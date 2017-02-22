Posted on by

Lima area results

,

High Schools

Girls Basketball

Sectionals

Division II

At Leipsic

Shawnee 40, Celina 32

Shawnee

DeAsia Smith 12, Alissa Stahler 13, Donna Lewis 3, Grace O’Connor 3, Allie Boone 9. Totals: 13-10-40.

Celina

Maddie Luebke 4, Brook Robbins 7, Lauren Jackson 12, Emma Lutz 2, Kassidy Fark 6, Ella DeLong 2. Totals: 12-7-32.

Score by quarters:

Shawnee`9`11`9`11` — `40

Celina`10`6`6`10` — `32

Three-point goals: S — Boone 3, O’Connor 1; C — Jackson 1.

Records: Shawnee 8-15; Celina 1-22.

St. Marys 54, Bryan 39

St. Marys

Shania Taylor 20, Makayla Koch 13, Jill Schmitmeyer 7, Clare Caywood 3, Makenna Mele 3, Sydney Cisco 3, Quincy Rable 5. Totals: 20-12-54.

Bryan

Kennedy Lamberson 21, Allye Minor 10, Delaney Miley 2, Baylee Krupp 3, Lexi Dietsch 2, Hannah Maxcy 1. Totals: 16-7-39.

Score by quarters:

St. Marys`11`16`12`17` — `54

Bryan`10`10`0`19` — `39

Three point goals: SM — IKoch 1, Caywood 1.

Records: St. Marys 14-9; Bryan 13-9.

Division III

Patrick Henry 42, Paulding 30

at Wapakoneta

Paulding

Sydney McCullogh 5, Faith Vogel 4, Kaylen Hale 1, Daviah Pessefall 2, Skyler McCullough 2, Briana Townley 10, Cassidy Posey 6. Totals: 14-1-30.

Patrick Henry

Natalie Herder 12, Katie Wagner 6, Jessica Bastelman 8, Claire Seedorf 2, Courtney Rosebrook 14. Totals: 18-4-42.

Score by quarters:

Paulding `7`12`4`7`—`30

PH `14`7`15`6`—`42

3-point goals: P—Sydney McCullough; Herder, Bastelman.

Fort Recovery 63, Parkway 32

at Wapakoneta

Parkway

Sydney Crouch 5, Bailey Bates 4, Leah Harshman 4, Allie Ford 2, Haley Hawk 5, Stephanie Schaaf 2, Sophia Miller 6, Claire Eichler 4. Totals: 15-5-32.

Fort Recovery

Kiah Wendel 12, Grace Thien 6, Carley Stone 12, Whitney Will 6, Jocelyn Kaiser 12, Chloe Showalter 2, Brooke Kahlig 6, Val Muhlenkamp 7. Totals: 33-3-63.

Score by quarters:

Parkway `7`0`13`12`—`32

FR `27`15`13`8`—`63

3-point goals: FR—Wendel 2, Thien, Stone, Kaiser, Muhlenkamp; P—Crouch, Miller 2.

Division IV

New Knoxville 34, Lincolnview 30

at Allen East

New Knoxville

Taylor Doty 2, Kenzie Schroer 15, Jenna Schwieterman 8, Erin Scott 7, Megan Jurosic 2. Totals: 14-2-34.

Lincolnview

O. Gorman 4, Wendel 9, M. Gorman 5, Schimmoeller 6, Brant 6. Totals: 13-3-30.

Score by quarters:

NK `9`10`9`6`—`34

Lincolnview `12`6`6`6`—`30

3-point goals: NK—Schroer 2, Scott 2; L—M. Gorman

LCC 56, Ridgemont 50

at Bath

Ridgemont

Howland 20, McGrath 9, Totten 9, Cromer 7, Jenkins 4, Jordan 1.

LCC

Madison Stolly 25, Rosie Williams 14, Sam Koenig 7, Josie Mohler 6, Emma Baumgartner 4.

New Bremen 50, Waynesfield-Goshen 48

at Bath

Waynesfield-Goshen

Madison Buffenbarger 9, Bailee Barrington 4, Lynsey Lowe 3, Kayla Wilker 14, Cassidy Vraig 11, Aubrey Biederman 7. Totals: 16-13-48.

New Bremen

Macy Puthoff 2, Hanna Tenkman 8, Brianna Arling 2, Kelly Naylor 6, Amanda Brown 5, Kayla Bergman 12, Jane Homan 15. Totals: 18-9-50.

Score by quarters:

W-G `13`6`11`18`—`48

NB `15`9`13`13`—`50

3-point goals: W-G—Buffenbarger 3; NB—Tenkman, Naylor, Brown, Homan.

Wayne Trace 54, Kalida 42

at Bluffton

Kalida

Sarah Klausing 19, Lauren Langhals 11, Kara Siefker 7, Brooke Kimball 3, McKayla Maag 1, Taylor Lucke 1. Totals: 20-6-42.

Wayne Trace

Danae Myers 21, Kaylee Shepherd 9, Gracie Gudakunst 8, Claire Sinn 6, Miriam Sinn 4, Brooke Sinn 4, Ellie Stoller 2. Totals: 19-19-54.

Score by quarters:

Kalida `10`11`7`14`—`42

WT `14`15`12`13`—`54

3-point goals: K—Langhals 3, Siefker; WT—Gudakunst 2, M. Sinn.

North Baltimore 46, Pandora-Gilboa 44

at Bluffton

Pandora-Gilboa

Alexa Maag 10, Kayla Ferguson 3, Kristen Mullins 9, Toria Hovest 7, Paige Fenstermaker 6, Brittany Hovest 9. Totals: 17-7-44.

North Baltimore

Alivia Light 15, Cassidy Hiser 1, Bailey Boyer 6, McKayla Light 3, Kiah Powell 8, Katelyn Weinandy 7, Caitlin Cook 6. Totals: 17-7-46.

Score by quarters:

P-G `6`9`18`11`—`44

NB `4`15`13`14`—`46

3-point goals: NB—A. Light, Boyer, M. Light, Weinandy 2; P-G—Fenstermaker 2, B. Hovest.

All-Northwest Conference

Player of the Year: Paige Bellman (Columbus Grove)

First team

Paige Bellman (CG), Jade Clement (CG), Paige Motycka (Crestview), Alivia Koenig (Bluffton), Haley Wyss (Ada), Sarah Miller (Delphos Jefferson)

Second Team

Abbie Parkins (B), Macy McCluer (CG), Kayla Schimmoeller (L), Faith Vogel (P), Lyvia Black (C)

Honorable Mention

Jenna Henline (Spencerville), Averey Rumer (B), Alena Looser (Lincolnview), Briana Townley (Paulding), Macy Wallace (DJ), Lauren Criblez (Allen East), Alexis Gregory (C), Kaiden Grigsby (S), Kelsey Berelsman (DJ), Katlyn Wendel (L)

Coach of the Year: Brian Schroeder (Columbus Grove)

Boys Basketball

Liberty-Benton 73, Leipsic 62

At Liberty-Benton

Liberty-Benton

Masterlasco 38, Frankart 10, George 6, Greer 6, May 6, Lenhart 4, Poling 3. Totals: 36-7-73.

Leipsic

G. Schroeder 19, D. Schroeder 15, Berger 13, Rader 11, Rieman 4. Totals: 23-16-62.

Score by quarters:

L-B `20`12`20`21`—`73

Leipsic `19`11`12`20`—`62

3-point goals: L-B—Masterlasco, George 2, May 2, Poling.

Records: L 13-8 (8-3 BVC); L-B 19-3 (11-0 BVC)

JV score: Leipsic 37, Liberty-Benton 24

