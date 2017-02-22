Lima area results

High Schools
Girls Basketball
Sectionals
Division II
At Leipsic
Shawnee 40, Celina 32
Shawnee
DeAsia Smith 12, Alissa Stahler 13, Donna Lewis 3, Grace O’Connor 3, Allie Boone 9. Totals: 13-10-40.
Celina
Maddie Luebke 4, Brook Robbins 7, Lauren Jackson 12, Emma Lutz 2, Kassidy Fark 6, Ella DeLong 2. Totals: 12-7-32.
Score by quarters:
Shawnee`9`11`9`11` — `40
Celina`10`6`6`10` — `32
Three-point goals: S — Boone 3, O’Connor 1; C — Jackson 1.
Records: Shawnee 8-15; Celina 1-22.
St. Marys 54, Bryan 39
St. Marys
Shania Taylor 20, Makayla Koch 13, Jill Schmitmeyer 7, Clare Caywood 3, Makenna Mele 3, Sydney Cisco 3, Quincy Rable 5. Totals: 20-12-54.
Bryan
Kennedy Lamberson 21, Allye Minor 10, Delaney Miley 2, Baylee Krupp 3, Lexi Dietsch 2, Hannah Maxcy 1. Totals: 16-7-39.
Score by quarters:
St. Marys`11`16`12`17` — `54
Bryan`10`10`0`19` — `39
Three point goals: SM — IKoch 1, Caywood 1.
Records: St. Marys 14-9; Bryan 13-9.
Division III
Patrick Henry 42, Paulding 30
at Wapakoneta
Paulding
Sydney McCullogh 5, Faith Vogel 4, Kaylen Hale 1, Daviah Pessefall 2, Skyler McCullough 2, Briana Townley 10, Cassidy Posey 6. Totals: 14-1-30.
Patrick Henry
Natalie Herder 12, Katie Wagner 6, Jessica Bastelman 8, Claire Seedorf 2, Courtney Rosebrook 14. Totals: 18-4-42.
Score by quarters:
Paulding `7`12`4`7`—`30
PH `14`7`15`6`—`42
3-point goals: P—Sydney McCullough; Herder, Bastelman.
Fort Recovery 63, Parkway 32
at Wapakoneta
Parkway
Sydney Crouch 5, Bailey Bates 4, Leah Harshman 4, Allie Ford 2, Haley Hawk 5, Stephanie Schaaf 2, Sophia Miller 6, Claire Eichler 4. Totals: 15-5-32.
Fort Recovery
Kiah Wendel 12, Grace Thien 6, Carley Stone 12, Whitney Will 6, Jocelyn Kaiser 12, Chloe Showalter 2, Brooke Kahlig 6, Val Muhlenkamp 7. Totals: 33-3-63.
Score by quarters:
Parkway `7`0`13`12`—`32
FR `27`15`13`8`—`63
3-point goals: FR—Wendel 2, Thien, Stone, Kaiser, Muhlenkamp; P—Crouch, Miller 2.
Division IV
New Knoxville 34, Lincolnview 30
at Allen East
New Knoxville
Taylor Doty 2, Kenzie Schroer 15, Jenna Schwieterman 8, Erin Scott 7, Megan Jurosic 2. Totals: 14-2-34.
Lincolnview
O. Gorman 4, Wendel 9, M. Gorman 5, Schimmoeller 6, Brant 6. Totals: 13-3-30.
Score by quarters:
NK `9`10`9`6`—`34
Lincolnview `12`6`6`6`—`30
3-point goals: NK—Schroer 2, Scott 2; L—M. Gorman
LCC 56, Ridgemont 50
at Bath
Ridgemont
Howland 20, McGrath 9, Totten 9, Cromer 7, Jenkins 4, Jordan 1.
LCC
Madison Stolly 25, Rosie Williams 14, Sam Koenig 7, Josie Mohler 6, Emma Baumgartner 4.
New Bremen 50, Waynesfield-Goshen 48
at Bath
Waynesfield-Goshen
Madison Buffenbarger 9, Bailee Barrington 4, Lynsey Lowe 3, Kayla Wilker 14, Cassidy Vraig 11, Aubrey Biederman 7. Totals: 16-13-48.
New Bremen
Macy Puthoff 2, Hanna Tenkman 8, Brianna Arling 2, Kelly Naylor 6, Amanda Brown 5, Kayla Bergman 12, Jane Homan 15. Totals: 18-9-50.
Score by quarters:
W-G `13`6`11`18`—`48
NB `15`9`13`13`—`50
3-point goals: W-G—Buffenbarger 3; NB—Tenkman, Naylor, Brown, Homan.
Wayne Trace 54, Kalida 42
at Bluffton
Kalida
Sarah Klausing 19, Lauren Langhals 11, Kara Siefker 7, Brooke Kimball 3, McKayla Maag 1, Taylor Lucke 1. Totals: 20-6-42.
Wayne Trace
Danae Myers 21, Kaylee Shepherd 9, Gracie Gudakunst 8, Claire Sinn 6, Miriam Sinn 4, Brooke Sinn 4, Ellie Stoller 2. Totals: 19-19-54.
Score by quarters:
Kalida `10`11`7`14`—`42
WT `14`15`12`13`—`54
3-point goals: K—Langhals 3, Siefker; WT—Gudakunst 2, M. Sinn.
North Baltimore 46, Pandora-Gilboa 44
at Bluffton
Pandora-Gilboa
Alexa Maag 10, Kayla Ferguson 3, Kristen Mullins 9, Toria Hovest 7, Paige Fenstermaker 6, Brittany Hovest 9. Totals: 17-7-44.
North Baltimore
Alivia Light 15, Cassidy Hiser 1, Bailey Boyer 6, McKayla Light 3, Kiah Powell 8, Katelyn Weinandy 7, Caitlin Cook 6. Totals: 17-7-46.
Score by quarters:
P-G `6`9`18`11`—`44
NB `4`15`13`14`—`46
3-point goals: NB—A. Light, Boyer, M. Light, Weinandy 2; P-G—Fenstermaker 2, B. Hovest.
All-Northwest Conference
Player of the Year: Paige Bellman (Columbus Grove)
First team
Paige Bellman (CG), Jade Clement (CG), Paige Motycka (Crestview), Alivia Koenig (Bluffton), Haley Wyss (Ada), Sarah Miller (Delphos Jefferson)
Second Team
Abbie Parkins (B), Macy McCluer (CG), Kayla Schimmoeller (L), Faith Vogel (P), Lyvia Black (C)
Honorable Mention
Jenna Henline (Spencerville), Averey Rumer (B), Alena Looser (Lincolnview), Briana Townley (Paulding), Macy Wallace (DJ), Lauren Criblez (Allen East), Alexis Gregory (C), Kaiden Grigsby (S), Kelsey Berelsman (DJ), Katlyn Wendel (L)
Coach of the Year: Brian Schroeder (Columbus Grove)
Boys Basketball
Liberty-Benton 73, Leipsic 62
At Liberty-Benton
Liberty-Benton
Masterlasco 38, Frankart 10, George 6, Greer 6, May 6, Lenhart 4, Poling 3. Totals: 36-7-73.
Leipsic
G. Schroeder 19, D. Schroeder 15, Berger 13, Rader 11, Rieman 4. Totals: 23-16-62.
Score by quarters:
L-B `20`12`20`21`—`73
Leipsic `19`11`12`20`—`62
3-point goals: L-B—Masterlasco, George 2, May 2, Poling.
Records: L 13-8 (8-3 BVC); L-B 19-3 (11-0 BVC)
JV score: Leipsic 37, Liberty-Benton 24