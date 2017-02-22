Lima Central Catholic graduate Kimbrough receives national recognition

FINDLAY — University of Findlay junior guard and Lima Central Catholic graduate Martyce Kimbrough has been named the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball National Player of the Week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).

Kimbrough, who earned Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) South Division Player of the Week accolades Monday, earned the honor by averaging 35 points, 3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in the Oilers’ victories over Tiffin (Feb. 16) and Ashland (Feb. 18). He also shot 57.1 percent (24-of-42) from the floor and canned 59.3 percent (16-of-27) of his three point tries.

Kimbrough began the week with a career-high 41 points in the Oilers 105-87 win over Tiffin. He had a school-record 11 three pointers in the win and also chipped in three rebounds and three assists. Kimbrough then followed with 29 points and five more triples in Findlay’s 85-65 win over Ashland.

