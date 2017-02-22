Lima Senior trio announce future football plans

A trio of Lima Spartans football players announced where they would continue their football careers at the next level Wednesday.

Jaden Walker, a running back, will be attending Grand Valley State in Michigan. D’ Niyae Morris, linebacker, will be heading to Notre Dame College in Cleveland, and Darius Collins, lineman, will be playing for Wayne State in Detroit.

Collins, who actually thought about quitting football two years ago, said he is excited about the chance to continue playing football. Collins, who was one of the leading offensive linemen in Northwest Ohio, will be playing defensive tackle at Wayne State.

“I never thought I would actually go to college for football,” Collins said. “Two years ago I didn’t want to even play any more but then my family helped me get reunited with football. They are a great program and I think they fit me the most.”

Collins, who said he had several other offers, said every time he went to Wayne State it felt right.

Collins earned first-team Three Rivers Athletic Conference (TRAC) offensive lineman honors and was a first team All-Region, Lima News Dream Team and all-state offensive line. Collins was also a three-year varsity letter winner for Lima Senior.

“I always wanted to play defense,” Collins said. “I always played offensive lineman because I was better at it but me as a person I like defense more.”

Morris, like Collins, said he feels blessed to play at the next level and is ready to prove himself at Notre Dame College.

“It was one of my first visits to a college but when I went there I felt it was the right fit for me,” Morris said. “It was a long process because at first no one was interested in me but they came around and I thought it was the right fit for me.”

Morris was honorable mention TRAC selection as a linebacker for Lima Senior and led the Spartans in tackles with 102 . Morris was also a three-year varsity letter winner for Lima Senior.

Even though he played linebacker at the high school level, he said he will probably play safety at Notre Dame College. Morris added that he would like to also pursue playing baseball.

Walker, who had committed earlier in February on national signing day to Grand Valley State, will also be running track.

Walker was first-team TRAC running back and a third team all-state selection. Walker was also a first team all-region and The Lima News’ Dream Team offensive player of the year. Walker rushed for 1,512 yards and scored 18 touchdowns his senior year.

“I was very proud of myself with this decision,” Walker said. “I had a few choices but I had a good visit up there and I just can’t wait to get up there and play ball. I am going to work my hardest to play at the next level.”

Running track, which Walker admits he loves, will also be part of his collegiate experience.

“I really love track and that keeps me in shape,”

By Jose Nogueras [email protected]

Reach Jose Nogueras at 567-242-0468 at on Twitter at @JoseNogueras1

