 33
Cols. Eastmoor 82, Cols. East 4
Cols. South 43, Granville 35
Day. Carroll 71, Day. Belmont 15
Defiance 28, Van Wert 14
Dover 73, Steubenville 31
Lakewood 32, Cols. Bexley 25
Lima Shawnee 40, Celina 32
Lisbon Beaver 58, St. Clairsville 42
Mansfield Sr. 49, Sandusky 48
Marysville 78, E. Liverpool 14
Napoleon 47, Elida 27
New Concord John Glenn 62, Rayland Buckeye 34
Norwalk 69, Bellville Clear Fork 26
Sandusky Perkins 35, Vermilion 32
Spring. Kenton Ridge 68, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 64
St. Marys Memorial 54, Bryan 39
Tiffin Columbian 34, Lexington 33
Tol. Cent. Cath. 56, Tol. Scott 32
Tol. Rogers 68, Tol. Woodward 20
Warsaw River View 34, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 28
Division III
Akr. Garfield 63, Middlefield Cardinal 36
Archbold 66, Northwood 27
Barnesville 48, Milan Edison 35
Bellaire 82, Coshocton 13
Bethel-Tate 29, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 25
Brookfield 59, Burton Berkshire 29
Canfield S. Range 61, E. Palestine 30
Castalia Margaretta 80, Galion 24
Cin. Purcell Marian 63, Waynesville 46
Columbiana 87, Youngs. Liberty 34
Columbiana Crestview 67, Springfield 40
Fostoria 46, Bucyrus Wynford 31
Ft. Recovery 63, Rockford Parkway 32
Garfield Hts. Trinity 37, Independence 34, OT
Hamler Patrick Henry 42, Paulding 30
Kirtland 69, Day. Horizon Science Academy 37
Lisbon David Anderson 56, Hanoverton United 36
Lore City Buckeye Trail 51, Zanesville W. Muskingum 45
Loudonville 44, Smithville 37
Magnolia Sandy Valley 54, Newcomerstown 18
Martins Ferry 49, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 41
Massillon Tuslaw 62, Manchester 35
Middletown Madison Senior 61, New Lebanon Dixie 31
Navarre Fairless 52, Ashland Mapleton 45
Orrville 70, Sullivan Black River 41
Rossford 46, Tol. Ottawa Hills 20
Sycamore Mohawk 52, Ashland Crestview 42
W. Liberty-Salem 71, Brookville 12
Warren Champion 48, Conneaut 17
Wellington 42, Columbia Station Columbia 19
Wickliffe 61, Warrensville Hts. 6
Willard 51, Bucyrus 41
Wooster Triway 34, Creston Norwayne 33
Youngs. Mooney 62, Mineral Ridge 35
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 62, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 40
Division IV
Ashtabula St. John 34, Newbury 32
Bristol 35, Cortland Maplewood 24
Cedarville 92, Cin. College Prep. 10
Cin. Country Day 57, Felicity-Franklin 31
Cols. Wellington 74, Howard E. Knox 35
Covington 59, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 35
Dalton 68, Hartville Lake Center Christian 35
Fostoria St. Wendelin 45, Tol. Maumee Valley 37
Ft. Loramie 55, Ansonia 32
Granville Christian 35, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 30
Grove City Christian 41, Patriot Preparatory Academy 38
Haviland Wayne Trace 54, Kalida 42
Hicksville 47, Gorham Fayette 31
Kidron Cent. Christian 66, Akr. Elms 28
Kinsman Badger 62, Fairport Harbor Harding 28
Leetonia 46, Warren JFK 45
Lima Cent. Cath. 56, Ridgeway Ridgemont 50
Mansfield St. Peter’s 58, Greenwich S. Cent. 39
Maria Stein Marion Local 50, Spencerville 32
Morral Ridgedale 51, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 39
N. Baltimore 46, Pandora-Gilboa 44
N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 69, Jeromesville Hillsdale 22
New Bremen 50, Waynesfield-Goshen 48
New Knoxville 34, Van Wert Lincolnview 30
New London 61, Crestline 26
Old Fort 73, Kansas Lakota 29
Rittman 65, Elyria Open Door 16
Russia 54, Mechanicsburg 40
S. Charleston SE 55, Yellow Springs 45
Salineville Southern 54, Wellsville 36
Sherwood Fairview 48, W. Unity Hilltop 29
Southington Chalker 76, Richmond Hts. 21
Vienna Mathews 39, Lowellville 30
Warren Lordstown 52, Sebring McKinley 26
Youngs. Valley Christian 73, Heartland Christian 21